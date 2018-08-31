Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is A Solid Buy In 2018

The year 2018 is panning out to be a lucky one for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), especially after the launch of new cystic fibrosis or CF drug, a tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination regimen, SYMDEKO, in the U.S. market. This drug reported $186 million worth in revenues in Q2 2018 and has become the primary growth driver of CF revenues in 2018. The company reported total CF net product revenues close to $750 million, which is a year-over-year or YoY rise of 46% in Q2 2018.

Increasing adoption of SYMDEKO in the U.S. coupled with rising number of CF patients treated with Vertex' medicines across the world, has resulted in the company revising up its FY 2018 revenue guidance from the previous projection of $2.65 billion to $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion to $3 billion, as per Q2 2018 earnings conference call. At the midpoint, the new revenue guidance range reflects a YoY rise of almost 36%. The company's guidance for non-GAAP G&A and R&D range, however, has remained unchanged at $1.5 billion to 1$.55 billion.

In this backdrop, I consider Vertex Pharmaceuticals to be an attractive investment opportunity in 2018. In this article, I will be explaining my hypothesis in greater detail.

SYMDEKO has emerged as a leading asset in Vertex Pharmaceuticals' CF portfolio.

SYMDEKO was approved by the FDA for treating CF patients 12 years or older and having two copies of the F508del mutation or one mutation that is responsive to SYMDEKO. In Q2 2018, a significant portion of the demand for SYMDEKO was from those patients who had been previously on ORKAMBI and discontinued the therapy and then were put on CFTR modulator, SYMDEKO. Then, there are those patients who are naïve to CFTR modulator therapies, ORKAMBI or KALYDECO, and these new patients have been the major reason for an increase in FY 2018 revenue guidance for the company. Finally, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has also been witness to patients switching from ORKAMBI to SYMDEKO in Q2 2018. This trend was confirmed by a sequential decline in ORKAMBI's sales from $282 million in Q1 2018 to $236 million in Q2 2018, as per Q2 2018 earnings conference call.

Besides the strong demand for SYMDEKO, positive feedback related to persistence and therapy compliance is also driving up revenues for SYMDEKO. Within five months of its U.S. launch, as per Q2 earnings conference call, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has managed to ensure coverage for almost 95% covered lives for this drug. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also studying SYMDEKO in the patient group aged 6 years to 11 years and anticipates data in this indication in late 2018.

Besides SYMDEKO, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also focused on boosting sales of KALYDECO and ORKAMBI. KALYDECO was initially approved in CF patients aged 6 years and above and with G551D mutation or R117H mutation in their CFTR gene. Thereafter, the drug's label was expanded to include children in the age group of 2 years to 5 years and having one of the 10 mutations in their CFTR gene. In May 2017, the number of eligible mutations in the CFTR gene was expanded from 10 to 33, an approval that increased the addressable market size for KALYDECO by 900 patients. In August 2017, KALYDECO was approved for around 600 CF patients aged 2 and above and having one of the five residual function mutations that result in a splicing defect in the CFTR gene. Finally, in August 2018, the drug was approved by FDA for CF patients between 12 to 24 months, and with at least one mutation that is responsive to KALYDECO.

ORKAMBI was approved by the FDA for patients with two copies of the F508del mutation, with the latest approval extending the eligibility of the drug for patients as young as two years.

To know more about the approved indications and overall trends for these drugs, please refer to my previous article.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also focused on advancing its CF pipeline in 2018.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently involved in evaluating the potential of its triple combination regimens, comprising of CFTR modulators and CFTR correctors, for CF patients with two F508del mutations or minimal CFTR mutations.

According to Vertex's Q2 2018 earnings conference call, the company is currently enrolling in two Phase 3 studies, which will evaluate next-generation CFTR correctors, VX-659 and VX-445, in combination with tezacaftor and ivacaftor. While the company expects to complete enrollment in late 2018, regulatory submissions are expected to be filed in mid-2019.

On July 25, 2017, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced an acquisition of worldwide development and commercialization rights of investigational CFTR potentiator, CTP-656, now called VX-561, from Concert Pharmaceuticals. The company plans to explore VX-561 as a part of the once-daily triple combination regimen along with VX-659 and VX-445 and tezacaftor, to treat the underlying cause of CF.

According to its Q2 2018 conference call, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has planned to initiate the phase III program evaluating triple combination regimens, VX-659 + VX-561 + tezacaftor and VX-445+ VX-561+ tezacaftor after the completion and FDA review of dose-ranging studies for VX-561.

These triple-combination regimens, if successful, are expected to expand the addressable market size for Vertex Pharmaceuticals up to 90% of the total CF patient population.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also focused on other assets in 2018.

On February 14, 2018, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from second positive proof-of-concept study, a Phase 2 trial evaluating NaV1.8 inhibitor VX-150 in comparison with placebo in patients suffering from acute pain after bunionectomy surgery. The company has also initiated another Phase 2 study evaluating the potential of VX-150 in neuropathic pain and expects data in early 2019, as per Q2 2018 conference call. The company, however, has terminated VX-128's research program in pain portfolio.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics is also using its CRISPR/Cas9 technology to advance gene-editing treatment, CTX001, in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia indications. The companies have already secured approval for a clinical trial application or CTA for CTX001 in beta-thalassemia in the UK in 2018, and expect to secure one in Canada in late 2018. The companies have already obtained CTAs in UK and Canada for CTX001 in sickle cell disease indication. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also working with FDA to resolve the agency's queries related to CTX001's IND submitted in early 2018, as per the company's Q2 2018 conference call.

Additionally, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also involved in early-stage research programs in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency or AAT and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or FSGS indications. Initial proof-of-concept data from these trials are expected in 2019 to 2020, as per the company's Q2 2018 conference call.

Retail investors should not ignore certain company-specific risks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is excessively dependent on its CF franchise. Hence, increasing competition from stalwarts such as Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi (SNY), and Novartis (NVS) is definitely a big risk for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Proteostasis Therapeutics and Galapagos are also working towards the release of data for their triple combination regimens for CF in H2 2018.

Securing reimbursement coverage for ORKAMBI in certain ex-U.S. markets have proved more challenging than expected. While the company has managed to enter into long-term reimbursement agreements in certain countries such as Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Ireland, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is yet to complete reimbursement discussions in other European markets such as France and the United Kingdom.

Despite these risks, I believe this is an opportune time to pick up Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

At end of Q2 2018, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had cash balance close to $2.8 billion and $35.592.7 million debt on its balance sheet.

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $196.52, I believe that the Zacks target price of $207 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Vertex Pharmaceuticals to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.