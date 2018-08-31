Gold: Bearish Sentiment Yet Bullish Fundamentals

I do believe there is at least some type of low in place for GLD, whether it's a short-term or long-term low will only be determined in time.

Sentiment right now for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF is about as bad as it's ever been.

Ignoring sentiment can result in steep losses, but a souring of sentiment also doesn't mean that the fundamental picture has changed for the worse.

The valuation of stocks, precious metals and other asset classes is based on two things: sentiment and fundamentals. Sentiment drives short-term price fluctuations, but fundamentals rule in the long-term and ultimately determine the fair value of an investment.

Ignoring sentiment can result in steep losses, but a souring of sentiment also doesn't mean that the fundamental picture has changed for the worse. As ironic as it sounds, sentiment doesn't accurately reflect the underlying strength of a sector, company or other investment. Sentiment is driven by investor psychology, which really is determined by price. If prices are high, investors feel great and are bullish, even if fundamentals are deteriorating. If prices are low, investors feel discouraged and are bearish, even if fundamentals are sound or improving. All of this positive or negative energy feeds on itself in the short-term, creating euphoria or panic for a period of time, but then fundamentals come back into the picture and valuations revert back to their mean.

Sentiment right now for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is about as bad as it's ever been, but the current negative climate doesn't reflect the extremely solid foundation that is supporting the precious metal.

The latest gold COT report shows large specs were net short gold and commercials were basically almost as much long as they were short. Over the last 5+ years, anytime readings get this extreme, gold is much higher a few months later.

(Source: BarChart.com)

Sometimes a picture can say a thousand words, in this case a graph, which shows the gold net short position of hedge funds over the last 12+ years.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The gold miners bullish percentage index isn't at the lowest point it's ever been, but it's just above where it was at in early 2016, which was a major bottom for the HUI.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

GLD has been out of favor not because the fundamentals are deteriorating, but rather: 1. the USD is rallying, which negatively impacts gold in the short-term, and 2. investors are so fixated on the FAANG stocks and other areas of the market that not many are paying attention to gold.

Then GLD fails to break out, instead sees a breakdown in its chart, and suddenly bearish sentiment for the metal spikes.

I experienced the 1999 bubble up close and personal and I can tell you that this isn't going to end well for the FAANG stocks and the market in general. We are already starting to see weakness spread throughout some sectors (including tech).

Housing stocks are rolling over as rising interest rates start to bite the market.

TOL data by YCharts

Some of the chip equipment makers are under pressure and their charts are showing signs that a top could be in place.

AMAT data by YCharts

Rising interest rates are working their way through the economy and more rate hikes are on the way unless the market sees a serious sell-off. If it doesn't, and instead just keeps hitting new highs, then the Fed isn't going to slow down.

Mark Cuban Still Hates Gold, But Makes The Case For Owning It

It was interesting to hear some of Mark Cuban's comments about the market a few weeks ago. He said he was mostly in cash and his main concern is the debt of the U.S. as he believes that is a real issue.

Of course it is, as the interest on the U.S. debt will surge over the next few years as rates rise. It's going to happen... check that... it is happening and will just get worse.

The deficit is now projected to be over $1 trillion in 2020 and a lot of that is because of rising interest payments. The deficit is also expected to increase by another 50% in the years that follow. This is all going to snowball as debt will just pile up over the next decade. The graph on the right shows stronger economic growth will mean that deficits as a share of GDP won't be as severe, but these deficit projections are also based on a 3-4% interest rate environment. I'm 99.999% positive that rates will be much higher over the next decade than these projections, which means the annual deficits will actually be even worse than forecast.

(Source: NYTimes)

The USD's purchasing power will seriously erode during this time, but many of the major fiat curriencies will be torched as well as rising global rates will cause the same issue for other countries.

Cuban hates gold so it was ironic that he made such a strong case for owning it. But Cuban is a prime example of how the sentiment for gold doesn't match the fundamentals. They are at the opposite ends of the spectrum right now.

The More Gold Declines, The Better The Fundamentals Become

Gold will be in high demand over the coming years not only because of accelerating debt levels, but also because annual supply will be stagnant at best and likely declining.

Lower gold prices actually make the fundamentals for gold stronger. If you think about the impact falling gold prices have on the industry (reduced exploration, mine production is curtailed or shutdown, projects get put on hold, etc.), and then take into consideration the annual growth in the global money supply that is occurring, you basically have an environment where the amount of gold that is produced per year is shrinking while the the amount of money that is created out of thin air is expanding at an enormous rate.

But it goes deeper than that.

The annual supply of gold is a drop in the bucket compared to how much the global money supply is increasing each year. There is about $125 billion worth of gold being produced annually. Meanwhile, M2 in the U.S. has mushroomed by $125 billion in just the last few months. When you factor in global money supply growth, we are now at a point where the figures are so large that the mine supply would have to increase by mind-boggling multiples for it to even catch up.

You will see some bears try and make the argument that there is so much gold above ground that annual supply doesn't matter, but it's a ridiculous argument that makes zero sense because there is also annual money supply growth (i.e. M2 isn't stagnant) and we are now dealing with "silly" numbers when it comes to this expansion in global fiat currencies. The dichotomy between the amount of gold above ground and the total worldwide money supply is so great now that we need $3,000 gold just for this to make sense again and for mine supply to reach a level that is sustainable.

We have a situation where more money (a lot more) is basically chasing the same amount of goods. That always equals higher prices in the long-run.

The problem I see for gold is that this isn't a short-term timeline. We are talking about supply issues that take years to develop, deficits that take years to go from "no problem" to "uh oh", interest rates that don't move from 0% to 5% in 6 months, et cetera.

The issue is just the duration of the timeline.

Gold moves in cycles and I believe that it's on the verge of a super cycle because the fundamentals for this sector keep getting better as we progress through time. Each day debt expands a little more, annual mine supply contracts a little more, rates have a little more impact on the economy and deficit... and gold gets closer to that tipping point where fundamentals start to drive the price rather than sentiment.

I don't know if that is happening now (and this small rebound is the start) or sentiment is still going to be in control for several more months (meaning there is more downside, possibly much more). But the crux of my argument is it doesn't matter whether it happens tomorrow or in one year, it's that "it is going to happen."

Sentiment Shouldn't Be Ignored

Does this mean that gold investors should ignore negative sentiment in the sector and just ride it out? No, as the charts give us a very good reading of the current attitude towards the precious metal and mining stocks, and they have been flashing yellow (i.e. "caution") for most of the year.

In other words, sentiment can be picked up in the charts, and while the sector came close to breaking out a few times this year, it ultimately failed to generate the needed momentum to get over the hump. It's never a good idea to try and fight the market. As a result, it was prudent to keep a more modest exposure until we saw a change in the near-term outlook (or basically a breakout in the charts). When GLD and the HUI recently broke down, it was time to get very defensive.

It's important to keep a finger on the pulse of sentiment to make sure that one doesn't get caught in any major downdrafts. Eventually, sentiment gets washed out and then all that's left are the fundamentals. I think that's where we are at for gold, but I will let the charts be my guide to make sure of it.

At Least Some Type Of Low

I do believe there is at least some type of low in place for GLD, whether it's a short-term or long-term low will only be determined in time. There is likely to be a decent-sized rally over the next several weeks as this very excessive short positioning is unwound and the highly negative bearish sentiment that permeates the sector corrects itself. I see the potential for some strong gains in the mining stocks during this time.

If gold doesn't rally from here and just keeps hitting new yearly lows, or if any current rally eventually fails, then it doesn't mean the fundamental picture is getting worse. Ultimately, I see much higher gold prices over the coming years, but right now bearish sentiment is in control.

The opportunity that is currently presenting itself in the gold market is pretty amazing. I didn't think there would be another chance to buy this sector at a steep discount like in late 2015 and early 2016. Proper exposure (i.e. being in a lot of cash) and a willingness to be nimble have been key if one wants to profit from this opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.