The Most Important Details Of The SurveyMonkey IPO

Tech company SurveyMonkey released public details about its coming IPO, but we do not know its planned share price nor how much it intends to raise.

SurveyMonkey is the latest tech company to go public in a year which has seen plenty of IPO success. The Wall Street Journal reported that SurveyMonkey's parent company SVMK Inc. "publicly disclosed details of its initial public offering Wednesday." The company filed confidentially in June, following in the footsteps of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

SVMK did not state how much it plans to raise in the IPO beyond the placeholder value of $100 million, and so we cannot immediately tell if this will be a worthwhile investment. For now, it is most important for investors to look at the data we now have from SVMK going public, and understand how it can hold up in the face of intense competition from companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Unfortunately, there are reasons to be worried about this company's long-term prospects.

Examining the Business

In its S-1, SurveyMonkey describes itself as "a leading global provider of survey software products" which helps individuals and organizations find information. SurveyMonkey argues that with its surveys, businesses can act in a decentralized fashion to quickly figure out ongoing consumer trends. This includes "everything from investments to pricing decisions to resource allocations to marketing campaigns."

SurveyMonkey states that it has 16 million users active within the past year, in addition to 600,000 paying users mostly representing the businesses and individuals who run the surveys. It plans to grow by converting unpaid users into paid users and is looking at expanding overseas.

It is true that companies are realizing that surveys are a great method to gain customer insight. There is always the concern that online survey respondents will not give thoughtful or even sincere answers, but that is just as true with any other marketing data which relies on customer input. With marketers looking for opportunities to both collect Big Data as well as personalize individual data, surveys offer a way to do both at the same time.

But SurveyMonkey faces some major concerns. It faces major competition on the survey front from Google (who runs those survey questions you sometimes see before opening a YouTube video) and similar companies like Typeform. SurveyMonkey is a better product compared to Google Forms for most medium to large enterprises, but Google could always improve its product and has better visibility. There are also concerns about how SurveyMonkey will survive in an era where governments and individuals are growing more concerned about sharing data online. SurveyMonkey has adapted well to GDPR, the preeminent example of government intervening to protect customer data. But the company will continue to face challenges, balancing the need to collect for data with the need to keep customers and governments satisfied that its data is secure.

A Different Tech IPO

SurveyMonkey's financial numbers do not follow the pattern of most tech IPOs. The 19-year old company can hardly call itself a young company rising rapidly. In fact, its revenue rose from $207 million in the 2016 fiscal year to $218 million in 2017, an increase of around 5 percent. If we look at quarterly revenue, it rose from $52 million in 2017 1Q to $62 million in 2018 2Q.

But while SurveyMonkey lacks the rapid financial growth of most tech IPOs, it also lacks the staggering and growing losses of those IPOs. While SurveyMonkey remains unprofitable, net losses shrunk from $76 million in 2016 to $24 million in 2017. The primary reason for this decrease was that SurveyMonkey finished a 2016-2017 restructuring which saw the company centralize and reduce its salesforce headcount and focus on its core products.

However, those good news should not take away from the fundamental financial problem that SurveyMonkey is a low-growth, unprofitable tech IPO. Furthermore, the company's total debt sits at around $320 million as of June 30. SurveyMonkey intends to use the proceeds of this offering to pay down its debt, which limits its already problematic growth capacity and should concern potential investors.

In summation, SurveyMonkey suffers from three major financial problems - high debt, low growth, and a lack of profitability. Even just two of those problems should be enough to unnerve investors, and the second of those three problems likely cannot be fixed given SurveyMonkey's competition and age.

Stay Patient

While we do not know how much SurveyMonkey intends to raise, we can make a rough guess. The Wall Street Journal reported that SurveyMonkey claimed a valuation of $1.35 billion in 2013, and TechCrunch reported a more recent valuation of $2 billion. It is logical to assume that in this IPO, SurveyMonkey will aim for a figure somewhat higher than that $2 billion.

With $218 million in revenue in 2017, a valuation of $2 billion or slightly more is not unreasonable. That said, there are reasons to be skeptical of SurveyMonkey's growth prospects. It is facing intense competition from larger companies like Google and its finances are not great.

The market has seen a boom in successful tech IPOs over the past year, but this means that investors should be patient and not just jump onto the first interesting tech IPO. While it is too soon to definitively declare whether SurveyMonkey will be a worthwhile investment at whatever price it sets, investors should be skeptical for the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.