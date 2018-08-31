China's Tesla: Why You Should Avoid It

Investors should be wary of high expectations for the company. This IPO is more akin to venture capital than public market investing.

The company is posting mounting losses in its short history: $1.5bn in the first half of this year alone.

When it comes to a Chinese company's IPO in the US, many are branded as The Chinese [insert large US company name]. Electric carmaker NIO (NIO) is the latest to follow this trend, with Tesla (TSLA) being the chosen equivalent. While Tesla is a hotly-debated company on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, there should be no need for debate about NIO: investors shouldn't get involved with the IPO.

What is NIO and why is it generating so much attention?

NIO is an electric car manufacturer based out of Shanghai and founded in November 2014. What makes the firm interesting is that it's an electric supercar company that is diversifying into more affordable cars. It has a Formula E racing team and its, frankly stunning, EP9 electric supercar broke the lap time record for a production car at the Nurburgring. However, that's technically not true because it used racing slick tires, so it isn't comparable to street-legal times. It was also surpassed last month by a street-legal Lamborghini Aventador. Yet despite its racing pedigree, it's very rare to see them. I spend a lot of time in Shanghai, where you'll see McLarens, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis on a daily basis, but I've never seen an EP9. Six have been sold to NIO investors, while another ten will be sold. The EP9 is, therefore, just an expensive brand-building play.

Its move into retail vehicles has seen the development of the ES8 SUV, which began delivery at the end of June 2018, to be followed by the launch of the smaller ES6 SUV a year later. For the ES8, in July and August, it has averaged around 2,100 new orders a month, which is a little slow, but new car companies need time build up an order book.

Orders and deliveries for the ES8 SUV. Source: NIO investor relations.

As such, it's no surprise that, prior to this year, the firm had not only not made a profit, it hadn't generated revenue. In the first half of the year, it generated $6.9m, resulting in a net loss to ordinary shareholders of $1.5bn. The company is hemorrhaging capital.

Revenues and net losses to ordinary shareholders. Units: $ millions. Source: NIO investor relations

Given the huge and mounting losses, how does the firm justify a $1.2bn IPO? NIO is clearly selling this IPO as buying a stake in the future growth of China's electric car market. Chinese manufacturers have a clear advantage here because premium Chinese vehicles sold in China are much cheaper than imported equivalents due to import taxes. However, earlier this year, foreign manufacturers were given permission to produce cars as a wholly-owned foreign entity in China, without the need to enter into a joint venture with a domestic manufacturer. Tesla made a notable move on this, with Elon Musk being pictured around Shanghai. However, this regulatory change isn't as big as some think because manufacturers need a large distribution network that only big domestic firms have, so it's probably better to remain in the joint venture relationship.

The question that arises is whether or not NIO's electric vehicles can compete against foreign equivalents. My concern is that NIOs are relatively expensive compared to rival models. Also, foreign brands carry a prestige factor that prospective buyers will pay more for. Let's take Shanghai and Beijing as examples: Audis, BMWs, Mercedes etc. are everywhere, creating a societal peer pressure to buy foreign. But in smaller cities, where these brands are less prevalent, the foreign prestige factor is much more valuable, hence, why they'll always be favored over domestic brands. As such, I believe that NIO is only in direct competition with Tesla, and I don't believe it can win.

The market for electric SUVs in China. Source: NIO investor relations

My personal opinion is that NIO is a company far too young and far too underdeveloped to be going public. It's an opinion shared by Chinese regulators, which helps to explain why it chose the US for the IPO.

Ineligible for a Chinese IPO

For those unfamiliar, a Chinese company must be profitable over the prior three-year period in order to be eligible for an IPO on a Chinese exchange. Once this condition is met, there is a multi-year waiting list before the IPO actually happens; a bottleneck stemming from the large number of companies quickly listing in the first half of 2015. Once listed, a company can only raise additional equity capital when return on equity over the past 12 months is at least 6%.

Personally, I don't disagree with some of the requirements that China's securities regulatory imposes on new listings because ultimately it protects retail investors. But it also has ramifications on where Chinese firms choose to list. You see, a Chinese firm wanting to launch an ADR listing in the US doesn't face as many restrictions and, if branded properly, can attract a lot of attention despite investors not being familiar with the products or services the company has.

But here's the kicker: a Chinese company with an overseas listing will get priority in launching an IPO on a Chinese exchange and will not need to meet the strict listing requirements stated earlier. This is because the listing isn't common stock; it's a Chinese Depository Receipt (or CDR).

This is a key point for anybody interested in an upcoming Chinese IPO in the US: it is simply being used as a way for ineligible companies to quickly list in China.

Summary

Being based in the Greater China region and regularly traveling to Mainland China, I see a lot of the technological progress that's happening. Some Chinese companies that list in the US should be in every investor's portfolio because they are so influential in the world's (soon-to-be) largest economy. However, investors need to take a step back and look at the real intentions of the company. Here's a checklist which I've completed for NIO:

Why isn't the company listing in China? Ineligible due to being unprofitable and too young.

Why isn't it listing in Hong Kong where Mainland Chinese investors can trade? IPO restrictions are too strict and the company would require approval from the Chinese government.

Why is it listing in a country that has no access to the products/services the firm produces? Quick IPO process and an ADR listing is a fast-track way to a Mainland Chinese IPO.



Investing in this IPO is putting huge expectations on management's ability to make this business viable. It's worth repeating that the company is making hundreds of millions of dollars of losses every six months, the magnitude of which is growing. To me, it's akin to venture capital as opposed to public market investing.

I won't wade into the argument about Tesla being a good or bad investment, but I think it's obvious to most that the so-called Chinese Tesla should be avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.