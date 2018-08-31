XPO Logistics - Prepare For A Higher Stock Price

Even though the company's stock is not a bargain, I expect the stock price to continue its rally.

XPO Logistics (XPO) has been one of my favorite stocks to trade the transportation industry. The company is massively expanding its global network and technological capabilities in an environment of strong economic growth and rising online sales. The result is another rock solid second quarter and the chance to buy an amazing company with a lot of future potential.

Source: XPO Logistics

Another Solid Earnings Beat In Q2

XPO Logistics did everything right in its second quarter. The company reported EPS of $0.98 versus expectations of $0.97. Even though this is just slightly above expectations, it's the 10th consecutive earnings beat since Q1 of 2016. In other words, the company has beaten earnings every single time since the economic growth bottom of 2016. The company has also grown its EPS in every quarter since Q1 of 2016. The most recent EPS growth rate is at 63%.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $4.363 billion versus expectations of $4.278 billion. Total sales growth is at 16% compared to its prior-year quarter. It is also the 5th consecutive sales beat. Moreover, organic sales growth came in at 11% which shows that the company is not depending on acquisitions to grow its top line.

The bigger picture shows that sales continue their (organic) growth streak after the company massively invested in acquisitions prior to 2016. Moreover, the company's bottom line is rising as well. The company has officially entered a mature stage of rising profits instead of debt funded acquisitions.

XPO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Moreover, the company saw strong growth in both segments. Transportation sales increased 14.5%. This growth rate was provided by increases in freight brokerage and last mile in North America and dedicated truckload transportation in the UK and France. Note that transportation sales account for roughly 66% of all sales (source: August 2018 Investor Presentation)

Logistics saw a 19.1% sales increase which was largely due to soaring e-commerce sales according to XPO Logistics.

Segment revenue growth was led by growing demand for e-commerce logistics globally, as well as by the consumer packaged goods and technology sectors in North America and the fashion sector in Europe.

One of the benefits of strong sales growth is the outperformance of input costs. Operating income accelerated 30.2% to $228 million while operating expenses added 15.4%. This has caused the operating margin to improve to 5.23% compared to 4.66% in Q2 of 2017. This is the highest operating margin since 2011. It also shows that the company is not suffering from rising input prices.

XPO Operating Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

What's Next?

Before I go into any details regarding XPO's measures to further benefit from e-commerce growth, I want to show you a graph I shared in my most recent economic outlook. Leading regional shipment sentiment had another uptick in August. Even though I am convinced that economic (sentiment) growth in general has peaked, we see that many economic segments continue to do really well. Shipment sentiment remains at its highest levels since the early 2000s which continues to be a huge tailwind for transportation companies.

The graph below shows the most recent economic uptrend which has had its impact on coincident indicators like the two below. Both advance retail sales and durable goods shipments are at rock solid levels. Retail sales are growing at 6.0% while shipments are 7.5% higher compared to their prior-year quarter. I picked these two indicators because they are both impacting XPO Logistics. Retail sales are a good indicator of consumer spending while durable goods shipments are one of the best indicators for general transportation activities in the US.

That said, XPO is further expanding its e-commerce footprint. The company implemented a record 37 contract logistics start-ups in the second quarter which pushes year-to-date start-ups through June to 64. On top of that, XPO Logistics is further investing in technological advantages. Currently, the company is rolling out a large number of cobots to support the biggest e-tail and retail sites. In these warehouses, the combination of employees and robots is increasing efficiency ratios by more than 35%.

The growth investments we're making in technology and automation, data­ driven productivity tools, sales, training, and customer service are increasing our advantages in e­-commerce and other fast­ growing parts of the supply chain. Source

All things considered, we are dealing with a beautiful bull case. Economic growth is well above average while XPO continues to show rock solid top and bottom line results. The stock price remains in a very strong uptrend while the PE ratio is at 51. This shows that investors are looking further into the future. The PEG ratio is at 1.30 which shows quite well that long term expectations are high.

Personally I remain very bullish and expect the bull market to continue. I am turning bearish when economic growth starts to accelerate to the downside. This would pressure the company's outlook given its dependency on strong transportation activities in the US and abroad. However, at this point, I think we are in a situation where XPO continues to benefit from strong economic growth and its own ability to turn this into higher margins and stronger bottom line growth.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.