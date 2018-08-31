Sought By Alpha: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: How much more financially successful would people be if they allowed themselves to be sought by alpha rather than seek it?

Leveraged ETFs

“Daily re-leveraging (to 2x, 3x, etc.) combined with high volatility creates compounding issues, often referred to as the ‘constant leverage trap.’ When the path of returns is not trending but alternating back and forth between positive and negative returns (seesawing action), the act of re-leveraging is mathematically destructive. The reason: you are increasing exposure (leveraging from a higher level) after a gain and decreasing exposure (leveraging from a lower level) after a loss, again and again.” (Charlie Bilello)

Argentina

“There will be a moment when Argentine stocks will be set up for massive profits. Historically speaking, countries with the weakest currencies in the past year have tended to deliver the very best (dollar) results over the next five years (see here for the evidence across 23 emerging markets and 38 years of data). But investors should wait for the dust to settle first - perhaps in 3 to 6 months (although only time will tell). Speculators still have Argentina in their sights… but no longer in a good way.” (Rob Marstrand)

Currency Crises

“A number of these emerging market countries got into the position they are now in because of the flood of US dollars that has been going on in the world and the very low interest rates that existed on US-denominated debt. Emerging market countries took advantage of these conditions and loaded up on the debt, for which they are not paying the ultimate cost.” (John M. Mason)

Trading For A Living

“The idea of trading for a living is alluring, but can you actually make a living doing it? You can if you do it right. But of course, if it was easy then you'd probably know a lot more full-time traders. Remember, we love to hear the ‘feel good’ stories about the guy who leaves the ‘rat race’ and finds peace and happiness as a successful trader, but it's also important to realize that inexperienced traders can make big mistakes.” (Jeff Miller)

Thought For The Day

In a comment on yesterday’s discussion of “Teaching Financial Responsibility,” the ever wise and popular (the two don’t always go together) SA fixture Buyandhold2012 had this to say:

“It is imperative that investment education be taught in our schools…But not bad investment education. Good investment education. What is good investment education? Becoming very familiar with Peter Lynch, Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, John Templeton and Charlie Munger. What is bad investment education? 99% of the mindless babble that you hear on financial news programs.”

I think he’s right, and those who follow him know that he has done quite well himself with this approach. What’s more, we know he has done well, not because he is a braggart, as his humility is quite apparent, but rather, and to his great credit, because he has put in a lot of effort to encourage others to enjoy the same sort of success he has. His thesis seems to be that he could do it, his mother could do it, and you could do it too.

And that got me thinking: How much more financially successful would people be if they allowed themselves to be sought by alpha rather than seek it? Please do not misunderstand – I am all too aware of the many treasures on this website, and appreciate the contributors and their ideas. But many investors lack the discipline to implement good investment ideas. They may buy a high quality company, but at too high a price, or buy well, but sell poorly. There are innumerable ways to be a bad investor for those who do not devote themselves to learning and mastering the art of investing systematically.

And yet, as Buyandhold tirelessly explains, and as his name implies, there are simpler ways to invest that don’t require boundless energy and execution. Many authors offer simple, more easily executable advice, focusing on things like saving and diversifying. Imagine an alternative universe where you could see how wealthy you would have become had you allowed alpha to catch up with you rather than put a lot of energy into pursuing it yourself, thereby getting snagged in the “99% of the mindless babble” ready to sink alpha’s numerous pursuers.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.