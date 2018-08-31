S&P Global Has A Rare Moat And Growth Potential

While most investors are familiar with S&P Global (SPGI), surprisingly few investors have this stock on their radar. This is a shame, as the stock has an extremely rare wide moat and growth potential. In this article, I will analyze why investors should put this stock on their radar.

First of all, S&P Global is a leading provider of financial services and business information. In the first half of the year, the company generated 52% of its operating profit from its ratings segment, 29% from market intelligence & market data and the remaining 19% from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Buffett-like characteristics

S&P Global has the characteristics that Buffett looks for in stocks. It is operating in a highly concentrated business, in which the company and the other two major players, namely Moody’s (MCO) and Fitch, possess more than 90% of the total market share. All the countries and the companies that have to issue debt are essentially obliged to resort to one of the above three rating agencies. Otherwise, their bond issuance will not attract enough buyers or, in the most optimistic scenario, they will have to pay a much higher interest rate on the bonds they issue. To cut a long story short, debt issuers have to pay a significant amount to one of the above three rating agencies in order to reduce the burden of their bond issuance by a much higher amount.

S&P Global benefits from a series of favorable secular trends. The total U.S. corporate debt has been on a steady uptrend since the Great Recession and is currently standing near an all-time high. Moreover, there is an increasing number of sophisticated investors who demand real-time market data and research. Furthermore, there is a steep increase in the number of investors who invest their funds in index-related vehicles, such as ETFs. These secular trends have created a strong tailwind for S&P Global in recent years and are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Another key characteristic behind the business model of S&P Global is the lack of need to invest in its business to defend its market share. More precisely, its capital expenses have been less than 10% of its operating cash flows in each of the last three years. As a result, almost all the earnings of the company end up in its free cash flows and hence the company enjoys excessive free cash flows. Very few companies manage to post positive and meaningful free cash flows every single year for more than a decade.

Thanks to the above mentioned favorable business trends, S&P Global has consistently grown its revenues and its earnings per share [EPS] in the last seven years. More precisely, the financial services provider has grown its revenues and its EPS at a 7.6% and 11.8% average annual rate, respectively. Moreover, thanks to productivity gains, it has steadily expanded its operating margin, from 28.2% in 2010 to 42.8% now.

The above characteristics of S&P Global, namely its wide moat, its reliable growth drivers and its consistent earnings growth, constitute the cornerstone of the investment philosophy of Buffett. That’s why Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns a 13% stake in the other major rating firm, Moody’s. Thus many investors may wonder how it is possible that a stock with such strong attributes passes under the radar of the majority of investors. The answer is the fact that competition has heated so much in almost every sector that the vast majority of companies currently face intense competition. This has led many investors to quit searching for stocks with a wide moat. However, most investors will greatly benefit from purchasing a stock with so rare characteristics.

Performance

S&P Global has pronouncedly outperformed S&P (SPY) in almost any time horizon one can check out. In the last five years, the stock has rallied 241% whereas S&P has gained 74%. The longer someone has held the stock the wider the edge over holding an index-related ETF.

The strong underlying business conditions were prevalent in the latest earnings report of S&P Global. All the segments enjoyed meaningful revenue growth. The U.S. leveraged loan market surpassed $1 T for the first time in its history. In addition, the assets under management in the ETFs of the company increased 20% in Q2 vs. last year. Overall, the company grew its revenues by 7% and its adjusted EPS by 26%, partly thanks to a decrease in its tax rate from 28.9% in Q2-2017 to 23.9% in Q2-2018.

Risk factors

As a recession has not shown up for nine consecutive years and interest rates are on the rise, investors should be aware that a recession may show up in the upcoming years. S&P Global is vulnerable to recessions, as companies, countries and individuals drastically reduce their leverage during rough economic periods. This behavior was evident in the Great Recession, when S&P Global saw its EPS decrease 21% between 2007 and 2009. Whenever the next recession shows up, a similar trend is expected.

Moreover, thanks to its above virtues, S&P Global usually enjoys a premium valuation. This is certainly the case right now, as the stock is trading at a current P/E ratio of 24.1. Whenever the company faces an economic downturn or decelerates due to an unforeseen headwind, its valuation is likely to be significantly compressed from its current level. Investors should be aware of this risk factor before purchasing the stock.

Final thoughts

S&P Global is a rare stock, with a wide moat and high growth potential. This is clearly reflected in its exceptional growth record. Therefore, investors should put this stock on their radar. On the other hand, as the stock is trading at a rich valuation right now, investors should probably wait for a more opportune entry point. Nevertheless, even if they initially pay a premium to purchase the stock, its high growth rate is likely to reward them as long as they maintain a long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.