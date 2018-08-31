JD.com: Fundamentals Intact But Growth And Margins Have Disappointed

My base-case scenario (conservative) values the company at $38.4 per share; hence the current stock price offers an attractive entry point.

Though JD's competitive edge may have weakened, the company is better positioned than ever to monetize its logistics assets.

As the second-largest online retailer, JD.com will continue to benefit from the structural growth of online retail industry and the expanding middle class in China.

Business

With a net revenue of RMB362.3 billion in 2017, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is China's largest online retailer by revenue and the second largest e-commerce firm as measured by B2C gross merchandise volume (GMV) in China, and the company's success can be attributed to a number of factors including its early investments in logistics infrastructure and a reputation for authentic products.

In April 2017, the company established JD Logistics group as a stand-alone subsidiary to better market its supply chain services to third parties. In early 2018, the company raised $2.5bn for its newly established logistics arm and later formed a logistics asset management company to better manage and monetize its logistics assets, yet JD's share price has plummeted 23 percent since January. So what went wrong?

With its recent development of new business initiatives, the company now reports segments under "JD Mall" and "New Businesses". The JD Mall segment generates revenue primarily from online direct sales, commissions, and advertising, while the "New Businesses" group includes logistics services provided to third parties, technology services, O2O, and other business initiatives. For the first six months of 2018, revenues from the New Businesses segment accounted for 2.7 percent of total sales, albeit a 158 percent growth year over year.

Tailwinds: Structural Growth of China's Online Retail Industry

Total retail sales in China have grown from 24 trillion yuan in 2013 to 36.6 trillion yuan in 2017, and are expected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR in the next three years, reaching 48 trillion yuan in 2020. Online retail sales have been growing at a much faster clip, a 45% CAGR from 2011 to 2016. According to iResearch and estimates from investment banks, online retail sales are expected to grow from 7.1 trillion yuan in 2017 to 13.4 trillion yuan in 2020, a 23.3% CAGR. As the second-largest e-commerce company in China, JD.com has largely benefited from this secular trend, growing its sales at 57%, 41%, and 39% in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. Moreover, the yoy growth rate has outpaced that of the online retail industry, reflecting a growing GMV market share in the online B2C market.

Shares Have Declined 23% Since January, What Are Investors' Concerns?

Concern 1: The tightened credit market in China coupled with the country's recent trade dispute (potentially a trade war) with the U.S. could lead to higher unemployment and lower growth of online retail sales.

My Take: If the economic growth slows down significantly, falling victim for the country's deleveraging effort, it would adversely impact domestic consumption and the growth of B2C e-commerce market, which have been the driving forces behind JD's core commerce growth. However, a long-term investor, especially a value investor (with a bottom-up approach), should not sell a company's stock without looking at the fundamentals of the business.

Concern 2: JD.com's GMV growth has decelerated for the past several quarters and its share of the B2C e-commerce market in China has been stagnant since 2016. In Q2 2018, JD Mall GMV grew 28.2 percent year over year and accounted for 26.2 percent of China's retail e-commerce sales, according to data from iResearch Consulting Group. Moreover, JD's year-over-year active user growth has also slowed significantly from its peak of 91 percent in 2014 to 21.5 percent in June 2018.

Source: JD.com 20-F and investor presentation

My take: This is a valid concern at least in the short term.

Some could argue that JD's deceleration in growth is understandable as it is always harder to grow from a larger base. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), on the other hand, has accelerated its active user growth from 7.3 percent in March 2017 to 23.6 percent in June 2018, despite a much larger consumer base. Moreover, Tmall enjoyed a 34% yoy GMV growth while JD only had 28.2% yoy growth in Q2 2018. In short, this is because Alibaba has a well-established online ecosystem including Taobao (a C2C platform with 617 million MAU) and Zhifubao, a payment gateway with over 800 million registered users that support the growth of its B2C platform Tmall.

Concern 3: JD's margin has been deteriorating since reaching its peak in 2017 while investors were promised by the management that business margins would improve every year.

At the company's most recent earnings call on August 2, when analysts asked about JD Mall's margin guidance for the second half of 2018, Sidney Huang responded:

... And also we continue to see robust growth in our advertising revenues. So these are the main drivers for our profitability for the JD More business and which we believe will remain at stable margin, and potentially higher margin for the remainder of the year I mentioned that we'll remain committed to the JD Mall core margin being stable...

Throughout the entire earnings call, the key message sent by the management regarding margin was "stable". While many investors understand that the company's margin will be under pressure due to investments in new business initiatives, it is quite disappointing that the management hesitated to guide a higher JD Mall margin despite greater economies of scale and accelerated advertising revenue growth.

My take: It is all about expectations, and JD's management clearly has shifted tones when it comes to margin guidance. This further validates the previous concern that JD's growth has slowed, and in order to reinvigorate its growth, the company will have to invest more than expected in technology, R&D, and marketing to fend off rising competition from Alibaba and Pinduoduo, a newcomer to the space with more than 300 million users acquired in less than three years.

Concern 4: JD's competitive edge, developed from its logistics network and last-mile delivery capability, has been weakening, as Alibaba has significantly stepped up investments in logistics to establish a national intelligent logistics backbone in China. In September 2017, Alibaba invested 5.3 billion yuan to take majority ownership in CaiNiao (a logistics JV). In Q2 2018, Alibaba and CaiNiao together invested another $1.3 billion in ZTO express, a leading express delivery firm in China. Moreover, Jack Ma, CEO of Alibaba, announced the plan of investing more than RMB100 billion to build a logistics network, which would allow 24-hour delivery across China and 72-hour delivery for international markets.

My take: This is one of my biggest concerns in the near-term. JD.com has committed large capital investments to logistics network in China in hope of building an economic moat. The management knows that the company's logistics assets play a pivotal role in challenging Tmall's leadership in the industry. This strategy has worked well for quite some time and consumers have chosen JD.com over Tmall because they could receive orders on the same day or even in a few hours. However, the gap has been narrowing as Tmall has started to offer same-day and next-day delivery in more than 1,000 districts, and Tmall Supermarket has recently launched one-hour online grocery delivery services in five metropolitan areas in China.

Therefore, I believe that the management of JD has made the right decision by offering supply chain solutions to third-party entities. As of June 2018, JD.com operates 521 warehouses across China, encompassing 12 million square meters. Over the past few quarters, it has established a logistics as a management company, the third business unit after JD Finance and JD Logistics, to further develop and monetize the company's logistics assets.

The Bottom Line: Fundamentals Remain Intact

1. JD Mall's margin will continue to improve in the long-run despite short-term headwinds

Before JD's separation of the JD Logistics group in April 2017, its gross margin had increased on average by 170bps between 2013 and 2016. However, its yoy gross margin improvement has slowed significantly since 2017, primarily due to spending on fulfillment and capacity expansion.

In the medium-to-long term, I expect JD's core gross margin to continue to expand given:

Larger economies of scale, thanks to the structural growth of the B2C e-commerce market in China.

Accelerated advertising revenue as investments in platform technology should further improve merchants' ROI.

Sales mix shift toward higher-margin categories such as apparel and fashion, though not expected in the near-term.

Warehouse capacity utilization will improve over time as JD.com further scales its logistics services. Compared to JD's 1p direct sales model, logistics services for third-party fulfillment carry a higher gross margin.

Source: JD.com 20-F, investor presentation and management's comment

2. Strong free cash flow generation

JD has also improved its core operating margin year over year, though the pace of improvement has declined substantially due to increased spending on technology, marketing, and R&D. In terms of the company's capital expenditure, FY2018-2020 is likely to be the peak of the capex cycle, and the business has yet demonstrated meaningful operating leverage. Therefore, once the company's capital expenditure stabilizes, I would expect a much stronger free cash flow generation.

Shrinking working capital requirements will also contribute to JD's free cash flow generation for years to come, as JD already enjoys a negative cash conversion cycle and is expected to become more efficient at inventory management.

Source: JD.com 20-F, investor presentation

Value of JD.com: Sum of Parts

JD Logistics - $10.5 billion. Based on the latest round of funding, the valuation of JD Logistics comes to $13.5 billion, approximately 6.7x sales.

JD Finance - approximately $6 billion. In mid-2017, JD.com spun off JD Finance but retained the right to receive 40 percent of the pre-tax profit from JD Finance. JD.com could also opt for 40 percent equity stake in JD Finance in the event that JD Finance applies for and receives certain PRC regulatory approvals.

JD Finance and JD Logistics all together could be worth $11.3 per share. In order to come up with a proper valuation multiple, I picked the following firms that share certain common characteristics such as business model, growth prospects, and margins with JD.com. For example, JD and Suning.com both grew sales by 30% in the latest quarter while both have had relatively low operating margins over the past few years.

In my list, I excluded Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba because:

1. JD.com and Alibaba have different business models, and Alibaba is way more profitable than JD.com. In terms of profitability, JD.com will never come even close to that of Alibaba.

2. While Amazon has a similar business model to JD.com, Amazon has a profitable cloud business and operates in a different competitive environment. Therefore, Amazon's seemingly higher valuation multiple is well warranted.

As a result, my list of public comparable companies includes:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT): As one of the largest global retailers, it has a low-price strategy similar to JD's. (Note: JD.com is not known for low prices in China, but the company has to compete on prices given the pressure from Alibaba). In the long term, I believe JD Mall should narrow its operating margin gap with that of Walmart's.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS): An online discount retailer in China and currently the fourth largest online retailer by GMV.

Yong Hui Supermarket: One of the largest supermarket chains in China

Suning.com: One of the largest consumer electronics retailers in China and the third largest online B2C retailer.

Source: JD.com 20-F, investor presentation, news.10jqka.com.cn

Taking these companies' growth and trading multiples into consideration, I came up with the following target prices (next 12 months):

Bear case: 25% and 22% revenue growth in 2018 and 2019, no operating margin improvement in both years. $14.8: 0.3x FY 2018 sales and implied 18.8x EV/2018 EBIT (highly unlikely though).

Base case: 27% revenue growth in 2018 and 2019 with 20bps and 30bps operating margin improvement in 2018 and 2019. $28.8: 0.6x FY 2018 sales with implied 33x EV/2018 EBIT (It is quite conservative as my 0.6x EV/sales multiple trades in line with Walmart, a maturing retailer with 3% yoy revenue growth).

Bull case: 30% revenue growth in 2018 and 2019 with 40bps operating margin improvement in both years. $48.5: 0.9x FY 2018 sales with implied 52.6x EV/2018 EBIT.

To be more conservative, I applied a 15 percent discount to the value of JD Logistics and JD Finance to account for uncertainties. When adding all business units together, we get:

Bear Base Bull JD Mall $14.8 $28.8 $38.9 JD Finance&Logistics $9.60 $9.60 $9.60 Share Price $24.4(highly unlikely) $38.4 $48.5

Source: My own calculation

Conclusion

At $32 per share, JD.com's valuation multiple is trading at historical lows because of the mounting concerns over decelerated GMV growth, deteriorating margins, and rising competition in the industry. Despite short-term headwinds, JD's fundamentals remain intact given the firm's long-run growth trajectory and strategic plan of monetizing logistics assets; therefore, the current stock price offers an attractive entry point for long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.