Bandwidth: This Name Deserves More Attention

Bandwidth is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing CPaaS market and is ripe for further disruption.

Bandwidth (BAND) is arguably the second leading player in the CPaaS market, behind the undisputed leader Twilio (TWLO). BAND reported very strong Q2 earnings with revenue increasing 22% and CPaaS revenue increasing 26% to ~$40 million (80%+ of total revenue). As the CPaaS market continues to expand and the use cases become more prominent in large enterprises and internationally, BAND is poised to continue their strong growth trajectory.

BAND data by YCharts

Despite TWLO growing 2x faster than BAND, the CPaaS market is definitely big enough and growing quick enough for both competitors to take market share away from legacy communications providers. As new technologies continue to take over our communication preferences, TWLO and BAND will become dominant players in enterprise to consumer communication.

CPaaS Overview and BAND Q2 Earnings

Communication Platform as a Service, better known as CPaaS, essentially provides the software necessary to enable business to consumer communication. The classic example used to understand CPaaS is TWLO and Uber. TWLO provides the software foundation which enables Uber to send you a text message that your ride is here. CPaaS providers such as BAND and TWLO are becoming the backbone of communication between tech savvy consumers and the increasingly tech friendly businesses.

The use cases for CPaaS go much further beyond companies sending notifications through text messages. CPaaS also includes in-app calling features, hiding unwanted telephone numbers and more. BAND specifically focuses on domestic voice communications but also focuses on different messaging API’s. As these technologies continue to grow rapidly within the US, BAND has a great opportunity to become the market leader in voice communications (example: think of the communication between you and your Amazon Alexa).

All of this communication is conducted through the cloud, thus providing software functionality and the ability to connect a business’s communication efforts on a global scale. Enterprises continually shift their resources to the cloud and this trend is a major tailwind to BAND’s success.

BAND reported Q2 earnings about a month ago with total revenues increasing 22% to $48 million. Of this, nearly $40 million (82%) of revenue was derived from CPaaS, which grew 26%. Dollar based net retention rate significantly improved from an already impressive 105% to 119%. This goes to show that not only is BAND able to increase their customer base (which inherently increases their revenues) but grow their current customer’s revenue wallet.

Q2 revenue was above management’s original guidance of $45.1-45.6 million, with reported revenue of $48.3 million, or ~7% above previous guidance at the mid-point. CPaaS revenue was originally guided to $38.5-39.0 million, with reported CPaaS revenue of $39.8 million, or ~3% above previous guidance at the mid-point. Also, the number of CPaaS customer increased 26% to 1,092.

Although CPaaS revenues only beat guidance by ~3%, the customer base grew 26% and represents an ever-increasing opportunity to expand revenues. Since there are a significant amount of potential customers, investors will continue to look at both CPaaS revenue growth and customer growth. As long as these two grow in tandem, BAND will continue to experience a strong market presence.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

Gross profit also increased 26% with gross margin improving from 46% to 47%. Though these are strong gross margins compared to the overall market, CPaaS companies typically have lower gross margins compared to other SaaS companies because of the relatively more expensive telecom connectivity expenses. However, BAND’s gross margins have improved from ~43% in F16 to nearly 45% in F18. This compares to TWLO’s, albeit higher gross margins, compression from ~57% in F16 to under 55% in F18.

As legacy communication methods, especially from traditional telecom businesses, continue to decrease in overall size and impact, margins will naturally improve. The SaaS-based operating model enables BAND to have clear visibility into their revenue streams while generating consistently strong margins. This is one of the main reasons why SaaS companies trade on a revenue multiple.

Valuation

With the communication industry under pressure and technological changes on the way, the main companies competing in this market stand to be valued at a premium revenue valuation.

The peer group used for this analysis were the main CPaaS players, including TWLO, BAND, and Vonage (VG), and UCaaS players RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT). Each of these companies is in a great position to take advantage of the changing market and have revenue growth rates well above the market average.

BAND EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

To value BAND, I used an altered version of a sum-of-the-parts analysis. Management’s F18 guidance of $198.0-199.0 million in total revenue and $160.7-161.7 million in CPaaS revenue implies “other” revenue of $36.3-$38.3 million. Assuming the mid-point for each guidance ranges gives us total revenue of $198.5, which is made up of CPaaS revenue of $161.2 million and $37.3 million of “other”.

The CPaaS guidance implies ~23% revenue growth. Since the CPaaS market is rapidly expanding and BAND has a top leadership position in the market, there is a significant opportunity to accelerate their revenue growth. However, to be slightly conservative, I estimated a 20% CPaaS revenue growth in F19, giving me CPaaS revenue of ~$193 million. Using a similar method for “other” revenue (which implies a ~19% revenue growth; however, I used only 15%), gives me “other” revenue of ~$43 million, for a combined total of $236 million.

Using my estimated F19 CPaaS revenue of $193 million and a more conservative 6.0x multiple results in a CPaaS enterprise value of ~$1.16 billion. For “other” revenue, I applied a much more conservative 2.0x multiple, giving me an enterprise value of $86 million. Combined, this gives me an enterprise value of ~$1.25 billion implying a F19 revenue multiple of 5.3x, well below the peer group average of 8.2x.

Total shares outstanding were 20.9 million and net cash was ~$57 million at the end of Q2. Taking my $1.25 billion enterprise value and taking out the net cash results in a target market cap of ~$1.2 billion, implying a fair value of $57, representing a 26% upside to Thursday’s closing price of $45.16.

Though BAND has a slightly lower revenue multiple compared to the peer group, this is deserved for two main reasons. Their growth rate is significantly lower than the market leader TWLO and with TWLO being the largest player in the CPaaS market, they continue to expand their market share. Also, gross margins are lower in the CPaaS industry due to legacy telecom expenses. Other SaaS-based companies have much higher gross margins (some over 80%) which warrants a premium valuation.

Risks to BAND include a more competitive market with players such as TWLO and VG. Other new entrants into the market would cause increased competition and possibly lower revenue growth. Also, the transition to a CPaaS infrastructure may take longer than expected and would result in lower revenue growth.

Over the long-run, both TWLO and BAND are likely to remain market leaders and be great investments. Despite the lower growth rate for BAND, the market opportunity is very large and continues to grow. Being the number two player in a rapidly expanding market is not a bad thing and their current F19 revenue multiple implies good upside to come.

