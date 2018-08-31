Cronos: Why We Agreed And Disagreed With Citron

Citron made similar arguments as we did in the past; we even had Cronos as one of the our top 3 short ideas.

Since our first article on Cronos (CRON) in March 2018, we have become more cautious around this stock as valuation heated up and share price hit an all-time high. We noted in our first article that Cronos was likely overbought after its much-anticipated Nasdaq listing, and the share price has since fallen from $10.0 to trade below $6.0 as recent as August. However, as the cannabis sector got a boost from Constellation's (STZ) investment into Canopy (CGC) and rumors of Diageo (DEO) looking to get into this space, Cronos also saw its share price rising at a meteoric pace. The stock reached its all-time high of over $12 this week before Citron published its short report which led to a 28% decline yesterday. The stock still trades much higher compared to just a few weeks ago and shares could easily rebound in the short-term.

Citron's Thesis

In the report, Citron based off its short thesis around a few arguments. First of all, Citron alleged that Cronos deceived investors by purposely failing to disclose quantity under its recently announced provincial agreements. Secondly, Citron highlighted the lack of revenue and profits at Cronos compared to other large cannabis companies which made its valuation look extremely expensive. Next, Citron argued that Cronos spent next to nothing on R&D while touting its superior research capabilities. Lastly, Cronos had a history of product recalls which made the company "uninvestable" for any outside parties looking for partners in the cannabis space.

At the end of the report, Citron assigned its target price of $3.50 for the stock and described Cronos management as overly promotional. They even went on to call one of their recent capital raising a "securities fraud" due to a product recall that was only disclosed days after the capital raise.

Our Thesis

While we have been cautious on Cronos since our last article "Cronos: Q1 2018 Gave Us Concerns", we are not sure whether Cronos broke any securities law by not disclosing the exact quantity for its provincial supply agreements. As part of our coverage, we have seen many other companies adopting similar practices by not disclosing the exact amount of their supply deals. While we are not lawyers, we can certainly say that Cronos is not alone in its doing. We also think the recent rally of Cronos share price is not entirely related to the provincial agreements, as Cronos was never the exclusive supplier. While management failed to disclose the exact quantity to be supplied voluntarily, one can easily figure that Cronos only has a fraction of the markets in British Columbia and Ontario as the two provinces selected 31 and 26 suppliers, meaning each will get a slice of the market. Being selected as one of the 30 suppliers is nothing to brag about and certainly nothing new for cannabis investors especially as Cronos is very late to report these supply deals. Most companies have reported some sort of provincial deals and again, many of them did not disclose the quantity. Our key concenrs for Cronos has not changed since our last article which can be summarized as:

Cronos has a much smaller capacity compared to larger players despite over a billion dollars in its market capitalization

Cronos has a mediocre Canadian business and much of the hype around its stock was due to its Nasdaq listing and MedMen joint venture.

Q1 2018 gave us concerns around Cronos' lower selling price from relying on the wholesale market and high production cost.

In addition to the concerns above, we also wanted to highlight a new risk that Citron touched on in its short report but did not give enough emphasis. The risk is the unsupported rally in share price based on false hopes that Cronos could receive an investment from the likes of Diageo.

What Caused the Rally?

First of all, we should look at the share price movements to figure out what drove the shares to its all-time high. On August 15, Constellation announced its $4 billion investment into Canopy which spurred a sector-wide rally, Cronos included. Cronos shares were trading near its 12-month lows below $6.00 but had recovered to $6.71 by August 20. On August 21, its shares shot up 13% on the news of its provincial deals. Most importantly, during the two-day sessions on August 24 and 25, Cronos shares went up 48% on the news that Diageo is looking at potentially getting into cannabis through a partnership. Clearly, most of the hype came around investor speculations that Cronos could be selected by Diageo for an investment for partnership.

Citron's short thesis was overly focused on the lack of disclosure for its provincial supply agreements, but in our view, these contracts were not the main driver behind the rally. We think it is more important to analyze the key question here, which is whether Cronos has a chance of getting selected by an external party such as beverages, tobacco, or pharma.

Risks and Competition

In our view, Cronos is not best-positioned to win any third-party investment or partnership especially comparing to other large-cap names such as Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and Tilray (TLRY). Canopy is off the market but we think Cronos is lacking key qualities in several aspects that will seriously hinder its ability to beat its large-cap competitors.

First of all, Cronos's existing production facilities are tiny compared to others. The expansions could significantly increase its capacities but much of the increase would come from its newly announced JV called GrowCo. Cronos only announced the JV in July 2018, which is very late and its production will significantly trail behind its peers in the coming months. Given that beverages could be legalized in Canada as early as late 2019, potential partners and investors would want to find someone with proven capacity.

(Company filings)

Secondly, Cronos makes little revenue given its market capitalization. Citron's report illustrated this point well so we won't belabor it, but the one thing that we wanted to highlight is that Cronos does not have an established medical presence thus its cannabis are mostly sold to the wholesale market. The company also relies on selling the most basic dried cannabis with little success in oils and extracts which shows the short history of this young startup. Among the peers we mentioned above, Cronos has the least revenue and arguably the worse quality of earnings considering its lack of access to consumers.

(Company filings)

Putting Everything Together

We think Cronos is a solid company with a plan to execute domestically in Canada. However, the problem is that its shares are unbelievably overvalued and we think material downside still exists after Thursday's selloff. Fundamentally the stock has not changed in the last few weeks. If cannabis companies are valued based on certain valuation metrics, being it EBITDA or revenue, Cronos would certainly look very expensive and out of line compared to larger and better peers. We have had Cronos as one of the top short ideas with the other two being Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) and TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF). Citron's short report made similar points as we did in our previous work, including Cronos' lackluster financial results, overvalued shares, and lack of track record. However, we disagree with Citron in that we believe the most important driver behind Cronos' spectacular rise last week has been the Diageo speculation, not its provincial supply deals. As a result, the focus of the discussion should be around its competitiveness as a potential partner for outside players rather than its disclosure around supply deals. We think Aphria, Aurora, and Tilray are much better positioned to win any deals given their scale, established facilities, and corporate track record.

We expect Cronos share price to eventually fall back to around $6 after the hype fades. We would remain cautious and stay away for now.

