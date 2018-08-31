Under Armour Is Finally Addressing Its Core Issues

Kevin Plank CEO has been lauded as a brilliant CEO, it seems like he just realized that SG&A spending is a problem. That's very good for investors.

“Until investors see marked improvements in the above issues, I would recommend staying away from the stock.” That was my final analysis about Under Armour (NYSE: UAA), in my last article from the end of June. As I’m writing this, has the company addressed the issues, and where do we go from here? I have to admit I’m somewhat surprised to say, based on the company’s last earnings report and conference call, there are at least three reasons to believe Under Armour might have turned a corner. The stock is up roughly 30% since the beginning of the year, but if management keeps it word, this run could just be getting started.

Let’s take care of one thing first

Before we can begin to unpack how Under Armour might do in the future, we need to squash some ill reported news about the company. As I started to write this article, I noticed several headlines about Under Armour’s responsibility for Dick’s Sporting Goods “weak sales.” The headlines look scary and would seem to imply trouble for Under Armour. However, if you read past the headlines, what Dick’s management said, and what is being implied, are two totally different things.

At first, I thought what most people would think, which is Under Armour products aren’t selling well, therefore Dick’s Sporting Goods had a bad quarter. That is not the case. What both articles above ultimately drill down to, is Under Armour decided to shift some of its distribution to other retailers (namely Kohl’s). Less inventory from Under Armour, meant lower sales, because of less items. This was not intended to say that Under Armour products weren’t selling, just that Dick’s had less to sell.

Finally!

There has been one line item that I’ve taken Under Armour to task on repeatedly in the last several years. Going all the way back to 2014, I wrote an article where one of the main points was, “Investors in Under Armour still need to watch the company’s inventory for potential problems.” Inventory was again a topic last quarter, as I noted that excessive inventory was dragging down the company’s gross margin. I’m pleased to report, if Under Armour can keep on its current path, this problem is finally being addressed.

To be clear, I’m not suggesting Under Armour doesn’t still have a lot of work to do. Look at how Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour have managed their inventory differently over multiple periods.

Company Nike Under Armour 1Q 2015 Inventory to current Q sales 50% 109% 1Q 2018 Inventory to current Q sales 59.7% 92% 2Q 2018 Inventory to current Q sales 53.7% 108%

(Source: SEC filings for UAA and NKE)

On the surface, it looks like Under Armour is far less efficient than Nike. If we look at recent trends, Under Armour is moving inventory in the right direction for the first time in recent memory. Patrik Frisk COO pointed out this trend on the company’s conference call.

Quarter Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Inventory Growth & Guidance 26% 20% 11% “high single-digits” “low single-digits”

The company has continually given lip service to attacking inventory levels. However, this is the first time in multiple years, that I’ve seen a direct correlation to what was said and what is being delivered. High inventory levels lead to mark downs, mark downs lead to lower margins, lower margins lead to lower profits. Getting this right is a huge deal.

K.P. Faces Reality

The second reason Under Armour may have moved to a new phase of growth, has to do with management acknowledging something that’s been plaguing the company for a while. Prior to this quarter, Kevin Plank CEO (aka K.P.), seemed content to let spending get out of control at the company. That changed with the current conference call.

Last quarter, I mentioned that SG&A expenses were far too high, as SG&A as a percent of revenue was 43.4%. Not to put too fine a point on it, but Nike spent 32% of revenue on SG&A last quarter by comparison. This isn’t the first time SG&A has been an issue, as the last two years, Under Armour’s SG&A expense has been between 42% and 45%. The company’s current quarter SG&A was even worse, at 47% of revenue but there was a mood change in Kevin Plank’s remarks.

Plank said of SG&A spending, “we proactively address some of the underperforming areas of our business, including SG&A and infrastructure investments that were beyond our growth.” It seemed that management was ignoring SG&A as an issue until now. This isn’t to say that Under Armour will avoid spending in areas it wants to grow, just that management has finally wised up. K.P. facing reality that his business isn’t growing like it used to, and SG&A is too high, is a critical step to better profits in the future.

Nike has it, Under Armour wants it

One of the primary reasons Nike’s growth last quarter was as positive as it was, is directly correlated to the company’s international growth. Look at how Nike and Under Armour compare across geographies.

Region North America EMEA Asia-Pacific (Latin America) China Nike +3% +24% +12% +35% Under Armour +1.3% +25.2% +12.4%* +27.8%*

(Under Armour’s segment is Latin America only, Nike reports Asia-Pacifc and Latin America together. Nike reports China separately, Under Armour reports China as part of Asia-Pacifc results)

We can see there is a significant similarity between Nike and Under Armour’s growth rates in different parts of the world. The key difference is Nike gets about 55% of its revenue outside of North America, Under Armour gets just over 25%.

The good news for Under Armour investors, is the company is pushing to build its international presence. In the short-term this hurts results, but as the table above argues, it is the right move. Since last year, Under Armour has increased its international Factory House locations by more than 35% and Brand House locations by almost 48%; by comparison, the company’s domestic locations of the former increased by 0.6% and the latter fell by 21% respectively.

As a sign of the potential Under Armour sees in overseas markets, COO Frisk also said, “We’ll build over 200 stores in the world today this year and we will continue to do that kind of amount going forward and maybe even accelerating it.” I noticed he chose his wording very specifically saying “in the world.” This word choice seems to reemphasize that Under Armour is driving to be a global brand.

What’s next?

Investors who have owned Under Armour stock for more than this year have a bit of a different perspective on the shares. If you bought stock even three years ago, you’ve seen your value cut almost in half. If you bought at the top of the mountain, you’re down even more. For those long-suffering investors, there seems to be hope at last.

Under Armour is making progress on inventory, Kevin Plank seems to finally get what the company needs to work on, and international growth is the clear priority otherwise. The company needs to prove that it can continue to deliver on its promises. If it does, the increase in the share price this year, could be just the beginning.

