Why Booking.com Grew Throughout Europe

Priceline management was smart enough to not get in the way of Booking.com's agency model success despite industry opinion that the merchant model was the way of the future.

Building a vast supply of European hotels was easier done with the agency model than it would have been with the merchant model.

Introduction

My thesis is that Booking.com (BKNG) was able to grow throughout Europe because Priceline didn't listen to the "experts" and force a change from the agency model to the merchant model. Meanwhile, Expedia (EXPE) was attached to the merchant model that worked well in the U.S. but they were too slow in recognizing differences in European markets.

The Oral History of Travel's Greatest Acquisition by Dennis Schaal is a must-read for long-term Booking Holdings investors. It shows why the acquisitions of Active Hotels and Bookings were fantastic and it lays down the groundwork as to why Booking.com was able to dominate the European OTA landscape. We cite the document heavily referring to it as Booking.com’s Oral History.

Revenue and gross booking numbers are from 10-K filings for Booking Holdings and Expedia Group.

The Priceline Group recently changed its name to Booking Holdings but we use the old Priceline name when talking about the parent company in periods prior to 2017. Otherwise it is confusing in terms of telling the difference between the Booking.com subsidiary and the parent company.

Priceline merged Active Hotels and Bookings to create Booking.com in October 2006.

Revenue Margin - Revenue As A Percentage Of Gross Bookings

In the online travel business, the revenue margin or revenue as a percentage of gross bookings for hotel rooms is higher using the merchant model as opposed to the agency model. Expedia Group has a large percentage of low commission airline flights in their agency revenue bucket such that it is not an apples-to-apples comparison with Booking Holdings where the substantial majority of their agency revenue comes from hotel rooms.

2007 was the first full year where Active Hotels and Bookings acted as a single company - Booking.com. They made up the majority of Priceline's $398 million agency revenue for the year. At that time, merchant revenue for Priceline was over $1 billion. The agency revenue margin (revenue as a % of gross bookings) for Priceline grew from 11.1% in 2007 to 12.8% in 2010. By 2010, Priceline had $1.7 billion in merchant revenue and $1.4 billion in agency revenue. In 2011, their agency revenue was higher than their merchant revenue, and by 2017, agency revenue was their significant majority.

In 2007, Expedia had agency revenue of $567 million. This grew to $705 million by 2010. Their agency revenue margin during this time was only about 5% because of their large exposure to low-margin airline tickets. Their merchant revenue grew from $1.9 billion in 2007 to $2.2 billion in 2010. Their merchant revenue margin range was north of 21% during this time.

Given the numbers above, it is easy to see why Expedia was slow to add agency revenue as opposed to merchant revenue. The merchant revenue margin is much higher and that is where they wanted to add sales.

Working Capital Benefits Of The Merchant Model

The 2017 10-K filing for Expedia explains the working capital benefits of the merchant model:

Therefore, generally we receive cash from the traveler prior to paying our supplier, and this operating cycle represents a working capital source of cash to us.

Expert Opinion

Booking.com’s Oral History has statements from Arthur Kosten and Andy Phillipps regarding the industry’s dim sentiment of the agency model:

Bookingsportal co-founder Arthur Kosten [shortly after Bookingsportal purchased Bookings.nl] The whole theme of that conference was about dynamic packaging and the death of the agency model. We'd never heard about dynamic packaging. Actually, we'd never heard the phrase, the agency model. We were operating it, but we just hadn't heard the term before. So, it took us about two to three hours into the conference where suddenly we said, "Hey, these guys are all saying that the agency model seems to be like the model of the company that we just bought." We had super-big debt, we had really high mortgages, and during that conference, literally all the smart people told us, "You just bought a company that is like the past. The future will be dynamic packaging." Active Hotels co-founder Andy Phillipps It was the whole industry [telling us we were wrong]. It's hard to remember now, but actually every single research report coming out would be saying, merchant rate is the future. And, you know, our investors were nervous about it. I remember meeting Bookings' Arthur Kosten, Stef Noorden, and Kees Koolen at a conference. And we'd listen to five or six presentations in a row explaining to us why merchant rate was so successful. This must have been 2003 or something.

Competitive Landscape

As long as Expedia stayed focused on merchant revenue as opposed to agency revenue then it was easier for Booking.com to continue its growth.

The July 2017 AcquiredFM Booking.com Podcast talks about the importance of the supply advantage Booking.com obtained with the agency model. Unlike the merchant model, there isn’t a complicated contract to sign. It is basically just a matter of agreeing to the commission:

David Rosenthal: But because they [Booking] were able to build this proprietary longtail marketplace of supply, they really had something no one else could access. It reminds me in a lot of ways of the difference between Google and Yahoo. Like on Google, you could type a query on Google and they had access to the entire longtail of the internet whereas Yahoo with the directory model only had the head. So for people, Drew, like you were saying, you’re looking for something specific in Europe, it was Booking or nothing. Drew Patterson: But if you think of like what’s the advantage of having the tail, it’s far greater relevancy. It's the things that you actually care about. The consequence of that is conversion rate. So again, not to get too far ahead of ourselves but the consequence of having all these kinds of longtail inventories, it’s far greater relevancy than those people who are relying on just [what] the GDS might have enjoyed. … David Rosenthal: I forgot to put it in our notes but also in the Oral History with Geert, when he started, the way he onboarded hotels is he sent them postcards essentially with like a form to fill out on the card if they wanted to be included in the marketplace and then they just mailed it back to them.

It wasn’t just a matter of having more hotels to work with. Even when there was overlap such that a single hotel was signed up with both Expedia and Booking.com, Booking.com was able to get the last available rooms. In Booking.com’s Oral History Active Hotels co-founder COO Matt Witt talks about this:

We could always beat Expedia in a hotel discussion. The way we would know is we'd always get the last available room in a hotel because Expedia was charging too much commission, frankly. They effectively were charging 20, 25, sometimes even 30 percent commission, and we were at 15. A hotel, if they had anything open, was going to give us that last room.

Priceline and Expedia filings from Booking.com’s first four years of being a combined company with Active Hotels show that the numbers continued to be in the ballpark cited by Matt. From 2007 to 2010, the agency revenue margin for Priceline ranged from 11% to 13% and this was mainly from Booking.com hotels in Europe. Meanwhile Expedia had most of their hotels on the merchant plan and their merchant revenue margin ranged north of 21%.

Closing Thoughts

Given the high revenue as a percentage of gross bookings, the working capital benefits and the consensus regarding the direction of the industry, Expedia's attachment to the merchant model seemed logical back when Booking.com was a nascent company.

In July 2008, Expedia announced it was acquiring an agency-based OTA from Italy, Venere.com. However, this didn’t increase their agency sales the way they hoped.

Glenn Fogel was prescient about the retail side of online travel when deciding to acquire Booking.com and not interfere with their agency model focus.

Calculations

We have the Expedia agency gross booking percentage up until 2010 through 10-K statements like this:

Although net revenue per transaction is lower compared to the merchant model, due to the volume of airline tickets sold our agency gross bookings accounted for 59% of total gross bookings for the year ended December 31, 2010.

We get the merchant gross booking percentage by subtracting the agency from 1.

Expedia Merchant Revenue Margin:

2007: 22.8% or $1,915 million/(.42*$19,983 million)

2008: 21.9% or $2,004 million/(.43*$21,269 million)

2009: 21.9% or $2,005 million/(.42*$21,811 million)

2010: 20.9% or $2,220 million/(.41*$25,962 million)

Adjusted Expedia Merchant Revenue Margin After Subtracting Cost of Revenue:

2007: 16.1% or ($1,915 million - $562 million)/(.42*$19,983 million)

2008: 14.9% or ($2,004 million - $639 million)/(.43*$21,269 million)

2009: 15.3% or ($2,005 million - $607 million)/(.42*$21,811 million)

2010: 14.3% or ($2,220 million - $693 million)/(.41*$25,962 million)

Expedia Agency Revenue Margin (extra low because of flights):

2007: 4.9% or $567 million/(.58*$19,983 million)

2008: 5.4% or $651 million/(.57*$21,269 million)

2009: 5.1% or $639 million/(.58*$21,811 million)

2010: 4.6% or $705 million/(.59*$25,962 million)

*Much of the Egencia gross bookings for Expedia should probably be excluded such that the actual merchant and agency revenue margins are higher than the percentages above.

Booking.com Agency Revenue Margin:

2007: 11.1% or $398 million/$3,585 million

2008: 11.3% or $649 million/$5,739 million

2009: 12.1% or $868 million/$7,191 million

2010: 12.8% or $1,381 million/$10,781 million

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.