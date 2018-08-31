Nordic American Offshore: Cash Position Deteriorates As Company Evaluates A Reverse Stock Split

Nordic American Offshore (NAO) shares tanked following the release of the second-quarter earnings report but have recovered much ground since then. I was not witnessing the original move because I was on a vacation, but now the volatility in the stock grabbed my attention. Here's what I think.

The first paragraph of the short earnings press release contained the key phrase that determined the near-term fate of the stock: "The reactivation of two of our three laid-up vessels proved more costly than anticipated". Costly it was: the company's cash balance dropped from $23.3 million at the end of the first quarter to $11.7 million at the end of the second quarter.

The situation is starting to look dangerous. Back in March 2017, the company raised ~$50 million via a public offering, greatly diluting existing shareholders. Now almost all of that money is gone. Here's how it looked back then for the stock:

Now the prospect of another dilution looms again. The cash position is dangerously close to zero, given the rate of cash decrease (at the beginning of this year, the cash balance was $31.5 million). In such situation, even the big debt load of $136 million is not the biggest downside concern in the near term - there are more pressing issues right now.

On the positive side, the company announced that it entered into term contracts for four vessels, with contracts ranging from 2 to 5 months. Also, it stated that the revenue achieved in the third quarter at the date of the earnings release (August 10) was already close to that of the entire second quarter. In the second quarter, the company recorded $4.2 million of revenue and vessel operating costs of $6.8 million.

Following the earnings report, the company had 4 (!) press releases to share with the public. First, the company indicated that it was actively considering a reverse stock split. This is almost always bad news for the share price, and, in my opinion, this case will not be an exception. Second, Nordic American Offshore stated that it had a firm contract of close to three months in West Africa. A contract "outside of the North Sea" was previously indicated in the second-quarter earnings release.

Next, Nordic American Offshore indicated that the Executive Chairman and his family bought 150,000 shares of the company at an average price of $0.95 per share. In my opinion, this means nothing. If you go to the press releases section of the company's website, you'll find plenty of similar news. So far, they have historically done nothing positive to the company's share price nor they indicated good changes in the business itself.

Last but not least, the company will have a shareholder call to give an update on the status of Nordic American Offshore on September 10. Potentially, the company will shed more light on why it considers the reverse stock split. Typically, companies start to talk about the reverse stock split only after they have received a warning from the exchange that their stock price is too low and that they should cure this deficiency. In Nordic American Offshore's case, the desire to perform a stock split may be a sign of an upcoming equity raise, which will be understandable given the balance sheet problems.

At this point of time, Nordic American Offshore appears to be very risky and suitable mostly for short-term trading. The upcoming update on the status of the company may bring another round of disappointing news for shareholders. While the market for the company's platform supply vessels is finally bottoming out following the stabilization in the offshore drilling market, the balance sheet situation is looking dangerous and may warrant searching for financing options.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.