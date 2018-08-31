3 Critical Market Unknowns

There is no denying that the euphoric investor sentiment is gathering steam. Over the last few days, the S&P 500 Index has set multiple closing all-time highs, which is particularly impressive in the context of what many view as the longest bull market in history. The ongoing surge in equities, especially in the U.S., is fueling expectations that the fourth quarter may be similar to last year's, when the successful passage of the tax reform bill propelled U.S. stocks into the stratosphere. Yet, the forces driving corporate profitability face major headwinds and, despite the palpable market exuberance, the actual level of risk in financial markets today is materially higher. It is, therefore, important to carefully examine some of the broader macroeconomic challenges, which have the potential to seal the fate of this record-breaking and surprisingly resilient bull market.

Much of the recovery period that followed the global financial crisis was characterized by an anemic but synchronized pick-up in global growth. In recent months, we have growing evidence that this trend is gradually fading. For instance, the pace of growth is accelerating in the United States, while decelerating in China. Meanwhile, Japan and the Eurozone economy continue to struggle to regain their footing. This widening divide that separates major economies is troubling and could spell trouble for long-term business growth. Since 2017, there is an intensifying global search for lasting realignments that could result in a global economy that is less open and less cooperative. The net impact of such a phenomenon would be acutely negative for corporate profits and, hence, for stock prices. And, of course, U.S. companies' earnings would be drastically affected if the pace of growth in other major economies were to falter. The subsequent volatility in interest rate differentials and currencies would likely destabilize the already fragile financial markets.

The uncertain policy path for the world's most systemically important central banks represents another potentially consequential "known unknown." We are experiencing the end of a historic era of massive liquidity injections and carefully coordinated central bank interventions aimed at dictating market behavior, while suppressing asset price volatility. As these radical and in most cases unprecedented central bank measures are gradually being unwound, we will gain more clarity with regard to the actual health of the financial system and its ability to operate without artificial support.

It is clear that the protracted period of stubbornly slow economic growth that ensued, following the peak of the financial crisis in 2009, was not accompanied by sufficient progress in reducing the unsustainable levels of public and private debt, plaguing many of the world's largest economies. In fact, debt continues to balloon, while global growth remains still too slow to reach escape velocity. Against this backdrop, central banks inexorably face the dilemma of withdrawing monetary stimulus too soon and risk broad-based financial dislocations, or maintaining the artificial liquidity mechanisms, which inevitably tend to create asset price bubbles, breeding inequality and the risk of greater financial turbulence down the road. Unquestionably, the remarkable performance of U.S. stocks since 2009 is closely interrelated with the massive quantitative easing efforts of major central banks. The question is what will actually happen when this critical pillar of support for equities is finally removed.

The divergence in the policy path of the Federal Reserve and that of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan is becoming increasingly more pronounced. It is not difficult to understand the main factor behind this unfolding change. The realization that aggressive unwinding of the now gargantuan central bank balance sheets risks triggering great volatility in asset prices underpins the reluctance of central banks to confidently implement such changes.

At the same time, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is facing an uphill battle trying to avert a devastating hard landing for the Chinese economy - with possibly unthinkable ramifications for the world economy - and to do so while reining in the exorbitant level of private sector debt, which continues to spiral out of control.

Finally, we have to consider the economic and financial implications that emerge from the brewing reconfiguration of the global trade system. The Trump administration's stated objective was to overhaul the global trade regime and address the prevalent unfair practices that unfavorably affect the U.S. economy. While this may be a reasonable and attainable goal, the selected approach of aggressively and defiantly imposing tariffs without dialogue, risks unleashing a full-blown trade war - a development which has historically proven to be a calamitous event from which essentially nobody can emerge truly victorious or unscathed.

Admittedly, the current strategy has been effective in convincing several trading partners of the United States to become more flexible, but it is premature to assess the actual cost. The rapidly growing list of imposed tariffs may be misleading in the sense that it diverts attention away from what has already been achieved. The scenario of a broadly positive outcome which will allow for a more efficient and transparent global trade system remains still quite possible, but the longer this trade dispute lasts, the higher the probability of the nightmare scenario materializing. Apart from the spike in geopolitical tensions, a global trade war would unleash deflationary forces that would almost certainly tip the world economy into recession and engender a major wave of cascading panic-selling in financial markets. Even worse, the resulting global fragmentation would strip the United States of a major source of strength and competitiveness, while potentially empowering its primary rivals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.