This Medical Device Company Is Poised To Continue Moving Higher

Toward the end of each month, I scan the data tables of Investor's Business Daily with a very specific purpose. I look for companies that have an EPS rank of 80 or higher and get an A in the SMR rating system. The SMR rating is a collective grade for Sales Growth, Profit Margin, and Return on Equity. I also look for average daily trading volume of at least 750,000.

Once I finish this task, I usually end up with a list of stocks with 150-250 names on it. I then take this list and save it in StockCharts.com so that I can scan the charts of these companies every few days. I have subscribed to both StockCharts and IBD for years, but I just started using this process about a year ago and it has helped me find some strong stocks.

When I scanned the data tables yesterday and then scrolled through the charts, one stock stood out more than the others. Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) caught my attention due to its chart pattern and that led me to do further research.

The company is based in Plainsboro, New Jersey, and was founded in 1989. It develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments. The products are used in extremity reconstruction, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and general surgery. Integra markets its products through several sales forces and distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Breaking down the numbers that help make up the EPS rating and the SMR rating, we see that Integra has seen its earnings grow by an average of 13% annually over the last three years and the EPS grew by 33% in the most recent quarter. Analysts expect earnings growth for 2018 to be at 24%. The sales growth has been strong as well with an average annual growth rate of 16% for the last three years and an increase of 30% last quarter. Analysts expect sales to grow by 25% for the entire year.

The profitability margins are well above average with a return on equity of 17%, a profit margin of 16.8%, and an operating margin of 17%. The stock is trading with a current P/E ratio of 26 and the forward P/E is 21.89.

The Stock Has Moved Higher Inside a Trend Channel for the Last Three Years

The weekly chart caught my eye when I was scrolling through the charts. I could see the trend channel for the stock before I even drew it. The lows and highs in the cyclical move higher have been very well defined.

You can also see that the overbought/oversold indicators are at their lowest levels since last fall. Neither the 10-week RSI nor the stochastic readings are in oversold territory, but they are about as low as they have traditionally gotten on Integra.

A third thing I like about the chart is that the stock is still above its 52-week moving average and that moving average is in line with the lower rail of the channel. Over the past two and half years, any time the stock got near its 52-week it rallied. It only dipped below the trendline briefly late last year.

The Sentiment Toward Integra isn't as Bullish as It Should Be

After looking at the fundamentals and the chart, I looked at the sentiment toward Integra. What I found was that investors are rather neutral on it and not nearly as optimistic as they should be - in my opinion.

The short interest ratio is at 4.15 and it jumped to this level from 2.63 from the late-July report to the mid-August report. The number of shares sold short jumped from 2.56 million to 2.92 million during this period and the average daily trading volume declined at the same time. While I prefer seeing the short interest ratio over 5.0, given the strong fundamentals and technical picture for Integra, the short interest ratio is higher than it should be.

There are 15 analysts following Integra with nine rating the company as a "buy" and six rating it as a "hold". In general, stocks with the price action and fundamental performance of a company like Integra would see 75% of analysts rating it as a buy. In this case only 60% have a buy rating on the stock. I was also a little surprised there were only 15 analysts following the stock.

The third sentiment indicator I like to look at is the put/call ratio. For Integra, there isn't a ton of option open interest. Totaling the front two months of open interest, there were only 2,434 puts open and 2,526 calls open. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.964, which is close to the 1.0 level that I usually consider extreme pessimism. Just to reiterate, the open interest between the calls and puts combined represents less than one day of average trading volume.

Action To Take

Given the strong fundamentals, the chart, and the sentiment, I am bullish on Integra LifeSciences for the next 6 to 12 months. The fact that the stock is near the lower rail of its channel and close to its 52-week moving average make me think now is a great buying opportunity. I see the stock making a similar move to what it made from November '17 through July of this year when the stock gained over 45% from the low to the high.

Suggested strategy: Buy IART with a maximum entry price of $61. I would set a target of $88.50 over the next 6 to 12 months. I would also suggest using the 52-week moving average as a reference point for a stop. I would use a moving stop of the 52-week minus 6% to 7%.

