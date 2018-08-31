IQVIA Holdings: Value Additions To R&D Industry Producing Revenue, Margin Growth

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) has established an interesting position in the healthcare services industry. While the core of the business is services for biopharmaceutical R&D, the growth in their technology and analytics solution, which includes marketing, CRM, and predictive and prescriptive analytics, provides another high margin segment to the business as well.

As with most mergers, there is high risk, with worries of the destruction of value, debt levels rising, and cost synergies not meeting the theoretical levels. However, I believe that IQVIA is well positioned in a large and growing industry for their R&D solutions. And their ability to continually expand and monetize their IQVIA Core offering has provided not only high growth levels, but long term growth prospects as well, if IQVIA Core can capitalize on the healthcare analytics market that is expected to reach a 25.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Business Model Positioning

At the moment, R&D services remains the largest revenue driver. The R&D industry is expected to continue their growth, but at lower levels, settling at around a 3.1% CAGR. The expected decline in growth is attributed to either expected R&D efficiency, or to simply lower levels of revenue being directed to R&D. IQVIA is betting that it is the former, as their main value proposition is that they can make R&D more efficient. Similar to everything else in healthcare, regulations, or lack of regulations can greatly affect these projections.

Although these numbers present a low growth case, the actual dynamics of the industry favor IQVIA. PwC recently released a detailed report of outsourcing R&D, and stated, “Some large pharmaceutical companies suggest that 40% or more of their R&D spend will be outsourced in the near future and that clinical operations functions will eventually be outsourced entirely”. With overall R&D spending growing, as well as the percentage of R&D outsourcing growing, IQVIA is excellently positioned to take advantage of these conditions.

Their other revenue source is their technology and analytics segment. Two of their value drivers in this segment is their OCE (Orchestrated Customer Engagement) platform, and their previously mentioned IQVIA Core offering.

First, the OCE platform has recently expanded thanks to a partnership with Theramex, where IQVIA will provide their OCE platform as Theramex hopes to increase their client engagement, with Theramex CEO Anish Mehta stating,

“We are pleased to engage IQVIA as our technology partner to support our bold growth ambitions. OCE is breaking new ground in customer relationship management, and we are excited about how this innovative platform will advance our customer interactions.”

Source: IQVIA OCE (link here)

IQVIA hopes to expand their SaaS offering to a variety of organizations similar to Theramex by offering solutions that can capitalize on their medical data expertise to incorporate business, medical, and consumer engagement services, with an example architecture below.

Source: IQVIA OCE (link here)

Their other offering is IQVIA Core. Core is the analytical and insight offering that IQVIA produces, which is marketed as providing domain expertise, data modeling, and advanced analytics. What Core aspires to be is a connected ecosystem that handles, stores, and analyzes all the medical data.

Healthcare analytics is a very popular field, and there are several challenges involved. Basically, data is divided into 3 parts, clinical information, patient generated information (through sensors etc.), and real time data (blood pressure, heart beat). Any analytics platform will have to manage a variety of information sources, real time data, and petabytes of data storage.

The value offering here is that Core can help tackle the expected $765 billion in healthcare waste in the U.S. through their analytics solution. Between the data analytics problems and the wasted costs in healthcare, it’s easy to understand how healthcare analytics is expected to grow at a 25.2% CAGR, as mentioned in the intro.

Source: IQVIA IR

Growth – Potential and Risks

IQVIA is not the only company in this industry however, and the business conditions that provide them competitive advantages, also prevent them from rapidly growing. In the OCE side, close to 80% of the market is currently under contract, blocked by high switching costs and long contracts (3 – 5 years). However, CEO Ari Bousbib mentioned their success in penetrating these barriers by landing a top 5 pharma company, as well as their confidence to continuously gain market share. There is still an uphill battle, as IQVIA must provide value and integration services that outweigh cancellation and/or switching costs.

Also, IQVIA has had trouble turning revenue increases to EBITDA increases. Some of this is related to the merger, which isn’t too alarming as long as it is handled in a timely matter. But in the earnings call, CFO Michael McDonnel stated how the revenue increase didn’t drop through by explaining the portions of the revenue increase,

“One is just organic, and I'll call that about half of the $200 million. And that does have drop-through of EBITDA with it. So that, call it, around $100 million gets you EBITDA, incremental EBITDA, and we raised the midpoint of the EBITDA guidance by around $15 million. So that drop-through makes sense. The other 2 pieces, the pass-throughs, which make up about half of -- 1/4 of the $200 million; and the M&A, which is the other 1/4, they really don't drop through much in the way of incremental profit, particularly the M&A. These are smaller companies that, initially, when we buy them, before we can integrate them fully, they don't have much EBITDA associated with them.”

Bousbib then added,

“Again, up until the end of 2019 we anticipate continuing to make those investments. That has been the message we've communicated to you. So if we stopped investing in next-generation capabilities and in the OCE stuff, then yes, margin would be much higher, the drop-through would be higher, and it would be, hopefully, after that. But we are investing for growth.”

Bousbib also noted the implementation work providing little to no margins as well.

Overall, there is going to be high costs surrounding the development of valued added services to their platforms. However, IQVIA has also released guidance expecting high single digit revenue growth and double digit EBITDA and EPS growth, which both have potential to increase substantially as IQVIA grows their products and market penetration.

Source: IQVIA IR

Financials and Valuation

As expected, IQVIA’s operational and financial metrics are currently suffering following the merger. Currently their debt/FCF ratio is 13.88, with their long-term debt totaling $10.63 billion. Despite this, IQVIA still has an adjusted EBITDA margin slightly above 20%, with a constant currency growth of 14.3% YoY. On an operation side, ROE is 17.14%, and ROIC is 9.01%, providing investors good metrics in light of their focus on growth and recent merger. Overall, with operating margin slightly above 8% and FCF expected to remain above $1 billion a year, buybacks and additional investments remain a strong possibility.

One of the main takeaways from their recent Q2 earnings that investors should like is the margins from their segment breakdown. Below, I gathered their segment revenue and costs to create a summarized table.

Technology & Analytics Solutions Research & Development Solutions Contract Sales & Medical Solutions Percent of Total Revenue 39% 53% 8% YoY Growth 13.10% 8.30% -15.10% Gross Margin 42% 32% 17% Profit Margin 24% 20% 9%

Source: IQVIA IR, calculated by Author

With a focus on technology and R&D, we see the potential for margin growth to continue for IQVIA as these two segments continue to grow and become more established. As mentioned above, the margins in technology are currently hurt by high implementation costs. However, as with most SaaS offerings, as penetration grows, IQVIA can start increasing their margins as implementation costs decrease (acquiring the customer) and revenue and margin growth increase, as their platform becomes established in their customer’s operations (profiting off continued use). However, there remains the added risk of market share capture, as their margins will not increase until they grow their customer base.

From a valuation standpoint, IQVIA has low valuations based on a bullish thesis. Their P/E ratio is 20.98, and their P/S ratio is at 2.51, despite high growth on both the top and bottom lines. This low valuation is the result of financial weakness from high debt and merger concerns, as well as business model questioning, as IQVIA will face high barriers to grow their business model.

I believe the long term future of IQVIA will be based on their ability to expand and monetize their OCE and Core platforms. If they are successful, investors will see this as an undervalued growth investment. If they cannot gain meaningful market share, investors will be burned by a low margin, low growth investment that has a low floor due to their high levels of debt.

Investor Takeaway

Although their R&D solution segment is seeing quality industry conditions and respectable growth numbers, I believe the high risk / high reward technology & analytics solutions segment will be the determining factor of IQVIA. Although they’re currently seeing respectable growth numbers, there is still plenty of barriers preventing them from quickly gaining market share. Management plans to continue growing their tech offerings, which should cause most investors to remain cautious due to the high costs and high levels of debt.

However, if IQVIA can establish a position in the fast growing healthcare analytics field, high levels of revenue growth and increasingly high margins will reward long-term investors. With several tech giants also entering the space, IQVIA will face heavy competition however.

I believe IQVIA is well-positioned to monetize and grow their OCE and Core platforms, and their focused position and competitive advantage in patient and prescription data will allow them to succeed in favorable industry conditions. However, investors should note the risks and barriers to growth mentioned when conducting their own research on IQVIA.

