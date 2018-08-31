QIWI: Risk Of Price Falling To $5 Per Share

The target price for QIWI is $10.67, but we see risks of it falling as low as $5.

In our previous article published in May 2018, we highlighted the major risks that QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) business faced. Since then the share price declined by over 25%. But it hasn't yet reached our target price of $10.67.

Today we would like to share our opinion about the underlying trends in QIWI, which resulted in this sharp stock price decline. After reviewing the current market situation with QIWI, we lowered our target price to $5.47 - the downside of 61% from the current price.

QIWI’s value proposition is diluted by internet/mobile banking and plastic cards penetration growth

Here is one chart that demonstrates where is QIWI compared to its major competitors - banks:

QIWI value proposition for clients as the online/mobile payment system is diluted by the rapid penetration of internet/mobile banking and plastic cards in Russia. Source: Russian central bank, QIWI company data

While the number of banking accounts with internet access increased 350% over the last 5 years, QIWI managed to add only 31% new accounts. This means that QIWI was left out of the growth that happened in the Russian internet banking industry - and probably has little chance to participate in it later. QIWI's value proposition is being diluted.

Every adult in Russia has, on average, 1.6 banking accounts with internet access. 90% of all personal accounts in Russia are connected to internet banking. Clients have a lot of more convenient payment alternatives that QIWI Wallet.

Source: Russian central bank

In fact, Russian financial services market is far more advanced than many in the world. Ten out of ten top Russian banks offer internet banking, mobile banking, immediate and free money transfers, and Apple Pay / Samsung Pay feature.

Payments by plastic cards are showing a steady growth since 2010. In 2018, 42% of all retail sales and services in Russia were paid by plastic card:

Source: Russia central bank, Rosstat

With this amount of plastic payments and internet banks, people need less cash than before. QIWI boasts about having 152'000 kiosks and payment terminals, which is a lot. But the trend is that the number of ATMs and payment terminals is declining, and it risks becoming a burden rather than an advantage:

Source: Russia central bank, QIWI company data

In our opinion, QIWI once had an advantage in the all-cash economy with low penetration of modern means of payment (internet/mobile bank, plastic cards). But in current conditions, QIWI products value to a user is low compared to banks.

QIWI Caters to the Disadvantaged

QIWI's business caters to the disadvantaged marginal audience in Russia. The company generates 77% of revenue from 3 payment segments, according to the company's 1h2018 report.

- sports betting, games and social networks account for 37% of QIWI's revenue. They constitute 80% of all e-commerce segment turnover, with only 20% coming from goods purchases. Psychologists believe that people who constantly spend money on sports bets and gaming have a gambling addiction. It is safe to say that a considerable portion of QIWI regular customers suffers from ludomania.

- financial services account for 10% of QIWI's revenue. This is repayment of loans, taken in small banks and microcredit repayments. People pay for credits taken in banks with a little number of branches. Typically such organizations cater to people in a distressed financial situation or to people without official sources of income.

- money remittances and other P2P transactions account for 23% of QIWI's revenue. This service is used by legal and illegal immigrants in Russia to send money to their homeland, by grey business (we mentioned this in our previous article) and crypto traders.

- telecom payments are made by people who don't a banking account - migrants and other participants of the grey cash economy, who get paid in cash.

- another 16% account for inactivity fees and interest income, which is simply taking clients money without creating any value.

This means that only 13% of QIWI's business doesn't account for people in a distressed situation.

QIWI payments volume and payments revenue breakdown. Source: Bloomberg data, our forecast

While QIWI's competition was working to satisfy the needs of the majority of customers, QIWI decided to focus on the disadvantaged audience with foggy growth perspective. This isn't bad for a small niche business, but this doesn't align with QIWI's statement that they are "a leading provider of next-generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS".

In our opinion, this niche of the disadvantaged audience is hard to disrupt. This segment doesn't have any growth perspectives, because the Russian government is working hard to discover grey markets and turn unbanked people to clients of banks.

New Business Lines Bring Losses

In fact, QIWI tried to disrupt the disadvantaged audience niche with Sovest card and to participate in online banking growth with Tochka and Rocket bank. But it looks like these divisions are sucking money out of QIWI:

Source: company data

QIWI's main growth hope is Sovest. Sovest is a pay-by-installment credit card. It works like this: a cardholder makes a purchase at a QIWI partner's store, QIWI pays the merchant the declared price less QIWI commission and collects the money from the cardholder within a certain period of time (3-12 months). If the cardholder pays this amount in time, s/he pays exactly the declared price.

The Sovest card was heavily advertised on Russian mass media and is now distributed in partners stores.

Two years after launch Sovest still demonstrates losses.

Sovest now has too many competitors to become profitable. There is direct competition - by Sovcombank, Alfa-Bank, Tinkoff Bank etc. which in many cases already have an established client base. And there is indirect competition - traditional credit cards and POS-credits, for example, from Pochta Bank, Cetelem and Rusfinans bank. POS-credits is a more lucrative direction because they also cater to the customers buying cars.

Core Problem: QIWI Has No Strategy

It seems like the core of QIWI problems mentioned above is that the company doesn't have a market strategy.

As it was mentioned above, financial institutions in Russia today are very different from what they were 10 years ago. While QIWI managed to stay the same through the disruptive growth that happened.

Extrapolating this trend into the future, there are no reasons to believe QIWI would make any breakthrough in the next 10 years.

QIWI investors might still have had hopes for growth prior to the latest conference call. But Sergei Solonin, QIWI's CEO, surprised investors by leaving the company after a doubtful report, which showed less profit than 1 year ago.

In our opinion, the CEO's leave shows that Sergei Solonin is satisfied with the way things work in the company now. The share price declined 17% after this announcement, which might mean that the investors expected more from the company.

Overhang risk

We keep out target price of QIWI stock at $10.67 per share.

Having said that, we see the risk of the company's stock falling down as low as $5.00.

Here is QIWI shareholders structure:



QIWI's shareholders' structure. Source: Bloomberg data

There are 7 funds who control 38% of shares in free float. QIWI has relatively low trading volume, which means that if one of the big shareholders decides to exit the stock, the price will plummet below our target price.

Another risk is related to Otkritie Bank, the holder of 35% of company shares. Otkritie is the largest fraudulent bank in Russia, which was taken over by the Central Bank in April 2017. In June, the new administration combined all non-core assets purchased by old administration into a special fund and put them on sale. There is a risk that Otkritie wants to exit QIWI.

In our opinion, QIWI is a risky asset to hold, and in the current conditions, it makes more sense to be short on QIWI rather than long.

Conclusion

QIWI has missed the disruptive growth that happened in the Russian banking market in the last 5 years. Now QIWI is a company that caters to the disadvantaged audience in Russia. New business lines are still sources of losses and have too many competitors to succeed. We believe that the core of this problem is that QIWI as a company doesn't have a strategy of where it wants to go. Sergei Solonin leaves for a 9-month vacation, signaling he is satisfied with the current state of the business. 38% of QIWI free-float shares are held by 7 funds, and QIWI has a low trading volume - which means QIWI could go as low as $5 per share if the owners decide to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.