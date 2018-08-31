PFF: A Source For Monthly Income

Those who are looking for income have to get creative.

Common stocks are one of the leading options for those who are looking to get a cash return on their invested capital. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:VOO), which is an index that follows large-cap companies in the US, currently offers investors an anemic yield of around 1.8 percent (as of July 31, according to YCharts).

Bond funds do not currently pay much, either, unless one wants to get into more risky investments in high-risk junk bonds. Rising interest rates could improve this return, but this would only benefit those who have more capital available for investment than new debt, and inflation could cut into the positive impact of higher yields.

These low yields on invested capital can cause people to get creative. One option would be to look into purchasing stocks with high dividend yields, many of which could be classified as "sucker yields." Another option would be the purchase of junk bonds, which would come with their own, yet different, risks.

Preferred Shares Could Work For Regular Income

Those who are looking for income might do well to look into preferred stocks. This class of equities is a sort of hybrid. Preferred stocks provide a regular income stream, much like bonds. They also offer the opportunity to own a part of the underlying company, albeit without voting rights.

The dividends that preferred shares provide are theoretically safer than those paid out to common shareholders. Preferred shareholders must legally receive their dividends before the company can distribute any dividends to common shareholders. Furthermore, the dividend yield that's offered will frequently outpace that which common stocks will provide.

This is not to say that preferred dividends are "a sure thing." The companies that issue preferred shares, much like those that offer only common stock, can go belly-up. This would render the shares worthless and would obviously mean an end to any quarterly dividend payments.

This is why diversification is important when investing in preferred shares, much as it is when investing in corporate bonds or common shares.

Enter PFF - A Preferred ETF

There are a number of funds that focus on preferred shares. This current article will offer a quick overview of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

The iShares U.S. Preferred ETF had its inception back in March 2007. This was just before the Great Recession took a major bite out of investment returns pretty much across the board. As might be expected, the price of PFF dropped from $50 a share at its inception down to just north of $14 a share at its nadir in March 2009 when the US market as a whole hit its bottom.

The fund's price quickly rebounded to nearly $40 a share within a year, and it's pretty much remained in a range between $36 and $41 a share ever since.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Therefore, those looking to make a quick buck from price appreciation in PFF shares might be disappointed from an investment in this ETF. Since its inception, the fund has trailed its corresponding index by about 9 percent in its total return. PFF's overall return has averaged 4.24 percent over its life. If one were to look at just the period since the Great Recession, this number would obviously be a bit better.

Those who are looking to realize income from their holdings, however, might benefit from a look into the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF. That's because the fund does provide a nice yield when it comes to its dividend payout.

One additional thing that income investors might appreciate about PFF is the fact that it pays out a monthly dividend. Those who are on a fixed income otherwise (pensioners or Social Security recipients) should like this monthly cash flow rolling their way.

The current distribution yield is 6.26 percent as of July 31, 2018, and the TTM distribution yield is 5.36 percent. This is quite a bit higher than the S&P's sub-2.0 percent yield. Furthermore, if one were to reinvest his or her dividends in the fund, they could do so with the expectation of doubling the share count that they hold in somewhere between 12 and 14 years when using the rule of 72.

This might not be the norm, as those who invest in PFF would likely want to utilize the income for living expenses, but those who want to diversify while in their accumulation phase might find this number regarding compounding a useful metric.

PFF does charge more than the average Vanguard or Schwab fund for a management fee. PFF comes with a 0.46 percent expense ratio, which is still quite a bit lower than many actively managed funds. However, it attempts to track an index, the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index.

The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF does a good job of diversification. As of August 29, 2018, the fund held preferred stock from 302 different companies, more than 90 percent of which are based within the US. The rest are European companies, and the majority of these overseas companies are firms based in the UK or the Netherlands. No company held by the fund made up more than 2.22 percent of the fund's total assets as of August 29, according to the fund's home page.

It is likely that the fund's price would decline in the event of a recession, as it did during the Great Recession. However, it is not likely that all of the underlying companies would go broke. Therefore, this diversification would benefit investors.

Those looking for a nice yield could benefit from an investment in PFF. However, those who are looking for a large total return might want to stay away, as a major run-up in the fund's price is extremely unlikely. Regardless of one's goal, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF provides diversification within the broader asset class of preferred stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. This article is intended for educational/entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy any company. Be sure to do due diligence before investing in any security, as a loss of all invested capital can occur.