Lululemon: This Could Be The Time To Lock In Some Profits

What an incredible quarter it has been for Lululemon (LULU).

The sports apparel maker delivered, on Thursday night, incredible brick-and-mortar comps of 10% that I do not recall any other major retailer having been able to match. The results were record revenues of $723.5 million that rose 25% above year-ago levels, adjusted EPS that nearly doubled YOY, and a 2018 outlook revision that has made current consensus estimates look stale.

Credit: Kitsilano.ca

The stars of Lululemon's 2Q18 show appear to have been (1) performance of the DTC channel, which speaks directly to my appreciation for players like Lululemon and Nike (NKE) over third-party sports apparel retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and (2) robust sales in Asia, China more specifically. The digital channel registered outstanding comps of 47% that would have been nearly 20 percentage points higher if not for the online warehouse sale that took place in 2Q17. Improved average pricing (i.e. lower markdowns coupled with favorable product mix) seems to have played a role in the quarter, considering that store and digital traffic was up "only" in the high single digits and 20%, respectively, well below the reported increase in comps (see graph below).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Pricing also is the first piece of the puzzle in gross margins that expanded an impressive 319 bps YOY. Also helping to lift profitability were product assortment and supply chain improvements over a first half of 2017 that had not performed nearly as well (the noticeable dip in comps above further helps to illustrate). Opex increased a rich 16%, understandably so as investments in e-commerce and international expansion tend to consume quite a bit of resources. But the YOY growth in costs lagged that of revenues, resulting in gains of scale and an improvement in op margin that nearly reached six percentage points. See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Contrarian view on the stock

I continue to defend my stance, repeated several times over the past year or so, that strong brands with access to a growing DTC (direct to consumer) channel are the most likely to thrive in the sports apparel space alongside omnipresent e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN). Lululemon certainly belongs in this select group, with solid consumer discretionary spending helping the Vancouver-based retailer produce robust financial results and fueling stock price momentum.

The problem is that LULU has recovered from the early 2017 fumble and then some (see chart and table below). The stock is now up about 170% over the past year alone and 125% in the past five years, through good and bad days. My old bullish self of March 2017 could not have reasonably predicted such a strong rebound in share price, and I now start to have a hard time, even on the heels of a robust second quarter, justifying a forward earnings multiple of 44x that resembles those of high-growth tech stocks. Even when current-year EPS estimates adjust to better align with management's guided $3.49 at the mid-point of the range, the three-turn multiple compression will still leave the stock richly valued, in my view.

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E LT Fwd PEG Price/Book Lululemon - LULU 44.3x 2.3x 12.7x Nike (NKE) 30.8x 2.1x 13.3x

Based on valuation alone, I start to tap the breaks on my LULU bullishness. While investor sentiment could carry the stock of this high-performing company to new heights in the short term, projecting multiples that expand much farther into the 40s or past the 50x mark seems a bit of a stretch for me. Earnings expectations would need to increase substantially above current levels, likely driven by the successful execution of the omnichannel strategy in large Asian markets, for further share price increases to be justified.

I'm inclined to believe, therefore, that now would be a good time for value-oriented investors to sell a few shares of LULU into strength. The remainder of the long position that stays in the portfolio would be a bit more speculative, and its potential market value appreciation contingent upon aggressive top- and bottom-line growth assumptions materializing.

Note from the author: I do not own LULU in my portfolio because I believe I can generate long-term growth with limited downside risk in a more efficient and systematic way. This is why I built my Storm-Resistant Growth Portfolio. To learn more about it, click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.