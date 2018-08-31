DocuSign: A Great SaaS Growth Company

The SaaS company is demonstrating financial discipline by remaining cash flow positive, allowing IPO proceeds to be used mainly for increasing revenue.

In search of SaaS companies with high growth potential, I came across DocuSign (DOCU), a cloud-based electronic signature solutions provider. The framework of my analysis consists of three parts:

Product/Service Sales & Marketing Balance Sheet

Product/Service

The most important thing when looking at DocuSign is the market for their services. From the Q1 2019 earnings call, management had this to say about their market:

We started back in 2003 by pioneering the category of electronic signature. Today, this represents a $25 billion market and we've only just begun to scratch the surface.

DocuSign's revenue for Q1 2019 was $156 million (Q1 2019 10-Q). Since subscription revenue tends to be more stable than other revenue sources, annualizing that figure yields a $624 million annual run rate. That represents only 2.5% of the total market that management claims exists. Admittedly, the market size estimate from management does seem lofty, so take it with a grain of salt - I will be covering better gauges of potential in the latter sections.

Moving on, the competitors are arguably DocuSign's biggest obstacle to success. Adobe (ADBE) is their biggest competitor, with the Adobe Sign offering. It's impossible to find the exact revenue of Adobe Sign, but looking at the latest ADBE 10-Q in its Document Cloud category that includes Adobe Sign, Adobe made $694 million during the quarter, which is a 13% increase in ARR from the end of fiscal 2017. Meanwhile, DocuSign's revenue last quarter grew 37%, from $113.5 million to $156 million. However, Adobe's ARR figure was the change from six months ago, so while I believe that DocuSign's revenue grew larger even after accounting for that, you must realize that the difference in revenue growth is certainly lower than based upon the numbers provided above.

Adobe and DocuSign's combined revenue for the e-signature market is $850 million, which is less than 4% of the supposed market size of e-signature solutions. The only other relevant competitor I found in this category was OneSpan (OSPN), but with subscription revenue under $4 million, they are a marginal threat to DocuSign.

Next, what is more important for a SaaS business than speculating on market sizes for a proven product is if the company can expand their market through new service offerings. Fortunately, that is precisely what management is doing:

There is an even bigger opportunity, when it comes to modernizing the rest of the agreement process, that is what happens before and after the signature, enabling what we call modern systems of agreement. These systems automate and connect the entire process of preparing, signing, acting on and managing agreement.

SaaS companies are often doomed when they silo themselves into a rigid niche that is hard to expand from. However, DocuSign's management team has a vision for expanding their services to help expedite the processes that occur both before and after the act of signing, which is probably how they came up with the $25 billion market size estimate.

One such service they have noticed results with is their payments feature, which has been added onto the end of the signing process, and allows people to transfer money through online services like PayPal, etc. Anecdotally, the CEO even discussed that SMBs have increasingly been paying DocuSign through the payments feature, which bodes well for the future potential of this new service.

Concluding this section, there is one major question that needs to be asked: is the balance of target market size and level of competition appropriate?

This is important, because a larger market size may be appealing, but since market size positively correlates with competition, then DocuSign could be a small fish in a very big pond. However, after scoping out DOCU's sole competitor, and going off of the $25 billion market size estimate, I have no reason to be concerned about DocuSign's ability to gain market share through their product offerings. Adobe's size may make enterprise customers more comfortable using Adobe Sign, but DocuSign has been ramping up sales efforts (which I will further discuss in the next section) to gain enterprise bookings and is very successful with capturing business from SMBs.

Sales & Marketing

This category is often the largest expense for SaaS companies, and DocuSign is no exception. In Q1 2019, sales & marketing was nearly triple the same quarter last year at $191 million, exceeding revenue. In SaaS, this is totally normal during the early stages of the company. Now that DocuSign has honed their product, their ability to generate leads and convert leads into sales is the biggest factor in their growth. For the next quarter, I would be concerned if their revenue grew at a slower rate than their sales/marketing expenditures, since SaaS businesses are based on high operating leverage. On an encouraging note, management did acknowledge on the earnings call that a majority of their sales & marketing expenditure was for producing leads and increasing sales capacity:

In sales and marketing investments in selling capacity and lead regeneration activities drove the majority of the expenditures in the quarter.

In terms of numbers, DocuSign reported having over 400,000 customers as of Q1 2019. That is a 100,000 increase from last year's reported amount. In order to find customer acquisition cost (CAC), I used Q1 2018's sales & marketing expense as the amount for the three quarters before Q1 2019, then added the sales & marketing expense from the latest quarter to come up with an annual sales & marketing expense of approximately (65,000 * 3 + 191 =) $386 million.

CAC = $386,000,000/100,000 = $3,860

This figure isn't useful for using with past revenue figures since the latest sales & marketing expense has skewed it higher, but it can provide an idea of how long each customer must stay with DocuSign (based on current prices) in order for the company to break even.

(Source: DocuSign website)

I calculated the standard and business pro payback times (personal has negligible CAC, and enterprise pricing varies) and came up with the numbers below:

Business Pro: $3,860/($480 per year * 0.8 gross margin) ≈ 10 years

Standard: $3,860/($300 per year * 0.8 gross margin) per year ≈ 16 years

Clearly, these numbers are unreasonable for standard and business pro customers. This indicates to me that the spike in sales & marketing is geared mainly for enterprise customers. From the latest 10-Q, DocuSign claimed to have over 40,000 enterprise clients, which represents 10% of its customer base. When considering that DOCU has over 200 customers with ACVs of $300,000+, an average CAC of $3,860 is not high. High margins make DocuSign an attractive investment as long as sales teams hit their targets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash is the most important thing to look at for early-stage SaaS companies. As an investor, you don't want a company that is burning through cash at an unsustainable pace. In DocuSign's case, they actually increased cash by $13 million to about $269 million in Q1 2019, which indicates that they have positive cash flow and are able to sustain their operations. So, the IPO proceeds of $525 million are going straight to sales & marketing and R&D, which means money is going where it should: to expand the top line while maintaining current gross margin.

Conclusion

In the product/service category, DocuSign offers e-signature solutions that are on par with Adobe Sign and has a large market (which is currently $25 billion and growing) in which they can expand their services to encompass the processes before and after signing a contract. For sales & marketing, the company has significantly ramped up spending to push their product to enterprise customers, who currently account for 10% of total customers. This is typical of SaaS businesses, and if the sales team hits reasonable targets, then investors will see revenue grow fast than sales expenditure in future quarters, as detailed by the CEO in the latest earnings call. Finally, DocuSign is showing financial discipline by maintaining positive CFO and positive FCF. This is key for a SaaS company, because they are by nature designed to be asset-light. Thus, it is encouraging to see the IPO proceeds going mainly towards increasing revenues.

For the reasons above, I recommend buying shares in DOCU ahead of the next earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOCU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.