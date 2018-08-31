Ford: Doom And Gloom?

The dividend is well covered, a dividend cut seems unlikely, despite the recent downgrade.

Ford (F) has seen its share price erode over the last couple of years. Shares have declined to the single digits recently, but the low share price might provide a compelling entry point for income investors.

Thesis

Ford's profitability is under pressure, but the company continues to generate massive cash flows. A dividend cut, therefore, is relatively unlikely, and investors could easily see double-digit total returns over the coming years.

Ford's Profits Are Under Pressure, But Management Is Moving The Company Ahead

When we look at Ford's historic profitability, we see that the company's bottom line has been in a very wide range over the last couple of years.

F Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

The company's most recent results were not overly strong, as Ford was hit with lower revenues in combination with declining margins:

Source: Ford's 10-Q filing

We see that revenues declined slightly during Q2 (they were up slightly during Q1), while net profits declined by almost 50% during the most recent quarter. Year to date, net earnings are down $800 million from the prior year's level.

This is primarily due to the weak performance of Ford's ex-US businesses. The company has not been operating profitably in the MEA region and in South America, and things are not looking overly good in Asia and Europe, either. The weakness in the latter two markets can be blamed on tougher emission rules, which lead to rising production and compliance costs, and on relatively weak demand for Ford's cars in Asia.

The outlook for these two markets is not positive, either. Ford' vehicle sales in China cratered during July, dropping 32% year over year. The first half of 2018 had already been negative for Ford in China, but the impact of tariffs has made Ford's cars even less competitive in this major market. Ford plans to introduce a new entry-level SUV in China during 2019, but it is not guaranteed that this will stabilize sales.

To battle the problems in its overseas markets, Ford plans to restructure its operations to a significant extent. The company has announced that it plans to exit low-margin markets in order to focus on more attractive high-dollar, high-margin segments. The company will, for example, exit the sedan market in the US.

Source: Ford presentation

The restructuring will, according to Ford, cost about $7 billion in cash over the next 3-5 years. There will be another $4 billion of non-cash expenses. When we focus on the cash cost, as this is what could theoretically be a reason for a dividend cut, we see that the annual expenses will be about $1.75 billion (assuming a 4-year time frame). Compared to Ford's cash generation that is not an overly large amount of cash.

The North American Market Remains Strong And Ford Will Continue To Earn A Lot Of Money There

Ford's US business is doing significantly better than its overseas businesses, which is, at least partially, due to the product mix in each market. In the US, Ford is selling high-dollar, higher-margin vehicles such as its biggest cash cow, the F-150. This allows for higher revenues per vehicle compared to markets such as Europe, where Ford primarily sells smaller, less expensive models.

The Ford brand is also more beloved in the US compared to other markets, which is why Ford is able to sell its products at higher margins in its home country.

During the second quarter, Ford's operating margin in the US automobile segment declined to 7.4%, but that was due to two one-time items:

Source: bloomberg.com

When we adjust for the ~$300 million airbag settlement and for the fire that lowered Ford's F-150 output by 35,000 during the quarter, Ford would have generated a quite compelling margin of ~10%. Fundamentally speaking, Ford still is able to generate compelling margins and earnings in its most important market. This is unlikely to change soon, as the outlook for the US auto market is improving.

US Per Capita Disposable Personal Income data by YCharts

Rising disposable incomes in the US, due to low unemployment, wage growth, and tax law changes will prevent the US vehicle market from declining considerably. Rising disposable incomes should also be a positive for average selling prices of vehicles that are sold in the US, which bodes well for Ford's higher-priced models such as its pickups and SUVs.

A Dividend Cut Is Relatively Unlikely, Investors Get A Sufficiently Safe 6.0% Dividend Yield

Ford has not changed its dividend during the last couple of years, the company continues to pay out $0.15 per share per quarter, which equates to a 6.0% yield right here.

There recently was some chatter about the possibility of a dividend cut, among other factors due to the recent credit downgrade by Moody's. Management has, however, been quite clear that a dividend cut is not likely in the foreseeable future. Ford's CFO Bob Shanks states:

Even during a downturn, Ford would, according to its CFO, maintain its dividend at the current level. Since economic conditions are very solid right now, a dividend cut would be very inconsistent to what management is guiding for.

Even though earnings have gotten under pressure during the first half of 2018, Ford still generates massive cash flows:

Source: Ford's 10-Q

The company produced operating cash flows of $8.5 billion and free cash flows of $4.8 billion during the first half of 2018. Annualizing those numbers gets us to free cash flows of $9.6 billion, which would be more than sufficient to fund the dividend.

Even when we assume that Ford's operating cash flows decline by 10%, and when we include $1.75 billion for restructuring expenses, free cash flows would still total $6.2 billion a year.

Ford's dividend payments, which total $2.4 billion annually, would still be covered by a factor of 260%. Ford would, in other words, still pay out only 39% of its free cash flows in the form of dividends.

On top of that, Ford holds a sizeable cash position on its balance sheet. That cash could be accessed to finance the dividend temporarily:

Source: Ford's 10-Q

Ford's cash and cash equivalents would cover the dividend for 7 years. When we include the marketable securities position, the dividend could be covered for well above a decade. It thus seems unlikely that Ford will cut its dividend during the next couple of years.

High Dividend Could Provide Compelling Total Returns

Ford's dividend yields 6%, which means that Ford's owners would get double-digit total returns if Ford's share price rises by just 4% a year.

F EPS Estimates for 2 Fiscal Years Ahead data by YCharts

Analysts are currently forecasting $1.60 in profits per share for 2020. If shares trade at 6.9 times earnings by the end of 2020, which would be in line with Ford's median earnings multiple over the last couple of years, shares would rise to $11.10.

Relative to today's share price of $9.85, this would mean a price gain of 13%, or 5.3% on an annual basis, over the next 28 months. Adding in the dividend yield gets us to an 11%+ total return, as long as Ford trades in line with its historic valuation a couple of years down the road.

Final Thoughts

Ford is having problems in ex-US markets, but the company's restructuring efforts will most likely take care of that. This will cost billions of dollars, but Ford should be better positioned in a couple of years.

The company will most likely not cut its dividend, as the payout is well covered by free cash flows, even when we factor in restructuring expenses. On top of that, Ford holds a sizeable cash position that could balance out any temporary shortfalls.

Due to the low valuation and the high dividend yield, it is not unrealistic to assume compelling total returns over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.