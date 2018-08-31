Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Karyopharm Buoyed, MediNova Succeeds, Ardelyx's Publication

Stocks in the News

Karyopharm up 4% ahead of presentation of selinexor data

Discussion

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) reported that they plan to present, at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting in Houston, data from their Phase 2b STORM study evaluating selinexor in heavily pretreated patients with refractory multiple myeloma (NYSE:MM). The presentation is scheduled on September 12-15.

Among the highlights of the data is 25.4% overall response rate (ORR), including two complete responders among the patients receiving combination of selinexor and dexamethasone. Median overall survival (OS) rate stood at 8.6 months and median duration of response at 4.4 months. The ORR was even higher at 27.3% among the patients previously treated with combo regimens of J&J's Darzalex (daratumumab).

Selinexor is a small molecule inhibitor of CRM1 (chromosome region maintenance 1 protein) that is orally available. CRM1 is an eukaryotic protein that mediates the nuclear export of proteins, rRNA, snRNA, and some mRNA. TheCRM1 protein is also called Exportin 1 (XPO1). The drug, with potential antineoplastic activity, modifies the essential CRM1-cargo binding residue cysteine-528.

Due to this capacity for CRM1 cargo-binding it can permanently make CRM1-mediated nuclear export of cargo proteins such as tumor suppressor proteins (TSPs) inactive. Some of these TSPs include growth regulatory proteins and p53, p21, BRCA1/2, pRB, FOXO, etc. Due to the agent's capacity to deactivate the drug it can approach the mechanism of selective inhibition of nuclear export (SINE) and thus can restore endogenous tumor suppressing processes to selectively eliminate tumor cells while sparing normal cells. In a variety of cancer cell types CRM1 is overexpressed as the major export factor for proteins from the nucleus to the cytoplasm.

In mid-July, 2018 the company submitted a rolling submission for marketing application for selinexor indicated in the treatment of patients with penta-refractory MM. Prior to that the candidate already had Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations.

The third most common blood cancer in the U.S is multiple myeloma. This ranks just after lymphoma and leukemia. Men have a higher incidence than women, and African-Americans have more than twice the incidence and mortality rates of whites. In 2014, it was estimated that more than 24,000 people would be diagnosed with MM in the U.S. and that more than 11,000 would die from it.

MM is currently treated by immunomodulatory drugs like Darzalex, Revlimid, and Thalomid, with treatment costs ranging between the high $60 thousands to $100 thousands. There are also Proteasome Inhibitors like Farydak and Kyprolis, which cost almost half the immunomodulatory drugs, and there's also Farydak, a Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor and, of course, the long standard Doxil chemo regimen.

However, as Zach Hartman has recently discussed that "treatment space of multiple myeloma is brimming with competition," Selenexor's possible successful entry into the arena will only make the competition of the sector even stiffer. He lists a number of big players - like Takeda, Amgen, Celgene, Novartis, BMY - as the established players in the field.

After presenting the first set of the results in discussion in late April, Karyopharm stocks faced the possibility of dilution by launching a secondary offering to the tune of $150M. The offering was well-received and contributed to the solid cash position of the company for several quarters in near future. Currently company's cash stands at $241.12M.

There are two major definable catalysts in next few months. As we have already indicated earlier in this article that the U.S. filing began in mid-July as a rolling NDA submission and the review process is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Furthermore, a European filing is expected in early 2019.

After the first presentation of this positive Phase 2b data at the end of April, the share price has never looked back. In the first three weeks of May, the share price almost continuously surged from $13.08 to $19.88 a rally of a little more than 50%. There have been a little correction till then but currently the stock is again trading at its 52-week high at $21.71. As an entry point it is too high for a share that has still some way to go before firming up.

Any dip in the run-up to these catalysts or any significant market correction will create further opportunity to buy into KPTI story. As of now, shares of the company enjoy a solid analyst support firmed further by a solid funding status. Slow accumulation to acquire a small stake of this company within a varied biotech portfolio can still be positively considered.

MediNova up 9% after hours on successful mid-stage study of ibudilast in MS

Discussion

Results of a Phase 2 clinical trial of Medinova's (MNOV) MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (progressive MS) were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Statistically significant improvement could be seen in the form of reduced brain shrinkage could be seen among the group receiving ibudilast as a twice daily dose.

The shrinkage could be determined from a comparison of the MRI analysis measurements. In particular, the volume of parenchymal fraction of the brain showed significant reduction in the treatment arm. Spurred by the positive data, the company now plans to launch the Phase 3 trials soon.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is defined as "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body." Furthermore, the disease "is one of the most common causes of nontraumatic disability among young and middle-aged adults." Healthcare costs of the disease are estimated to be more than $10B annually in the U.S. along with an estimated 0.4M people to be suffering from the disease in the U.S. alone. The global incidence figure is ~2.5M. In the U.S., prevalence estimates are approximately 90 per 100,000 population.

Though scientists believe that the disease is triggered by a yet to be discovered environmental factor for the people who are already genetically predisposed to the condition, the actual cause of the disease still remains unknown. Historically most of the patients -women three times the rate of men - are diagnosed at 20-50 years age. MS has four identified disease courses and along with clinically isolated syndrome (NYSE:CIS), relapsing-remitting MS (NYSE:RRMS), two different varieties of progressive MS (PPMS and SPMS) feature in these disease courses.

Share price of the company moved 9% up (and further) in the news of the positive result. The share price is now almost steadily inching towards the highest point of the 52-week range of $5.21-$14.50.

In Other News

Ardelyx up 2% on publication of novel mechanism of action of lead drug tenapanor

A recent paper in the Science Translational Medicine detailed the novel mechanism of action of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia (excess levels of phosphate in the blood) in patients with end-stage renal disease who are on dialysis. The company distinguishes their candidate from existing therapies, which they say do an "inconsistent job of reducing serum phosphorus and pose safety risks and tolerability issues."

Evofem advancing Amphora gel for prevention of certain STDs in women; shares ahead 15%

Shares of thinly traded nano cap Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) surged ~15% on the new positive Phase 2b data of its lead candidate Amphora gel in prevention of STDs chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Avadel Pharma's Noctiva shows positive effect in late-stage nocturia study; shares up 1%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) published updated trial data from a Phase 3 clinical trial to show treatment effect of its candidate NOCTIVA (desmopressin acetate) Nasal Spray indicated in nocturia (waking at night to urinate).

Ultragenyx up 3% premarket on FDA sign-off early filing of NDA for UX007

FDA accepts the proposal of submission of NDA on the basis of Phase 2 data from Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARE) for its UX007 for the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Expanded use of Amgen's Blincyto OK'd in Europe

Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) is now approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of pediatric patients at least one year old with Philadelphia chromosome (Ph)-negative CD19-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that is refractory or in relapse after at least two prior lines of therapy or in relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

FDA accepts Evolus' refiled BLA for frown line med prabotulinumtoxinA, action date February 2, 2019

Evolus' (EOLS) resubmitted BLA for prabotulinumtoxinA (DWP-450) indicated in temporary improvement of moderate-to-severe glabellar lines (frown lines) in adults under the age of 65 is now accepted for review by the FDA, PDUFA is scheduled on February 2, 2019.

Avinger receives new patent covering pantheris image-guided atherectomy system

New patents are issued to Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) for its Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system.

Sophiris Bio up 8% premarket on resolution of patient death investigation in mid-stage topsalysin study

As the investigation into the death of a patient during the Phase 2b clinical trial of Sophiris Bio's (NASDAQ:SPHS) topsalysin is concluded, the company reported the death to be most likely caused by arrhythmia and not related to the treatment and drug effect. Complete trail results will be published by the end of this year.

Novartis' Tafinlar + Mekinist OK'd in Europe for certain type of melanoma

Novartis' (NVS) Tafinlar (dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (trametinib) for the adjuvant treatment of stage 3 patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive melanoma after complete surgical resection is now approved in the EU.

FDA accepts Bausch Health's resubmitted marketing application for Duobrii lotion for plaque psoriasis, action date February 15

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) unit Ortho Dermatologics' refiled NDA seeking approval for DUOBRII (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis is now accepted for review by the FDA. PDUFA is scheduled on February 15, 2019.

Xenon announces positive XEN1101 pharmacodynamic data from phase 1b TMS study

Positive Phase 1b data of Xenon's (NASDAQ:XENE) transcranial magnetic stimulation (NYSE:TMS) study of its XEN1101 is announced by the company. XEN1101 is being developed as treatment of epilepsy by allowing it to act as a Kv7 potassium channel opener.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.