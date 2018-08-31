Danske: One Of The Best Income Plays In The European Banking Sector

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKY) is a great income investment right now, due to its attractive valuation, high dividend yield, and the ongoing share buyback program.

Danske is the largest bank in Denmark, even though it also operates across other Nordic countries and the Baltics. It provides several financial services, including retail and commercial banking, insurance and asset management.

Danske has a market capitalization of about $27 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. However, investors should be aware that its stock has much more liquidity in its primary listing in Copenhagen. The bank's closest peers are other Nordic banks, such as Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), DNB (OTCPK:DNHBY) or Sydbank (OTCPK:SYANY).

Business Overview

Danske is mainly a retail and commercial bank given that about half of its loan book is generated by personal banking, while commercial banking accounts for 40% of the loan book, and the rest comes from corporate and institutional clients. Measured by profit, it is relatively well diversified with Business banking being the largest unit as seen in the next graph.

Geographically, Danske is present in 15 countries serving close to 3.8 million customers, but its core markets are Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Danske's largest market is Denmark, where it has a market share of around 27%. The Danish banking sector is quite concentrated, with the top four banks having a total market share between 70% and 80% of loans and deposits. This is positive for the established players because the competition is less intense and leads to higher profitability levels that are sustainable over the long-term.

On the other hand, the Danish banking market is mature and growth prospects are relatively low. Therefore, Danske pursues growth mainly abroad, where it has much lower market shares and can adopt a more aggressive stance to gain business over competitors. Indeed, reflecting this strategy, Danske has been quite aggressive in Norway and Sweden over the past few years, being a challenger bank against larger players in those markets, like DNB or Nordea.

Beyond targeting growth in some selected markets, Danske's strategy is also focused on being a customer-driven and efficient bank. Digitalization is a key trend among the banking industry right now, and Danske, like most of its peers, is investing considerably in this area to stay competitive and adapt itself to the current banking environment in the Nordic markets.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Danske has reported very good results over the past few years, supported by a positive macroeconomic environment across its major markets and very good credit quality. Negative interest rates have been a drag on growth, but the bank has been able to offset this to some extent through loan growth.

In 2017, its revenues amounted to DKK 48.2 billion ($7.7 billion), a small increase of 0.4% from the previous year. Interest rates continue to be negative in Denmark and Sweden being a major drag for its top-line, while loan growth of 2% in the year was a positive factor for net interest income growth.

Danske's net interest income represents only about 49% of its total revenues, being one of the European banks with lower exposure to interest rates. Fees account for 32% of revenues and the rest comes from trading gains and other income. This is a good revenue diversification in the current low interest rate environment, but also means that its top-line does not have the same upside as other banks when interest rates start to rise in Europe.

Regarding costs, the bank has implemented over the past few years an efficiency improvement program which has delivered good results. This is shown in the stable expense base in 2017 and its efficiency ratio of 47%, which is among the best in the European banking sector.

Another factor that has been a key earnings growth driver in the recent past is credit quality, given that Danske's loan loss impairments have decreased significantly after the top reached in 2013. In 2017, the bank was able to make reversal of previous provisions, showing that its credit quality has improved beyond the bank's expectations.

Due to slightly higher revenues, stable costs and better credit quality, Danske's bottom-line increased 5.2% in the past year to DKK 20.9 billion ($3.34 billion). Its return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key measure of profitability in the banking sector, was 13.6%. This level of profitability is among the best in the European banking sector and above the bank's target.

Indeed, Danske targets an ROE above 12.5% over the long-term, something that it has achieved over the past couple of years. More recently, it set a new relative target to be among the top three Nordic banks measured by ROE every year and throughout the economic cycle, allowing for annual swings if economic and regulatory conditions change in its markets.

During the first six months of 2018, Danske's financial performance was mixed with net interest income up and cost controlled, but trading income declined due to geopolitical uncertainty and lower client activity in Wealth Management. Net trading income declined 40% compared to the first six months of 2017, leading to a drop of 8% in total revenues.

Even though cost declined 1% and the bank continued to reverse loan impairment charges, this was not enough to offset top-line weakness and its net profit dropped by 12% year-on-year, leading to a lower ROE of 11.9% in the period.

Additionally, Danske had some issue in its Estonian branch, which may have been used for money laundering between 2007 and 2015. This was also bad for investor sentiment towards its shares and may imply litigation costs in the next few quarters. Despite this, the bank should be able to report a positive financial performance in the medium-term, supported by good economic activity in the Nordic countries and good growth prospects in Norway and Sweden.

Capital & Dividends

Like its Nordic peers, Danske is among the best capitalized banks in Europe. Its fully loaded core equity tier 1 ratio (CET1) was 15.7% at the end of June 2018, above its own target of 14-15% and higher than the regulatory minimum.

This strong capitalization is a key support for its shareholder remuneration, which has been one of the main attractive factors of its investment case over the past few years. Danske has a good recent dividend growth history and is one of the few European banks that has performed share buybacks, offering a very attractive capital return policy to shareholders.

Regarding its dividend, Danske has a good history over the past few years, even though it did not pay any dividend for some years following the global financial crisis. It reinstated payments in 2014 and since then has delivered a growing dividend supported by improved earnings.

Its last annual dividend, related to 2017 earnings, was set at DKK 10 ($1.60) per share or 11% higher than in the previous year. At its current share price, Danske's dividend yield is close to 5.2%, being one of the highest yields within the European banking sector.

This yield is clearly supported by the bank's superior capital position and by its earnings as well, given that Danske's dividend payout ratio was only 45% in the past year. This means that Danske has some room to keep growing its dividend over the coming years, both from earnings growth and a higher payout ratio. Indeed, its dividend payout ratio target was recently revised upwards to between 40% and 60% of its net profit versus a range of 40-50% previously.

Additionally, its shareholder remuneration policy is also boosted by its ongoing share buyback program of DKK 10 billion ($1.6 billion). The bank had already completed about 40% of this program at the end of June, but this should be a support for its share until the end of 2018.

Conclusion

Danske is one of the best banks in Europe, especially for income-oriented investors due to its high-dividend yield and share buyback program. Moreover, its valuation is also attractive given that Danske is trading at only 1.09x book value, at a discount to its Nordic peers, making it an interesting income play right now in the European banking sector.

