Acceleron's Luspatercept: IOMachine Focused On NDA

On TPT member request, we ran Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) through the IOMachine, July 2nd 2018. If you recall, the IOMachine (Copyright applied: please do not copy) performs a four-factor test on a stock and comes up with a buy/sell investibility opinion. These four factors are upcoming catalysts, earlier performance in trial that can predict the outcome of those catalysts, execution, including cash and burn and management, and competition, which includes market potential. XLRN’s drug Luspatercept is a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent (EMA), which XLRN believes can regulate late-stage red blood cell maturation as it works on transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) proteins which help in red cell differentiation and maturation.. So we ran XLRN through the iOMachine, and here’s what we found:

First, as to catalysts: the most important catalysts are upcoming NDA submissions for luspatercept in B-thalassemia and first-line Myelodysplastic syndrome. Both these should happen within the next 6 months, and PDUFA should happen in late 2019 and early 2020, following from the Fast Track designation. There are other boosters, including Part 2 of Phase 2 data of ACE-083 on Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and so on. But those two are the most important.

Trial data: Partnering with Celgene (CELG), the company recently announced positive phase 3 data for both the MEDALIST trial in anaemic patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (‘MDS) as well as in the BELIEVE trial in patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In the MDS trial, the primary endpoint and two key secondary endpoints were met. The primary endpoint was “red blood cell (RBC) transfusion independence of at least 8 consecutive weeks during the first 24 weeks compared to placebo.” The two secondary endpoints were, one, the same measure but for 12 weeks instead of 8, and two, modified hematologic improvement-erythroid (IWG mHI-E). There were no surprises in the safety profile for the MDS trial.

In the BELIEVE trial, too, luspatercept met the primary endpoint of “erythroid response, defined as at least a 33 percent cut from baseline in red blood cell (RBC) transfusion burden with a reduction of at least two units during a defined period of 12 consecutive weeks, from weeks 13 to 24, compared to placebo.”

Note that both the primary endpoints in the two trials were of similar nature, in so far as both related to RBC transfusion independence. That means, the claim was that patients taking the drug required less RBC transfusion. Recall that in both MDS and beta-thalassemia, red blood cells are either not formed, or fail to mature, so patients become transfusion dependent. Luspatercept being an erythroid maturation agent, the hypothesis was that it helps in erythropoiesis where erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESA) fail to work. That seems to have been demonstrated in these two trials.

As to execution, Acceleron is backed by the very experienced Celgene. Earlier this year, the company learned “a lesson in humility” when it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA for its multiple sclerosis drug ozanimod. So we believe it will be extra careful in the regulatory process this time round, and will only submit an NDA if they are convinced of approval. Since the two companies are talking about NDA submission in mid-2019, it seems that Celgene’s medical team is convinced about the potential of Luspatercept.

In other management changes, XLRN’s old CMO retired in January, in what has been termed a “planned retirement”, remained on staff until the results were declared, and the company has already appointed, as of July, a new CMO.

XLRN has a ton of cash right now - specifically, about $300mn - to see it through the NDA and eventual approval, as well as, with a burn rate of approximately $100mn, to see it through much of its existing late stage trials. It is backed by Celgene, with whom it has a licensing deal that says, among other things, that “Since January 1, 2013, Celgene has been responsible for paying 100% of worldwide development costs for the luspatercept program and Celgene will be responsible for all commercialization costs worldwide.” and that XLRN is eligible to receive royalties in the low-to-mid 20% range on net sales of luspatercept along with another $300mn approximately for milestone and other payments.

Note that XLRN has a long-tailed pipeline with two other drugs in 3 phase 2 trials, as well as a phase 2 trial for luspatercept in Myelofibrosis. So while the company will “only” receive royalties on luspatercept, these other programs, many of them self-owned (“retain worldwide commercialization rights for ACE-083, sotatercept in the PH field, and ACE-2494”), will develop the company’s future.

There is considerable competition for luspatercept in both MDS and beta-thalassemia, both from currently approved products and from products in pipeline. The approved products include ESA agents and iron chelation therapies; however, luspatercept specifically targets patients who are immune to ESA agents, and has an ongoing trial for patients who have never taken ESA agents. Among pipeline products, FibroGen’s roxadustat is being studied in a phase 3 trial in low-transfusion burden MDS patients, and there is lentiglobin from bluebird bio for transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia. However, luspatercept is well-differentiated from approved products, and at least a year ahead from pipeline competition.

Various figures have been thrown around by different analysts on the peak sales estimate of luspatercept. These are difficult indications to evaluate independently; however, a peak sales estimate of $2bn can be taken as a nice average. XLRN stands to make about $500mn at peak, which will be enough money to fund it through the rest of its pipeline. On the flipside, though the company is a leader in TGF-beta therapies, it really needs to shore up its pipeline with a few more strong candidates in that platform. From all indications, it appears that the company has thrown in all it has on this one drug alone, so, while it also appears that the bet has paid off, it is time for them to put more focus on other things as well. Luspatercept is more of a Celgene win than anything else. Indeed, the upcoming COMMANDS trial which tests luspatercept in ESA-naïve, low-to-intermediate risk MDS patients will seriously extend the market potential for the drug.

Our bottomline opinion on 2nd July was to take profits (for those that entered early on at the $26-range lows) and then re-enter again at a lower price, to utilize our profit-making theory of avoiding the direct line between two price points of a stock. The stock did go down about 10% after that, but then regained over 20% following that. So, if anyone had taken us up on that suggestion, they would have made a good bit of money riding down and then up this excellent stock. Current prices, too, lend itself to such a suggestion. NDA submission is 6-8 months ahead, and there’s no near-term catalyst to bolster the stock’s spike, so the stock may stagnate a little, at least in theory. I would suggest taking a buy-and-sell approach to this before the NDA, then anchor in the lowest price possible for the PDUFA date.

This idea was discussed in more in-depth with our subscribers. What does that mean, exactly? It means that long before the catalyst became news, back when the stock was unknown and undervalued, I told Total Pharma Tracker members why they should buy it (or not buy it as the case may be), and so on. I discussed the catalyst, ran the stock through our IOMachine, gave them price targets, and generally guided our members as the stock went through its pre-catalyst phase. What you are getting here is after - or almost after - the story is done. To get these ideas before everybody else - with follow on updates and so on - you have to subscribe to Total Pharma Tracker. That may mean the difference between making 5% by buying today or making 50% by buying early.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.