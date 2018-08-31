Ross Stores: Excellent Execution Of Financial Algorithm

Quarterly results recently issued by Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) indicate good progress towards the thesis outlined in my previous buy recommendation. Since the stock has run up from $78 to $96, I am not a buyer now. I am also not selling. Rather, at the current price, I’m holding the shares.

2Q Results

Same store sales were 5%, well above our assumption of 3%. 29 net new stores were opened during the quarter and the company is on track to open 90-100 stores during the year. During the trailing twelve months, 91 net new stores were opened. This is very much within our contemplated ranges.

Same store sales growth at competitor Marmaxx (NYSE: TJX), owner of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, was 7%. However, that came on top of 2% in the prior year and 4% in 2016. By comparison Ross SSS were 4% in 2017 and 4% in 2016. So ROST has performed equally as well over a three year period.

The combination of new store openings and same store sales increased total revenue by 9%, which was within our ranges as well. Operating margin of 13.8% was down year over year by 100 bps as higher merchandise margin, occupancy leverage, and buying costs were more than offset by a combination of unfavorable timing of packaway-related expenses, higher freight costs, and increased labor costs (wage increases and a one-time bonus). The combination of strong revenue growth but lower margins translated to pre-tax earnings growth of only 1.5%. The second quarter results benefited from the tax cuts enacted last year. As a result, net income was up 23%, as effective tax rate fell from 38% to 25%. It appears so far the benefits of the tax cuts have not been competed away thus far.

A word on merchandise margins

At this stage of the economic cycle we are, not surprisingly, seeing cost inflation in many industries. Ross has a multi-decade track record of managing ‘leverageable’ expenses, inventory turns, and customer AUVs well. I do not worry too much about cost inflation over a cycle. Merchandise margin gets a lot of run on analyst calls. Sometimes, packaway related expenses can move this by as much as 50-100 bps. It’s important to remember that packaway expenses are capitalized at first and expensed in subsequent quarters. The amount of capitalization v/s expensing in any given quarter can affect margins (in either direction) but this effect is reversed when that inventory is sold. As a result, merchandise margin gains/losses driven by packaway also does not worry me as packaway has been a key part of Ross’ success for a long time.

Capital Allocation

In addition to $170 million paid in dividends, 3.2 million shares were repurchased during the quarter. For the trailing twelve months period, fully diluted share count is down about 3%, in line with the simple financial forecast provided in the prior write up. The company now expects full year EPS of $4.01 to $4.10 which, in my view, should be very achievable with only modest performance in the next two quarters. However, the stock has now traded up to $96 from $78 (at the time of my previous write-up) indicating that the market expects more than modest performance. The pricing is not egregious enough for me to sell but, at 24x earnings, I would not be surprised if less-than-stellar performance in the coming quarters caused shares to fall. As a long term holder, I don’t worry about this but just wanted to point out the possibility to the readers.

Long-term holders are only entitled to what the business will produce, which is a per share intrinsic value growth between 10-12% p.a., as discussed. If the return temporarily goes higher, it may well come down later. If it goes too far high, I might consider selling. But, with the exception of that situation, I intend to stay invested to reap the 10-12% return.

One big change

From the above, it might seem that the quarter’s results confirmed the financial plan the company has followed for many years and that I expect it to follow for the coming decade. This would be mostly true, except for one very positive development (which I felt was present but did not expect an announcement on). ROST has raised their long-term projected store potential to 3,000 locations from the previous target of 2,500 (which I used in the previous analysis). Management now believes that Ross Dress for Less can grow to about 2,400 locations from the prior target of 2,000, and that dd’s DISCOUNTS can grow to 600 stores versus a prior plan for 500 stores.

What this means for us is that our terminal multiple can be at the higher end of what was proposed in my original write up 14.75x to 19x, providing holding period returns on the higher end of the proposed range of 9%-12% given the original purchase price of $78. From today's purchase price of $96, that equates to an annual return of 10%, which I expect to be modestly above the index returns over the coming decade. This is the reason for my recommendation to continue holding for now rather than selling or buying more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.