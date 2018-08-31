H&R REIT: The Time Is Right

H&R is currently trading at a discount to its historical average and has an attractive dividend with a yield of 6.8%.

Investment Thesis

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) (TSX:HR.UN) continues to improve its overall portfolio by (1) selling some of its low growth U.S. retail properties, (2) focusing on higher demand residential properties in the U.S., (3) improving its occupancy rate in its Canadian mall properties, and (4) identify future re-intensification opportunities. We believe its strategy will bring a long runway of growth. Its shares are currently trading at a discount to its historical average and the average of its peers. The company also has an attractive dividend with a yield of 6.8%.

H&R is poised to rebound

We are optimistic about H&R REIT because of the following reasons:

Retail: Improving outlook

H&R's retail portfolio has experienced some headwinds in the past few years primarily due to the rise of e-commerce. The exit of Sears Canada has resulted in a significant decline in its retail occupancy ratio. For example, its retail portfolio, Primaris (mostly enclosed shopping centres), saw its occupancy ratio dropped from 90% in Q2 2017 to only 82.8% in Q2 2018. Excluding the properties previous occupied by Sears Canada, its occupancy ratio would have been 91.3%. The company is in negotiation with potential tenants to fill the former Sears Canada locations. H&R expects the new annual base rent in these locations to be about C$7 million. This would be much higher than Sear's previous annual base rent of C$2.3 million.

Beside an expected rebound to Primaris' occupancy rate, the company should also benefit from long-term re-intensification opportunities. The company has identified the following re-intensification opportunities in the following locations: Dufferin Mall, Northland Village, Sunridge Mall, Kildonan Place, Place d'Orleans, Grant Park, and Orchard Park Shopping Centre. Although no further detail is provided, these re-intensification opportunities will help it to grow its rental revenues by increasing its gross leasable areas and further diversify its assets (e.g. more residential rental units).

U.S. residential rental: Long runway of growth

In the past quarter, H&R continues to execute its strategy to expand its residential portfolio in the United States. In Q2, the company sold its lower growth retail assets in the United States for C$823 million. This provided the necessary cash to expand its Lantower portfolio (the portfolio focusing on U.S. residential rental units) as well as constructing its existing development projects (e.g. Jackson Park). We view this strategy as beneficial as residential properties are in hot demand especially in primary markets in the United States. H&R should be able to benefit from this trend especially most of its development projects are located in the primary markets in the United States. At the moment H＆R has 6 active properties under developments in major cities of which 3 are currently under construction. These PUDs should add an additional 1,519 multi-family units. We believe these projects will contribute positively to its net operating income, as the strong demand for residential units in the U.S. should allow H&R to increase its same property net operating income at a good pace. For reader's information, H&R's Lantower segment registered SPNOI growth rate of 4% in Q2 2018.

Risk in Alberta's Office market minimized

In April 2018, H&R sold its interest in F1RST Tower in Calgary for gross proceeds of C$53.5 million. As at June 30, 2018, H&R's Alberta office portfolio consists of four single tenant properties, all of which are fully leased to investment grade tenants, with a weighted average remaining lease term to maturity of 17.9 years. As we know, Alberta was hit hard by the rapid decline in oil price back in 2015 and many office properties became vacant. H&R's remaining office portfolio with strong tenants will provide the needed stability if Alberta is faced again with a recession.

Valuation: Below its historical average

H&R is currently trading at an attractive valuation. Its price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 12.6x is 1.5x multiples below its 8-year average of 14.1x. Similarly, its price to net asset value of 84% is also below its 8-year average of 93%. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.115 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.8%.

H&R is also trading at a very attractive valuation to other types of REITs. Below is the table that compare H&R's P/AFFO ratio with other types of REITs. As can be seen, H&R's P/AFFO ratio of 12.6x is below the 21.6x average of U.S. apartment REITs. Similarly, H&R's P/AFFO ratio is also significantly below the 22.0x average of Canadian Office REITs.

Price to 2018 AFFO Ratio H&R REIT 12.6x U.S. Apartment REITs 21.6x Canadian Office REITs 22.0x Canadian Retail REITs 15.3x

Risks and Challenges

As the company is in the midst of transitioning (disposition of properties while developing new residential properties), its quarterly results may be dilutive until its development projects are completed. Therefore, we might see some quarters of declining FFOs or rising payout ratios. Investors should keep this in mind.

Investor Takeaway

We believe the time is right for investors to invest in H&R. Its strategy to grow its residential rental portfolio in the United States should help bring long-term benefits to the REIT as demand is expected to continue to exceed supply. The company's effort to strengthen its office portfolio in Alberta and improve its occupancy ratio in its Primaris portfolio will be beneficial. Its shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers. Investors may want to take advantage of its attractive valuation and enjoy its 6.8% yielding dividend while waiting for the market sentiment to turn positive.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

