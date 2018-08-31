In Case Akram's Razor Is Right About Nvidia

I also present my site's current take on Nvidia, and discuss its track record with the stock so far.

In the event this bear thesis is correct, I present two ways Nvidia shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

Nvidia Booth at Computex Taipei (credit: Computex Taipei)

An Nvidia Bear Roars Again

Since Seeking Alpha contributor Akram's Razor presented his bear case for Nvidia (NVDA) in April ("The Ultimate Short Thesis"), the stock has climbed another 23%.

Now Akram's Razor has offered another bearish take on Nvidia ("A Datacenter AI Bear Thesis"). In the event he's right over the next several months, below are a couple of ways Nvidia shareholders can stay long while limiting their downside risk. After that, I present my site's current take on Nvidia, and talk a bit about its track record with that stock and its top names in general.

Limiting Your Risk In Nvidia

Let's assume you're long 500 shares of NVDA and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. Here are two ways of hedging it (screen captures below are via the next version of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 500 shares of NVDA against a >20% decline by mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost here was $4,750, or 3.42% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 20%, this was the optimal collar to hedge against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

You might have noticed two things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account its net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a slightly less expensive put strike, one that lowered the cost of the put leg to $3,675, or 2.65% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $4,000, or 2.88% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $325 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On Nvidia

Currently Nvidia passes both of Portfolio Armor's two key screens, and the site estimates a potential return for it of about 17% over the next six months (actual returns average about 0.3x the site's potential return estimates). It's not a top name now: As you can see in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below, it's #301 in the site's daily ranking of securities by potential return net of hedging cost.

Portfolio Armor's Track Record With Nvidia

Nvidia was a Portfolio Armor top name back in January of 2016, when it was trading at under $28 per share, as I noted in an article last year (What Happens When We're Right). It also was a top name on November 2 of last year. It's up since then, but more modestly, and most recently on February 22.

Nvidia And Our February 22nd Top Names

Each week since June 8 of last year, I've been presenting Portfolio Armor's top names to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. These are the names that, out of the subset that are hedgeable against single-digit declines, the site estimates will have highest potential returns over the next six months. So far, their six-month performance has been fairly strong, as you can see in the table below.

On the Portfolio Armor website, each of those starting dates is clickable, and will bring up a chart showing the performance of each security in that cohort. Here's what that looks like for the February 22nd cohort that included Nvidia.

Overall, the top names outperformed the market again, and NVDA did as well, albeit modestly so: 8.6% vs. 6.73% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Wrapping Up

The last two years haven't been kind to those who've bet against Nvidia, but if you are concerned Akram's Razor will be right this time, both of the hedges above offer Nvidia longs a shot at additional upside while strictly limiting their downside risk. They might be worth considering.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 39.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.