Energy Metals Expert Chris Berry Gives An Industry Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing

Chris, can you please tell our readers about your background and your current roles in the EV metals industry?

I’ve been based in New York for the past 20 years and during that time gained capital markets experience with both buy side and sell side participants. I'm someone who thrives on intellectual challenges and so about eight years ago founded an independent research and advisory firm with a focus on understanding the investment opportunities along the Energy Metals supply chain. Much of the focus has been on the upstream portion of the supply chain as I’ve always thought that security of supply would be the most important issue for end users, though I’m working more closely these days on understanding battery recycling issues as well as cathode evolution. I’ve conducted economic analysis of various operations (both producing and development-stage) on six continents and have worked with money managers, banks, private equity, chemical corporations, and academia. I’m also a non-executive director of Desert Lion Energy [TSXV:DLI] (OTCQB:DSLEF) and work closely with the press on behalf of Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTC:LAC) and several other companies involved in aspects of the Energy Metals supply chain.

Chris can you give your thoughts on the EV metals sector right now. It seems sentiment is poor yet fundamentals behind the EV boom are terrific?

There really is no way to mince words: sentiment is terrible. I think much of this has to do with the fact that 2016 and 2017 were terrific years with respect to share price returns, and while significant capital has flowed into the sector, much more is still needed. The relationships I have cultivated in this sector have given me a unique perspective on true demand inside and outside China and how I see the supply chain both growing and solidifying in the coming years. I see a few general trends right now which have really helped to solidify my bullish thesis on this sector.

First, there's no lack of demand for these metals. Any calls or meetings I have had with Asia-based supply chain participants has echoed this theme. I find it odd that the bear case for lithium is a market in 2026 that is 2.5 to 3 times its current size today and people are worried that the “China price” has fallen from its lofty heights despite the fact that contract pricing remains as strong as ever. The key will be bringing on production capacity to match with conversion capacity and, of course, producing a quality product that an end user can integrate into their existing supply chain. It’s a bit of a wait and see moment, which is why investor enthusiasm may have cooled somewhat.

Second, many end users want to diversify supply chain dependence and not be as reliant on China. Given that China is and will be where much of the EV and ESS demand is located going forward, I’m not sure how feasible this will be, but it’s out there as a concern of ex-China end users.

Third, beyond strategic investors such as Ganfeng lithium, there needs to be a broader diversity of investment along the supply chain and I’m encouraged to see non-traditional forms of financing such as streaming deals, royalties, and prepayment facilities compliment traditional equity and debt structures. In addition to this, I’m speaking with more oil and gas-focused funds and corporations who seem to buy into the electrification thesis and are looking at either investing or repositioning business models as this supply chain evolves.

Despite the bullishness, there are clearly projects out there that don’t deserve to get built and my sense is that investors of all types are starting to separate those that do deserve to get built from those that don’t.

What are your current views on the lithium sector, including your views on lithium demand and supply, and where lithium prices are headed in the next year or two? Can you share your thoughts on the lithium clay projects?

As I mentioned above, I’m still bullish here and see no reason to alter that view given the positive demand scenario. The infamous Morgan Stanley report and a lack of clarity on SQM’s (SQM) expansion intentions are the main factors hanging over the market.

One near-term catalyst will be the success or challenges of much of the Western Australian hard rock supply coming on stream from the likes of Pilbara Minerals [PLS:ASX] (OTCPK:PILBF) and Altura [AJM:ASX] (OTCPK:ALTAF), among others. Success or failure here will have a direct effect on spodumene pricing, though this may not necessarily flow through to lithium carbonate or hydroxide pricing until the bottleneck around conversion capacity is identifiably resolved. I think the overall lithium market grows from roughly 230,000 tpy today to just under 900,000 tpy by 2026. Given the current CAGR for EV uptake and assuming a 12% EV penetration rate in 2026, these numbers are entirely defensible. It all depends on the ability to bring ample low cost supply to the market on time – something the lithium market will struggle with.

Pricing is obviously a main driver of investor sentiment and I’m still planning on a long-term price of $12,000/t LCE in my internal models. This is based on my own demand forecasts out to later in the next decade and then the incentive price I think it necessary to bring the marginal tonne of LCE on stream with a 15% IRR. So I do think that pricing for lithium chemicals as well as spodumene and lepidolite will moderate from where they are today as battery chemistry evolves and there's a supply response, but this pricing scenario still denotes a healthy market with a flatter cost curve as more hard rock lithium supply comes on stream with incremental brine supply from South America as well as clay.

The recent pullback in lithium shares has reminded me that not all market participants look at value the same way and nor do they have equal time frames. The shorting of Albemarle (ALB) and other lithium shares earlier this year should serve as a reminder that the traditional “supply and demand” argument is not the only way to make investment decisions and instead valuation is a bigger driver of short-term trading decisions. A metric like EV/EBITDA is a widely followed and valuable data point in the specialty chemicals sector and was really the trigger, in my opinion, for various hedge funds to start shorting lithium equities. Lithium just got too expensive relative to other sectors and historical valuations. I can’t say I blame them as it has been an enormously profitable trade. Overall, though, I think investing in lithium has shifted from a trade mentality to one of a longer term investment and this is a good thing. While the argument could be made that certain lithium valuations got too frothy earlier this year, it is clear to me that the sell off in shares has been overdone to the downside and there are some extremely undervalued lithium plays overlooked by the market.

With respect to clay, I am aware of the challenges of commercializing a “new” source of lithium, but given the checkered history of brine and hard rock supply coming on stream on time as well as the very low recovery rates from brine, I would argue that the lithium business is ripe for innovation in a new source of supply. Perhaps when lithium demand was growing at 6% per year, the status quo was acceptable but mid-teens growth rates of demand require a new approach and this is why a company such as Lithium Americas, with a novel approach to processing lithium from clay, deserves close investor attention. Based on what I see with respect to lithium clay economics, the projects are very large and cost competitive, so proving that you can produce high purity lithium chemicals at scale here really pushes much of the potential hard rock lithium out of contention from a cost perspective. I expect this debate to rage on for some time.

What are your current views on the cobalt sector?

While I’m not as bullish as I was and while I see a market at 2.5 to 3x larger by 2026, the “success” of this market for investors really hinges on how Glencore decides to approach it and supply the market. The typical cobalt production from a copper or nickel mine is quite small with a few exceptions, so the funding for small scale production (less than 5,000 tonnes per year) in what is a small market to begin with will mean cobalt project financing will remain challenging despite the strong expected growth. This is Glencore’s game to lose.

I think cobalt pricing will follow the pattern in lithium and while the market will increase in size, price will fall longer term to perhaps the high $20s per pound. The focus on battery chemistry evolution is warranted, and while this shift will be slow, it will happen. This means a tight cobalt market in the near term thanks to uncertainties around DRC politics and energy supply with downward pricing pressure should the supply response appear as forecast.

What are your current views on the graphite sector?

The graphite pinch is looming as Chinese flake supply flat lines at 450,000 tonnes per year. Right now, everything hinges on consolidation in the graphite sector within China and on Syrah’s [SYR:ASX] ability to hit their stated aggressive goals. The latter has started to look challenging and I do not see much ample supply coming out of China anytime soon. Based on this, I see the market for natural flake graphite growing from 700,000 tpy today to perhaps as much as 2 million tpy in 10 years.

I also still think synthetic graphite will remain a force in the market despite the higher cost, so all of this augurs for higher graphite prices as processing capacity in China triples. It appears that blending of both natural and synthetic graphite will become more commonplace.

All of this coupled with EV demand, the threat of tariffs and a trade war in general, augur for higher graphite prices in the future.

What are your current views on the nickel sector?

I just don’t see EV demand moving the needle here. Yes, demand will increase and lead to market tightness but it will be more difficult to generate “lithium-like” returns in nickel. A move toward nickel-heavy cathodes like 8:1:1, laterite ore bodies becoming a larger source of nickel supply (when sulphide ore is preferred for Class 1 nickel), and general under-investment in new nickel mine capacity has been the norm in recent years. All of these factors have underpinned the bullish nickel narrative and are all valid points. However, nickel demand from the EV market would be perhaps 20% of the market in the future at an EV penetration rate of 12%. This pales in comparison to lithium or cobalt at 70% of demand from vehicle electrification by the middle of the next decade. Additionally, some of the capital expenditure numbers for new nickel projects run north of $1 billion USD, so I think it will be traditional sources of demand such as stainless steel which really drive capital investment decisions.

The nickel price must increase to incentivize new tonnes to handle demand, but it won’t be EV demand alone which drives these decisions.

What are your current views on the vanadium sector?

Vanadium is an opportunity I want to love, but just can’t. The bullish narrative revolves around the fact that policy changes in China require stronger steel in infrastructure and this will drive demand for HSLA (high strength low alloy) steel, which requires a small amount of vanadium per tonne resulting in a much stronger piece of steel. While this is 90% of the overall market for vanadium, the real buzz continues to focus on the vanadium redox battery. VRBs have numerous benefits such as longer cycle life and no degradation of the electrolyte, but the true cost of that storage is what matters to end users. This cost can be estimated by dividing the capital cost of the storage device by the number of cycles. Based on this metric, lithium ion has a huge head start despite the fact that it may not always be the optimal energy storage application.

Until you start seeing Megawatt or Gigawatt-scale VRB storage facilities in the same manner we are seeing for lithium ion (with 41 factories under construction according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence) the VRB will be a minor player in the energy storage market. So the key is to focus on the growth in the steel market and to really understand the dynamics around environmental policies in China. Given that vanadium can be as much as 30 to 50% of the cost of a VRB, I think some of the bullishness with current vanadium Pentoxide prices at $19/lb is misplaced.

What is your current favorite investment metal, and investment theme? Are there any large events or catalysts you see coming up that investors should know about?

Given the highly cyclical nature of the energy metals and the fact that I think the economy is in the later stages of a growth cycle, I’m not sure if having a favorite single metal is the best strategy. A mentor of mine once told me that commodities aren’t something you marry, they’re something (or someone?) you date. While it’s fair to say that I’m “married” to some of the Energy Metals like lithium, I’m optimistic now given the horrendous sell off in share prices we’ve seen in 2018 and I'm monitoring these markets for supply disruptions which could lead to longer-term pricing strength.

I think lithium and cobalt are re-basing for a better 2019 which is when I think graphite will finally join the party as well. I’m perhaps most excited about three opportunities I haven’t discussed in this interview: Uranium, copper, and lithium ion battery recycling. This is fodder for another interview. But under-investment in copper supply – a key metal in the electrification thesis, uranium now being viewed by the US as a strategic asset, and just a general lack of understanding about lithium ion battery recycling, have me believing that these are among the next opportunities in the Energy Metals space.

Conclusion

