Saratoga Investment Corp.: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Saratoga Investment Corp.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.4M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $35M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Saratoga Investment Corp. 6.25% Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SAF) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.25%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated “BBB” by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. SAF is callable as of 08/28/2020 and is maturing on 08/31/2025. SAF is currently trading a little above its par value at a price of $25.10 and has a 6.10% Yield-to-Call and 6.18% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.09% and 5.15%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Saratoga Investment Corp., incorporated on March 21, 2007, is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments. The Company also purchases mezzanine debt and makes equity investments in middle market companies. The Company may invest in other investments, such as investments in distressed debt, including securities of companies in bankruptcy, foreign debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded and structured finance vehicles, such as collateralized loan obligation funds. The Company's leveraged loan portfolio consists primarily of first lien and second lien term loans. The Company's investment activities are externally managed and advised by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC.

Source: Reuters.com | Saratoga Investment Corp.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, SAR:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Saratoga Investment Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in May 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The Saratoga Investment Corp. Family

SAR has one more outstanding baby bond: Saratoga Investment Corp. 6.75% Notes due 12/30/2023 (NYSE: SAB):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

SAB also pays a fixed interest at a rate of 6.75%. It is callable as of 12/21/2019 and matures as of 12/30/2023. At the current price level, SAB has a 4.74% Yield-to-Call and a 6.21% Yield-to-Maturity. Comparing it to the newly issued baby bond, with a Yield-to-Worst of 6.10% SAF is the better one from the two, especially when given the fact that SAB is callable in a year and will most likely be redeemed by the company.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate in the ' Diversified Investments ' sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks and baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's database

The main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

As a BDC, we are only allowed to employ leverage to the extent that our asset coverage, as defined in the 1940 Act, equals at least 200.0% after giving effect to such leverage, or, if we obtain the required approvals from our independent directors and/or stockholders, 150.0%. The amount of leverage that we employ at any time depends on our assessment of the market and other factors at the time of any proposed borrowing. Our asset coverage ratio, as defined in the 1940 Act, was 294.6% as of May 31, 2018 and 293.0% as of February 28, 2018. On April 16, 2018, as permitted by the Small Business Credit Availability Act, which was signed into law on March 23, 2018, our non-interested Board of Directors approved of our becoming subject to a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150.0% under Sections 18(NYSE:A)(1) and 18(A)(2) of the Investment Company Act, as amended. The 150.0% asset coverage ratio will become effective on April 16, 2019.

Source:497 Filing by Saratoga Investment Corp.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use all of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to make investments in middle-market companies (including investments made through our SBIC subsidiary) in accordance with our investment objective and strategies described in the accompanying prospectus and for general corporate purposes.

Source:497 Filing by Saratoga Investment Corp.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond SAF. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

