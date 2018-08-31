Alzheon Files Revised IPO Statement For $40 Million

ALZH previously attempted to raise $70 million earlier in 2018. Its financial resources have dwindled since then.

Alzheon aims to raise $40 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Alzheon (ALZH) intends to raise gross proceeds of $40 million of common stock from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm is focused on brain health, memory and aging therapeutics.

ALZH is seeking a significantly downsized IPO amount from its previous effort to raise $70 million.

Company and Technology

Lexington, Massachusetts,-based Alzheon was founded in 2013 and has a late-stage program in Alzheimer’s Disease and a discovery platform of small molecules for the inhibition of protein misfolding and aggregation in neurodegenerative disorders.

Management is headed by Founder, President and CEO Martin Tolar, who has been with the firm since he was previously President and CEO of Knome.

The company’s lead drug candidate, ALZ-801, is a patented, orally administered prodrug of tramiprosate that's designed to inhibit Aβ oligomer formation, a key driver of AD.

ALZ-801 was developed to improve gastrointestinal tolerability and the PK profile of tramiprosate by allowing ALZ-801 to be absorbed through the gut wall in a prodrug inactive form and metabolized into active tramiprosate after absorption into the bloodstream.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Alzheon)

Investors in Alzheon included Scott H. Cohen and Ally Bridge Group. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global Alzheimer’s drugs market was valued at $3.42 billion in 2016. The market is projected to generate revenue of around $5.09 billion by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of around 8% between 2017 - 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing worldwide prevalence of Alzheimer’s diseases and increasing awareness about the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Additional factors include steady government support for other neurodegenerative diseases that have become more prevalent during the past few years.

The report listed North America as the largest regional market. The region is predicted to continue to be a major player with significant growth as awareness for Alzheimer’s treatment grows. Europe also is projected to see rapid growth during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that are developing Alzheimer’s drugs include:

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OPHLY)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Daiichi Sankyo Company (OTCPK:DSKYF)

H Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY)

Eisai Co. (OTCPK:ESALF)

In addition, the S-1 statement lists the following treatments and companies as competitors (sorted by compounds):

Currently Marketed Compounds

Generic, currently available treatments for AD include the acetylcholinesterase inhibitors donepezil, galantamine and rivastigmine, and memantine, which blocks the current at the glutamate receptor. These medications are prescribed routinely for patients with AD and are considered the standard of care at present.

Companies with compounds in late-stage development.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Merck (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Amgen (AMGN)

Biogen (BIIB)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Financial Performance

ALZH’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that the firm has no revenues and significant development costs associated with its early stage pipeline studies.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: ALZH S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $3.1 million in cash and $1.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ALZH intends to raise $40 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds of this offering to advance the clinical development of our lead product candidate, ALZ-801, and the remainder, if any, to fund new and ongoing research and development activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

There's no indication from existing shareholders to support the IPO by purchasing shares at the IPO price. It's typical of life science firms to have at least one existing shareholder "support" the IPO in this manner, so the lack of this element is a negative.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

