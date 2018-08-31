Washington Prime Group: Not So Prime

The idea that there is some sort of retail apocalypse currently underway is a prevalent one. It was possibly responsible for the decline in many retail connected stocks in the first half of the year. Many point to the large number (a record even) of retail store closures due to bankruptcies as a sure sign that this is the case. While it's clear that retail operations are changing, the death of brick and mortar retail has been greatly exaggerated.

Rather than working from the general idea that all brick and mortar retail is doomed, I think it's a better approach to look at how each company is doing. One must look at how its sales and profits are doing both in the near past and projected into the future. One must also look at how the company is addressing the changing retail environment.

Malls are another segment of the retail industry that many speculate are dying. And it's quite clear that many malls and shopping centers are having problems. At the same time, some malls are doing very well. It seems, so far anyway, that malls with high traffic and high sales per square foot located in affluent areas are doing well, while other malls are struggling. REITs that own mostly the high-end malls (designated as A class and above) like Simon Property Group (SPG) are performing well (and by that I mean the company is doing well, not necessarily the stock price). REITs that own what are designated B class and lower malls and shopping centers are doing less well. I wrote recently about one such REIT, Kimco (KIM) recently. Kimco, in my opinion, is an example of a company that has addressed the issue of under-performing tenants and properties and has turned itself around.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is yet another REIT whose portfolio contains many malls and shopping centers that are struggling. The difficulties of anchor tenants like Sears (SHLD), Macy's (M), Bon-Ton (BONT), and others have hurt the company's performance. The need for cash to develop closed anchors has also weighed on results. The share price of WPG also took a big hit when a similar REIT, CBL (CBL), had to cut its dividends to get cash needed to redevelop closing anchors. Fears of a dividend cut for WPG have not been entirely eliminated.

From my perspective, WPG is somewhere between CBL and Kimco. I think it's a good sign that the feared dividend cut has not yet materialized. But, I see a cut as still a significant risk. Cash flow is not as robust as I would like and if the pace of store closings increases, I still think the dividend is at risk. While the current price might seem attractive, I think a prudent dividend growth investor would be wise to wait for more evidence that the dividend is safe before buying WPG.

For me, as a dividend growth investor, I want to invest in companies with a growing and safe dividend. At this time, WPG isn't really in a position to grow the dividend, but if the current payment was safe, yield is high enough to overlook that shortcoming. However, given the dependence on the likes of Sears (SHLD) for cash flow, both for open stores to help generate it and for closed stores to be redeveloped, I just don't see the dividend from WPG as safe. While it can be argued that the dividend is a lot safer than it was at the beginning of the year, that is too low a bar to offer much comfort.

What have others said about WPG?

Brad Thomas has certainly soured on WPG as his latest article on it shows. At one time, he was advising backing up the truck to buy shares, but starting in February of last year, he began seeing increasing signs of operational issues. In an article title after a line in my favorite Kenny Rogers song, he detailed why he saw WPG as a hold but had also sold all of his own shares. By November of 2017, Brad had begun to worry that the dividend was no longer safe. His concerns increased from there. The CBL dividend cut added to his worries as well. Some have pointed out that Brad's concerns over a potential dividend cut have yet to materialize. Brad is one of the premier REIT analysts, he saw operational and dividend safety risks at WPG, so I want a lot of data to back up claims that those issues are resolved. That a dividend cut has not yet happened is not evidence that it wasn't at risk or even that the risk is now over.

On August 25, Beyond Saving saw WPG as a waiting opportunity. He sees the 28 department stores that management has identified as needing replacement and the pace management plans to replace them as not only doable but as a chance to improve performance for WPG's portfolio. Beyond Saving further sees the 2 latest Sears closings in WPG malls as a positive given the plans in place to redevelop those malls already. I think he underestimates the ease of getting financing for the Mesa Mall (given that it now has 4 empty anchors) and generally misses that if the pace of store closures increase that WPG will have trouble keeping up.

Samuel Smith wrote about WPG on August 27. While he wasn't as positive as Beyond Saving, Samuel still saw WPG as worth the risk. Samuel makes the point that WPG has been able to hold on to its investment-grade credit rating. I too think that is important as I think the dividend would have to have been cut if the credit rating was downgraded. Samuel's focus on good debt management leads me to believe that there will be tight constraints on increasing debt over the next few years, which will play a role in how safe I think the dividend is. Samuel thinks there is adequate liquidity to support redevelopment and the dividend while I have significant doubts.

On balance, I think Brad has correctly identified the risks with WPG. His last article was written back in May, well before the latest reported quarter. I think a look at the latest quarterly results and how they might change the assessment of WPG is in order. Although Beyond Saving and Samuel Smith wrote articles more recently, they didn't look at the numbers I want to see to make that call.

What does the latest earnings report tell us?

On July 25, WPG reported the results of its Q2. Beyond Saving, in his article, sees this quarter as a reasonably good one full of promise. From my perspective, where any quarter in which company performance doesn't mandate a dividend cut is a good one, I see the performance in less glowing terms.

Figure 1 Source: Q2 Earnings release

The table above shows net income, FFO, and AFFO for both Q2 and the first half of the year. The big drop in net income is driven by WPG having sold 6 properties that it had a 49% interest in. I want to contrast how WPG did in this quarter to how Kimco did in the same quarter as I covered in my article. In a coincidence, both companies had FFO per share numbers for the quarter of 37 cents. However, WPG did 40 cents last year while Kimco reported 37 cents. WPG reiterated its guidance for the full year, while Kimco upped the lower end of its guidance by a penny.

Same center NOI (net operating income) figures weigh even more in Kimco's favor as it guides to 2%+ growth (which it upped this quarter), while WPG is predicting a decline of 1% in that same center figure. I find it interesting that WPG's open-air properties (which do better than the portfolio average) are performing very similar to Kimco (which has a portfolio of properties very similar to WPG's open-air properties). I also find it interesting that while what WPG calls its Tier 1 and open-air properties are seeing NOI growth, the whole portfolio is seeing a decline. Looking at all the rent and revenue numbers, Kimco's Q2 looks like evidence of a turnaround, while WPG is clearly still turning.

In the earnings supplemental release, there is a table of top tenants that contains some important information.

Figure 2 Source: Q2 Supplemental Data

This table showing the top anchor stores isn't exactly news, but it does show how much work WPG still has remaining. Currently, by area, its top 3 anchor store tenants are struggling and closing stores while its 6th largest anchor, Bon-Ton, has gone under. The one piece of good news in this table is that WPG owns less than half of the space for these struggling tenants, so when their stores go dark, it isn't immediately on the hook for redevelopment money.

Finally, I think that looking at the guidance assumptions can also help figure out what management has planned for the rest of the year and going forward.

Figure 3 Source: Q2 Supplemental data

So, management has plans to spend up to $125 million for redevelopment and as much as $80 million in capital spending. Below, where I look at how safe the dividend is, these figures will be important.

Figure 4 Source: Q2 Supplemental data

The table above shows the larger redevelopment projects WPG is currently working. In his article, Beyond Saving indicated that the Mesa Mall, a Tier 1 property with 4 anchor stores closing and where redevelopment is planned, is a good opportunity for WPG to improve. I happen to think that it is not so easily done. First, this isn't some small effort, as there are 4 empty anchors (not including the Sear's Automotive Center that is already being redeveloped). How much will that cost? In the table above, I see two projects that are redeveloping a single anchor in a mall, the Cottonwood Mall project and the Great Lakes Mall project. The cost of each of those projects will run from a low of $14 million to a high of $22 million. And that is just one anchor. So, I think it is fairly reasonable that a 4 anchor project could run as much as $50 million. That would make it one of the bigger redevelopment projects for WPG in an area where property performance has been such that WPG was able to force lender concessions around a year ago.

How safe is the dividend?

Certainly, the YChart above, which shows how much cash is left over from CFFO (cash from operations) after the current dividend was paid is not showing the trends I like (increasing amounts of cash). But that isn't news as everyone knows that WPG has struggled over the last few years. The good news is that since late in 2016, the amount of extra cash has been increasing. Two questions remain, the first is, is cash going to be increasing or decreasing? And the second is, whether or not this $67.6 million is enough of a cushion to keep the dividend safe.

Getting numbers from last year's 10-K and the latest 10-Q, I will estimate that the CFFO for the next 12 months will be the same as it was for the last 12 months (given the big drop in CFFO for the first half of this year versus last year, that is pretty conservative). That will make my CFFO estimate for the next 12 months be $304 million.

Using those numbers and assuming no dividend increase (I also assume that more shares are out of the question at anything like the current prices), the dividend of $1 looks pretty safe. There might even be room for an increase. But I think this is deceptive.

Remember what happened to CBL and why it had to cut its dividend. It wasn't that CBL didn't have plenty of cash to pay the dividend, but rather than it needed all of that cash and more to redevelop properties it hadn't expected. So far, CEO Lou Conforti and the rest of the management team has managed to balance the cash needs of re-development so that the dividend hasn't needed to be cut, but that remains a possibility.

Above, I showed where management has plans to spend as much as $205 million on redevelopment and other capital projects. I think it's reasonable to estimate that $100 million or so of those funds will come out of operational cash flow. So, how does that alter the coverage calculation?

CFFO reduced by redevelopment cash requirements

So, using those assumptions it looks like there are about 2 cents (or $4 million on a total basis) of cushion. If there is no more bad news from tenants like Sears or even smaller tenants, WPG should be able to keep paying the dividend. Even if things go only a little worse than management has planned, a dividend cut might not happen. And I doubt there will be any more significant store closings or bankruptcies this year. But, those big tenants of WPG that are in trouble didn't get into trouble because they executed perfectly, so I expect one or more of them to hose things up further.

Murphy's Law is alive and well, and I fully expect it to come into play here since it will take so little going wrong to result in a dividend cut. I fully expect one or more of WPG's 3 largest anchor tenants to enter bankruptcy after the Christmas season. I don't see how Sears can survive (and rather than allay that concern Buffett's big investment into Seritage (SRG) actually increases my concerns that Sears is going under). I see the recent loan extended to Seritage as an endorsement of redeveloping Sears properties and not a vote of confidence in Sears. And while other large anchor tenants seem to be struggling less of late, it's the holiday season that will make or break them. I expect this year's season to break one or more of them.

Down the road from me is a mall in a pretty affluent area of Fairfax County (and the county is itself one of the more affluent areas in the United States). That mall has a Sears, a Macy's, and a J.C. Penney's (JCP) as anchors (among 5 anchors). The Sears is a hollowed out shell on its way to closing. Even Macy's and Penney's are fairly empty. And more importantly, little mall traffic makes its way down those wings. The Sears is already slated to close and I don't see how either Penney's or Macy's stays open past the holidays. So if these stores are struggling in a mall where they should be doing well, I can't see how they aren't in more trouble in WPG's malls.

For me, the chance of a dividend cut is just too high at this time. Because of the chance is so high I don't think my DDM model will correctly predict a price to pay. Yes, right now shares are very low in price, but I think this is because they are cheap and not because they are inexpensive. If the dividend gets cut these shares could easily turn out to be a value trap.

What to watch for going forward?

Early today, Brad published a new article where he talks about WPG. Despite the upbeat title he isn't seeing good things from WPG. In fact, he points to the continued decline in various metrics as the prime reason for WPG to convert to a C-Corp. The main reason to do this is to cut the dividend to get more cash for redeveloping properties. While I think CBL is a more likely candidate for this path, it's entirely possible that WPG could be forced down it as well. That would be a big hit for folks who depend on a dividend from WPG.

Otherwise, at this point, the thing to watch for is either a dividend cut or improved performance that increases the safety of the dividend. I think if none of the big retailers enter bankruptcy by March of next year and WPG continues to grow its CFFO, that it then might be a good investment.

Conclusion

The retail apocalypse is very much over-hyped. That said, there are plenty of changes happening in the retail space and not all players have handled the changes well. One must remember that a lot of the properties that WPG owns were spun off from Simon Property Group (SPG) because they saw lower end malls struggling to remain profitable. WPG has made significant progress at improving its portfolio, but a lot of work remains. Until that work is further along the dividend is in too much jeopardy for me to see WPG as a good investment.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.