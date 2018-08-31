Royal Dutch Shell: The Investment Of The Next Decade

Royal Dutch Shell has taken a shareholder-focused approach. The company is focused on decreasing debt, paying its dividend, and buying back shares.

The company has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is also focused on improving its margins, which will come with the portfolio, to increase profits.

Royal Dutch Shell, like all other major integrated oil companies, has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is a British-Dutch oil and gas company. As an integrated oil major, the company has upstream, midstream, and downstream oil assets. The company has recently changed to focus heavily on rewarding shareholders, and, as we will see throughout this article, thanks to its impressive assets and its financials, the company is the investment of the decade.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Times

Royal Dutch Shell Impressive Assets

Royal Dutch Shell has an impressive asset portfolio that it is working on improving.

Royal Dutch Shell Portfolio Developments - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell has had a number of significant portfolio developments. The company has recently had significant exploration success with the Whale and Dover discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico. The Whale deepwater well is one of Royal Dutch Shell’s largest Gulf of Mexico discoveries with 1,400 ft of oil bearing pay. The Dover well encountered 800 ft of oil bearing pay.

Further appraisals are being done to determine the value of the oil and the exact quantity of it in both wells.

On top of that, Royal Dutch Shell has a number of projects being delivered with several in all three stages of the pipeline. That means that production should be consistently growing going forward. Lastly, Royal Dutch Shell is earning cash by reshaping its portfolio. The company has divested $4.0 billion, getting rid of unneeded assets and improving its finances.

Royal Dutch Shell Projects - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Looking at the company’s larger projects, the company has started up its Nanhai petrochemicals expansion. The new equipment is in China and being moved over, and, as a result, the company expects the project to grow to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ethylene capacity. Royal Dutch Shell has a 50% share in this project, helping the company’s earnings.

On top of this, Royal Dutch Shell has the Prelude floating LNG facility. The company expects startup in late-2018, with the project producing a significant 3.6 million tonnes per annum of LNG and 1.7 million tones for annum of natural gas liquids. Royal Dutch Shell has a 68% share of this project, which will provide billions in annual revenue.

LNG Demand - Twitter

As we can see here, Global LNG demand is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years. The major source of this growth is the desire for cleaner energy, natural gas is noticeably cleaner than coal, along with overall growth in cheap energy. That is dramatic LNG energy growth that will open up a significant opportunity for oil companies.

Royal Dutch Shell is becoming a very major player in the LNG markets, something that should help the company’s cash flow going forward.

Emerging LNG Supply - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Looking at the LNG markets, LNG is the fastest growing natural gas supply source. Royal Dutch Shell currently expects that going into 2020 LNG supply/demand will remain in balance. However, the company anticipates that starting in the early-2020s, demand will outstrip supply. That will open up an avenue for Royal Dutch Shell to build out its existing portfolio of projects.

Royal Dutch Shell has a number of opportunities moving through the pre-FID (final investment decision) phase. I recommend investors keeping an eye on these projects, especially paying attention to whether they pass the FID stage.

Permian Performance - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Looking at the Permian Basin, one of the fastest oil fields in the world, we can see that Royal Dutch Shell is building up its portfolio. The company has dramatically reduced operating expenses from more than $6 per barrel in 2016 to less than $4 per barrel at the current time. At the same time, the company has dramatically improved production.

The company’s production has grown by 85% in 2 years from less than 50 thousand barrels per year annually to almost 100 thousand barrels per year. The company anticipates 160 thousand barrels of additional growth to 2020, with production reaching more than 200 thousand barrels per year annually. That means 30% annual production growth, simply stunning.

Royal Dutch Shell has 260 thousand net acres and is focused on consolidating the footprint of its assets. At the same time, the company has focused on consolidating itself and expects its growth plans to not be impacted by infrastructure bottlenecks. That means that, in a few years, with no bottlenecks, Royal Dutch Shell will be selling 73 million barrels of oil annually (200 thousand barrels per day in 2020).

At current prices, 73 million barrels of oil is worth more than $5 billion. That means that, in a few years, Royal Dutch Shell will be selling billions in oil annually from the Permian without issues.

At the same time, this growth isn’t short term. Royal Dutch Shell itself says that it anticipates free cash flow growth well into the next decade. Growing production, combined with reducing costs, will make the Permian Basin a great component of Royal Dutch Shell’s portfolio.

This overall shows the incredible strength of Royal Dutch Shell’s asset portfolio and its value.

Royal Dutch Shell’s Financials

Looking at the result of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets, we can see the company’s anticipated financials.

Royal Dutch Shell Financials - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Overall, Royal Dutch Shell’s portfolio will generate massive amounts of cash flow. The company anticipates that it will have roughly 10% returns on capital employed for total 2019-2021 cash flow, including corporate of $30-35 billion per annum. Royal Dutch Shell has a close to a $300 billion market cap, meaning a market cap to cash flow ratio of less than 10.

Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend will eat up roughly $16-17 billion of that free cash flow. That leaves another $10+ billion per annum the company can use to buy back shares, buying back 4+% of its float annually. That’s part of the reason why Royal Dutch Shell has initiated a $25 billion buyback from now till 2020 - equivalent to almost 10% of its float.

Royal Dutch Shell Capital Investments - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

On top of this, Royal Dutch Shell is investing incredibly heavily in its portfolio, to the tune of $25-30 billion annually from 2018 to 2020, roughly equal to its entire cash flow. That means the company is spending almost 10% of its market cap annually on new projects, with a 10% annual return.

Overall, that means roughly $3 billion in annual cash flow growth as each year of projects comes online.

One other thing to keep in mind in the near term is that Royal Dutch Shells plans to repurchase $2 billion of shares in the 3Q 2018. Not only is that a strong statement of support from the company about the value of its shares, but the company’s daily volume is roughly $200 million.

Given that there are roughly 85 trading days in the quarter, that $2 billion is 12% of the quarter’s volume. That will help provide some support for investors during the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell Earnings - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Finishing up with a final discussion of Royal Dutch Shell’s portfolio, we can see the company has continued to earn income from its divestments. The company’s earnings have grown, and its ROACE has remained strong. In fact, the company’s overall earnings are approaching pre-crash levels, which shows how good of an investment Royal Dutch Shell is.

Lastly, Royal Dutch Shell has been improving its future financial position by decreasing its debt. The company’s debt has decreased from a peak of almost $80 billion in late-2016 to roughly $60 billion currently, and I anticipate that’ll continue to decrease. That’s a win-win, improving the company’s financial position and decreasing interest expenses.

It’s also very exciting to see the company decreasing its debt on top of having dividends close to 6%, share repurchases, and almost $30 billion of annual investment in its business.

Royal Dutch Shell Thesis Risks

Royal Dutch Shell has two major risks to its thesis that should be pretty self-explanatory. The first, and simpler one, is that the company doesn't build its projects and grow production as created. The second, and more complicated one, is that oil prices drop.

The first risk is that Royal Dutch Shell's major projects don't work as planned. Especially in LNG and the Permian Basin, Royal Dutch Shell has a large number of projects planned. The failure of some of these projects could hurt the company's earnings. However, I think that this is a very minimal risk to the thesis here.

The minimal risk comes from two things. First, while LNG and the Permian Basin are significant, Royal Dutch Shell has a large number of projects in both these areas. While an individual project might fail, there is a small chance a large number of projects fails. This is especially true, given that Royal Dutch Shell is a major integrated oil company with a significant amount of experience.

World liquid fuels production and consumption - EIA

The second and more pronounced risk is that oil prices crash. If Royal Dutch Shell is production 1.5 billion barrels per year and its operating costs stay the same, a $10 change in oil prices means a $15 billion change in earnings, a massive change for a 300 billion company. This works both if oil prices go up or down and shows how sensitive Royal Dutch Shell is to prices.

The above image shows the supply and demand balance in the oil markets. As we can see, world production beat supply in 2015, resulting in the current oil crash. Since then, however, the markets have rebalanced, and they are anticipated to be very close going forward. That strength means that at least in the near future, prices should remain strong.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell, like all other major integrated oil companies, has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, the company begins to be headed back to where it was. On top of that, it has recently pivoted itself to heavily focus on shareholders, no longer paying dividends in shares, and initiating a massive $25 billion share buyback.

Royal Dutch Shell continues to reduce its debt, pay a respectable mid-single digit dividend, and invest significantly in growth. By the early-2020s, Royal Dutch Shell should be earning more than $30 billion in cash flow as a $300 billion company. This enormous cash flow growth shows how Royal Dutch Shell is a great investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.