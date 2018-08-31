The Stars Group Is Playing A Dangerous Hand

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stocks to Fold as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) trades on the NASDAQ as TSG and on the TSE (Canadian stock exchange) as TSGI. In this article, I will refer to The Stars Group as TSG. Price target is based on the TSE and in CAD.

Thesis

My short thesis on TSG is based on its recent acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming (“SBG”) and the resulting ~$6 bn in debt (from both the acquisition and legacy debt) the company will take on. For a company with ~25% of its revenue coming from grey market (proforma SBG acquisition), this is poor capital structure management. For comparison, all of TSG’s close peers (i.e. Paddy Power (OTCPK:PDYPY)/888 (OTCPK:EIHDF)/ William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY)) either have less than 1x EBITDA or negative net debt balance.

Source: Factset/Corporate filings

Think of this analogy, if you are a salesman/poker player whose day-to-day earnings can experience high variance, would you carry a lot of credit card debt/line of credit? What if you don't earn enough one month? How are you going to pay off your credit interest? Doing so, it's straight up irresponsible as an individual, even more so as a company.

Source: TSG SBG acquisition rationale press release

Estimate for ~6x EBITDA is based on equity research report from banks such as BMO and proforma analysis of TSG's financial statements. There is a reason why companies like Paddy Power and William Hill are not levered to that level: grey market operation.

Source: BMO Capital Market

Background

TSG provides technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive market. As at August 30, 2018, TSG has a ~C$10 bn market cap. It owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars (integration pending CMA approval), Full Tilt, StarsDraft, and the PokerStars Championship, and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands.

The successful appeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (“PASPA”) and the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming (“SBG”) sent shares the Stars Group soaring. Granted, part of the success can be attributed to the operational improvement made by management, but does the improvement alone justify a YTD increase of ~43% (1 year increase of ~110%)? I think not. TSG is playing a dangerous hand by levering up to ~6x EBITDA through its acquisition of SBG and Crownbet/William Hill Australia (“CWA”).

Rationale

Although the stock experienced a recent sell-off after the Q2 2018 earnings, I believe there is more room for the stock to decline once the interest burden from the acquisition fully manifests itself. Should there be a sudden and unexpected change in one of the key grey market region TSG operates in, there will be a severe impact to whether TSG can service its high debt load from legacy and the new debt from the Skybet acquisition. And sudden changes in regulation could and do happen - just take look at Russia and Poland. Russia implemented a new regulation in May 2018 that limits banks’ ability to interact with grey marketing gaming operators. While Russia and company management have yet to give details on how the new law will be enforced, it is expected that the country’s banks may stop conducting business with grey market operators. Management has provided guidance with respect to the negative development in March 2018. However, I do expect the negative development in Russia to fully manifest on TSG’s earnings moving forward as it accounts from 5% to 12% of the company’s revenue. On the Q2 call, management stated that the regulation negatively impacted TSG’s ability to attract new players in the region. As such, it will impact TSG's ability to effectively delever.

Further, I do not believe the acquisitions of SBG and CWA made strategic sense nor will be accretive to earnings due to the premium paid: TSG paid 12.8x 2017 EV/EBITDA. Although this acquisition does bring diversification to its revenue by regulation (75% regulated) and region, it is expensively financed by leverage. I believe the right strategic path was for TSG to grow organically in the UK by cross-selling on its PokerStars, BetStars and PokerStars Casino platforms. TSG has strong brand recognition worldwide with its PokerStars brand. It is unclear what the real value of the SBG acquisition is for TSG besides a book of customers and the marketing channels (sure, you’ll get synergies, but are those synergies worth more than the premium paid?).

"Oh, but TSG is different than some of those comparable companies because it has poker!"

Bulls can argue that poker revenue is recurring and can provide diversification and stability to TSG’s earning. However, that segment of revenue has low/no growth, and management continues to struggle finding the right balance between attracting recreational players and the keeping the sharks happy. If anything, I feel believe operation in poker should be trading at a lower premium compared to online gaming because of the low growth.

In addition to my main thesis, there are many other near-term catalysts that can cause the stock to drop: 1) $870 mm Kentucky lawsuit; 2) CMA’s probe in Europe which looks at whether or TSG’s acquisition of SBG creates a lack of competition; and 3) Public is giving too much credit today for potential earnings in the U.S. On the Q2 call, management wasn’t even able to provide the estimated marketing expense to develop the U.S. market. This demonstrates TSG is still very far from capitalizing on the opportunity. Now, I personally agree that these catalysts are unlikely to materialize unfavorably for TSG. However, if they do, its cherry on top to my concern with respect to TSG’s debt load.

Risk Factors

Hypothetically speaking, if the integration of the assets goes well, and there are no changes to the market conditions in the key regions that TSG operates in, shorting TSG is a fool’s play. However, I willing to bet the opposite. I do believe there are benefits in the SBG and CWA acquisition as it brings in more regulated earnings, but TSG could’ve pursued these markets organically through its strong PokerStars brand. Instead, the company chose to "empire build" by taking the acquisition route through leverage, which brings significant risk to equity investors.

Valuation

I believe the stock should trade between C$25-30 (currently trading at C$37), this represents a 19-32% upside for shorting the equity. The range represents valuation pre-acquisition of SBG and post PASPA-appeal, giving credit for potential opportunities in the U.S. Contrary to public opinion, I see the acquisition of SBG as value destruction rather than value creation due to the heavy debt burden and low margin of error for management execution. TSG would have been a lot better off as a company growing organically.

What Investors Should Look for Moving Forward

The success of this short play depends on: 1) management’s commitment to de-lever/pay down debt (i.e. interest expense ratio, Net Debt/EBITDA); 2) Whether management is achieving synergies expected from SBG acquisition; 3) Developments in the U.S; and 4) Kentucky lawsuit/changes in regulation Russia and Poland.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.