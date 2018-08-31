Apache Corporation: Alpine High Is Starting To Make Its Mark

The formation of Altus Midstream will help Apache Corporation create value for shareholders while making it easier for the company to generate free cash flows in the future.

Apache Corporation (APA) looks well positioned to grow its earnings and cash flows in the future driven by higher production from Alpine High. The oil and rich gas field currently accounts for a small part of Apache’s total production but in less than two years, the company could be getting more than a third of its volumes from this region. The company could also create value for shareholders through Altus Midstream, which is its newly created subsidiary that will handle all of Apache’s Alpine High midstream assets.

Image: Apache Q2-2018 Investor Presentation.

Alpine High

Apache announced the discovery of Alpine High field, which is primarily located in Delaware Basin’s Reeves County, in 2016. Two years later, this field holds 75 trillion cubic feet of rich gas and 3 billion barrels of oil reserves rich gas, has become an integral part of Apache’s portfolio. In fact, it will drive the company’s future growth.

Image: Apache Corp.

Apache has deployed nearly all of the primary infrastructure assets at Alpine High as it prepares for significant growth in oil and wet gas production from Alpine High. The company will spend heavily on exploration and production work in the future. It has set a capital investment budget of $3.4 billion for this year, 25% of which has been earmarked for upstream work at Alpine High and 16% for developing midstream assets in the region. The company has said that Alpine High production will climb by 56% from the second quarter to 50,000 boe per day in the third quarter and will average 45,000 boe per day for the full year. The annual guidance implies that fourth quarter production will come in at 72,000 boe per day.

I believe that Apache’s output from Alpine High will continue growing at a robust pace beyond 2018. The company has said that it will allocate around 30% of its future capital budget through 2020 for exploration and production work at Alpine High. Meanwhile, the company is currently working on a cryogenic processing plant which is scheduled to come online in mid-2019, though Apache is also trying to accelerate work so the facility could start up sooner. The cryo plant will bolster Apache’s ability to grow liquids production and will lift the company’s profit margins. The company expects to increase Alpine High output to 85,000-100,000 boe per day in 2019 and 160,000-180,000 boe per day by 2020. Compare that to average production of 20,000 boe per day in the fourth quarter of last year and we’re looking at an incredible CAGR of more than 150%. That will push Apache’s total production higher.

Apache expects to produce 394,000 boe per day in 2018 which is near the top-end of the company’s original guidance range of 375,000-395,000 boe per day (4Q17 presentation) and shows a gain of 12.6% from 350,000 boe per day produced last year. Apache has implied that it will produce 421,000 boe per day in the fourth quarter which puts it on track to easily meet its 2019 production target of 410,000 to 440,000 boe per day. Production is forecasted to increase further to up to 510,000 boe per day in 2020. A large chunk of this growth will be driven by Alpine High volumes. Note that currently, the company’s oil and gas production from Alpine High represents less than 13% of its total adjusted output but as the region’s production grows, it will account for 30% to 35% of Apache’s total output by 2020.

The growth in production will fuel earnings and cash flow growth, just as we’ve seen this year. The company has recently released its second quarter results in which it reported an adjusted profit of $192 million, or $0.50 per share, as opposed to a loss of $79 million, or $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. It also generated strong levels of cash flows of $1.11 billion, depicting an increase of 48.2% from a year earlier. This growth was driven in large part by 16% increase in production (as adjusted) to 389,700 boe per day which was ahead of the company’s guidance by 7,000 boe per day. Its US production surged 32% to 255,500 boe per day led by 39% increase in production from the Permian Basin to a new record of 201,800 boe per day, including 32,000 boe per day from Alpine High.

Altus Midstream

Additionally, Apache has also created a C-corporation, called Altus Midstream, which will own and operate all of the company’s midstream assets in Alpine High. I believe this is a smart move that allows the company to focus solely on the oil and gas production business while retaining control of those assets which, I think, will become substantially more valuable in the future. Remember, Apache has spent almost $1 billion on midstream assets but they will be worth a lot more in the coming quarters as more than 100,000 boe per day starts flowing through them.

Image: Altus Midstream

In addition to Apache’s assets, Altus also has options to pick up stakes in one crude oil, two natural gas, and two NGL pipelines. Altus will have an enterprise value of $3.5 billion and Apache’s share of equity is worth $2.5 billion. In these terms, Apache has already created value for its shareholders. In the coming years, I think Apache may sell some of its interest in Altus at a higher price as the latter establishes itself as a well-managed operator with a large footprint in Alpine High and multiple stakes in various pipelines.

Furthermore, the creation of Altus Midstream will also make it easier for Apache to report free cash flows in the future. In the second quarter, the company generated $1.11 billion of cash flow from operations while it capital investments, came in at $833 million, including $116 million spent on developing midstream assets in Alpine High. This translated into strong levels of free cash flows (adj.) of $280 million ($1.11Bn-$833Mn). But moving forward, all of the midstream investments at Alpine High, including $170 million which Apache budgeted for the fourth quarter of this year, will be made by Altus Midstream. I believe this frees up capital for Apache and puts it in a great position to continue generating free cash flows.

Altus Midstream will be 71% owned by Apache while 39% of the new company will be owned by its joint venture partner Kayne Anderson which is one of the energy industry’s leading investment firms.

Stock performance

APA data by YCharts

Apache stock has risen by 255.6% in the last six months. This performance has been largely in-line with its peers whose shares have risen by 24% in the same period, as measured by the industry’s benchmark fund SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). But Apache is still one of the cheapest stocks among all large-cap independent oil producers with an EV/EBITDA (2019e.) multiple of just 4.9x. I believe the company’s shares will move higher as it increases production from Alpine High, particularly from next year when the start-up of the cryo plant will support significant liquids production growth, and posts earnings and cash flow growth.

