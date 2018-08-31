Disney: The King Of The Box Office

Writing articles for Seeking Alpha ain’t show business, except for this time it is. The fact of the matter is that the movie industry is incredibly large and complex, certainly not a space for small players. In fact, in evaluating the movie industry, I discovered that there are just a few large firms at the top, but even among market winners, there’s one true king: The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Over a period of decades, and through a series of acquisitions, Disney has transformed itself into not just a big player in movies, but perhaps THE big player. With this comes significant value creation, and for investors looking to invest in this space, Disney can offer a brilliant track record of success that's likely to endure for the foreseeable future.

A look at box office success

The past several years have been an interesting time for the “box office.” As the image below illustrates, the actual number of movie tickets sold each year has declined and, recently, appears to have more or less leveled off. Even so, box office revenue continues to rise, climbing from $5 billion in 1995 to more than $12 billion last year. It’s worth noting this data is only for domestic markets.

*Taken from the-numbers.com

The reason for this surge, even as fewer people go to the movies, boils down to one thing: Higher ticket prices. Back in 1995, the average movie ticket domestic markets cost a customer just $4.35. That figure has more than doubled, soaring to $8.97 last year (though I could swear this number is far too low compared to what I’m used to). This represents an annual increase of 3.3%.

*Taken from the-numbers.com

As the image above shows, Disney’s own studios have had a big role to play during the past several years. Of the top 25 movie production studios, Disney owns five. Two of these are ranked numbers four and five, respectively. These are Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios, Disney-Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Between these assets, three of which were acquired, the world has been graced with 221 films of the 1,938 that have come from the top 25 studios. That’s only 11.4% of all such films, but with total box office revenues of $37.81 billion in domestic markets and $90.13 billion worldwide, the films in question have accounted for 21.7% and 22%, respectively, of said markets.

*Taken from the-numbers.com

Put together, the data is fascinating, especially when you look at all films distributed by Disney’s assets. In four of the past five years, Disney has been responsible for distributing four of the top 10 films each year, with the off-year (2016) boasting six of the top 10 movies. At the domestic level, these top 10 films have brought in, in aggregate, $16.38 billion in receipts. Movies distributed by Disney have accounted for $7.99 billion worth of receipts, or 48.8% of the total of these top 10 each year.

This has had a big impact on the company’s fortunes

Undoubtedly, this kind of box office exposure has had a sizable impact on Disney’s fortunes in recent years. Before I dive deeper, though, a disclosure is in order. According to Disney’s latest annual report, its Studio Entertainment segment, which is the set of operations responsible for the firm’s movies, encompasses a large range of businesses that are owned and controlled by the business. In addition to producing and acquiring live-action and animated movies, Studio Entertainment also is responsible for the company’s direct-to-video content, musical recordings, and live stage plays. So, while a majority of its sales (and possibly profits) might be tied to its box office success, its other sources of sales and profits are one or more steps removed (but still related to) its box office figures.

*Created by Author

Now, if you look at the graph above, you’ll see sales generated by Disney’s Studio Entertainment segment between 2013 and 2017. As can be expected of a space where revenue can come in large but short-lived bursts and where a film’s success is impossible to determine until after it’s released, revenue has been volatile, but the trend has been toward higher sales on the whole. It’s important to note here that these segment sales represent about 15.2% of Disney’s overall revenue, which is up from only 13.3% of sales in 2013. Over the five years covered, sales grew 40.1% from $5.98 billion to $8.38 billion, but what about profits?

*Created by Author

That brings us to the next graph, illustrated above. In it, you can see that segment profit margins have been perhaps even more volatile than sales, but the same kind of trend exists. Between 2013 and 2017, segment profits for Disney’s Studio Entertainment segment have exploded higher, soaring from $661 million to $2.355 billion. Like in the case of segment sales, 2016 was actually the high year covered, but peaks and troughs are typical. Also like the segment’s sales, the importance of profits to the overall enterprise has grown over time. Back in 2013, Studio Entertainment’s segment profits totaled just 6.2% of the company’s overall segment profits. Last year, the figure had expanded to 15.9%. Part of this is due to the impressive growth posted by the segment over the years, but another big player to it has been Studio Entertainment’s segment margins. In 2013, the profit margin reported by the segment was just 11.1%. This has increased every year since then (except for in 2017 when it shrunk modestly) and last year came in at 28.1%.

Takeaway

Disney is one of the more fascinating companies I have analyzed over the years. Not only has it found a way to dip its brand into the world of entertainment in several different ways (theme parks, movies, digital content distribution, toys, etc…), but it has managed to create for itself a market-leading presence in each of these areas. Yes, some of this has been through acquisitions as opposed to organic development, but that goes to show how strong management and the Disney brand happen to be. Give the firm a quality asset and it can not only control the brand, but grow it over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.