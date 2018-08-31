FMC's Livent IPO Is Critical For Lithium Investors

The IPO will be a test of weak lithium sentiment and may open up a very attractive entry point for investors to own Livent.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is expected to spin-off its lithium business in October, as it seeks to raise $100M via an IPO. While this divestiture is clearly important for FMC and future Livent shareholders, there are broader market implications at play for the lithium industry as a whole. Why? As soon as Livent IPO's it will be instantly become the single best proxy for valuing lithium companies.

There are three reasons:

First: When you sift through the massive pile of lithium companies out there, the thing you notice is there are still relatively few companies actually producing the commodity. Of those few companies even fewer are readily investable for North American investors as they are either private or Chinese/Australian listed companies.

Second: When you boil down what's left, it's a short list: Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. (SQM), Orocobre Ltd. (OTCPK:OROCF), Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and of course FMC. You also have a couple of guys who are nearing commercial production, namely Nemaska Lithium, Inc. (OTCQX:NMKEF) and Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). So when it comes to assigning a value to a lithium business this tends to be the group you start with.

So on 2019 EV/EBITDA multiples, we get the chart below. Instantly, three producers are knocked off as they are expected to have negative EBITDA in that year. The other three are in the 9x to 10x range. So does that mean that lithium is worth 10x? Not really.

Source: Author; Morningstar; Yahoo Finance.

Clearly, the recent decline in lithium levered stocks has pushed valuations way down, it wasn't long ago that SQM and ALB were around 15x. And beyond that, lithium is only a portion of their businesses. For SQM and ALB, it's around 50%, and for FMC, it's growing to be 15%. That means you can toss FMC out the window; the segment is simply too small use the overall multiple as a gauge.

So we are left with SQM and ALB and the right multiple is either 10x or 15x depending on how the market is feeling sentiment-wise. Now if we do a sum of the parts on both businesses and back out some of the lower margin businesses which probably deserve multiples closer to 8x; that leaves us with a 12x lithium business. A similar analysis done when multiples were 15x would have yielded more like 18x for the lithium business.

Third: As discussed above, the only pure-play that is reasonably useful from a valuation perspective is OROCF, and it's useless until it gets into profitable territory post its phase 2 ramp-up.

So when Livent IPO's we're going to actually find out how the market actually values lithium producers. And those sum of the parts valuations that have been done, backing into the lithium multiple, will instead build off the Livent multiple. So SQM/ALB might get a small premium because their assets are better, but they would get a bit of a discount given FMC is selling higher grade products.

If you own any of the big lithium names or just LIT in general, you need to be watching the result of the FMC spin-off next month because it will impact you.

But right now, lithium sentiment is really bad, and FMC was hoping to get a 15x multiple on $200M of EBITDA, so a $3B valuation. But that was over a year ago and the way it stands now they will be hard-pressed to get much more than $2.4B. So there is a chance they delay the spin-off and hope for another wave of positive sentiment, but the base case is this proceeds.

As an FMC shareholder, if the market thinks they will get $3B and they only get $2.4B, then you're going to essentially be taking a $600M haircut or roughly $5 per share. So it might not be pretty, and if it IPO's at 10x, it would be a disaster. But it might be a great entry point into Livent.

I've already written two articles on my bullish long-term view on lithium, and I'm not going to rehash, you can check them out:

1. Why The Lithium Opportunity Is Bigger Than You Think

2. The Lithium Collapse Is Creating Opportunity

The company doesn't exist yet and we don't know how it's going to trade on day 1. But what we can do is be positioned for a good opportunity ahead of it, and see how it pans out.

Livent will be one of only two pure-play lithium producers when it IPO's and it will be the only one that is EBITDA-positive. Not only that but it plays in the premium lithium market and operates with longer-term contracts that can smooth out some of the volatility in lithium prices, a positive in falling markets.

Source: FMC presentation.

It's also growing. Livent will invest about $600M in capex to nearly triple production with most of the product going into lithium hydroxide, which is increasingly the go-to form of lithium for EV battery manufacturers.

Source: FMC presentation.

At today's prices, Livent could be generating over $1B of revenue in 2025 with very high margins, given the Argentine project is brine-based and on the bottom half of the cost curve. Cash costs are in the ~$3,500 per tonne range. Now the problem with this statement is it doesn't seem very likely that prices will remain at levels 2x cost curve support.

Consider the cost curve below, Livent should be the bar right to the left of the Minera Exar project. Now this cost curve is present day and not what will become (i.e. that first 100k tonnes of production is going to be more like 400k tonnes over the next five or so years), but it shows the point, there is substantial margin protection to the low-cost producers.

Source: Lithium Americas.

Even in an $8,000 per tonne marginal cost world, Livent can earn a substantial premium given the sale of higher value upgraded products (historically averaging about $5,500 per tonne more than SQM's realized price. So they should still be quite profitable, generating $250M-$300M of EBITDA in 2025. And that's an extreme bear-case scenario, which means you're protecting the downside and still have great torque to the upside. So depending on how Livent opens, this could be a great opportunity to get a toehold into a premium name, which will become the most watched lithium company in the market.

Conclusion: FMC's Livent IPO will crystallize the value of its lithium unit giving any sum of the parts analysis a much sturdier data point. Of course, with lithium sentiment at low levels it will also test the appetite of investors and exactly what multiple the business will receive is debatable. While the multiple will be very important for FMC investors, it will also be critical for the lithium industry as a whole, as there are very few clean EBITDA multiples to use in the industry. As such, the Livent multiple will be used to value the rest of the industry making it a critical data point for lithium investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have no position but may initiate a long position in FMC; Orocobre; or LAC over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.