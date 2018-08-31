United Airlines Soaring To New Heights

It was only last year that United Airlines (UAL) was the subject of national scrutiny after the forcible removal of a passenger was videotaped and viewed by the nation. The company's share price had a bumpy road and later dove nearly 30% throughout the summer and much of the fall. Oscar Munoz, the CEO of United Airlines, was loathed by the industry and consumers nationwide. People vowed to never fly on the airline that mistreated its passengers so disgracefully. And like nearly every scandal and major news event, people forget. The initial outrage towards United fades in the rear view mirror, and consumers continue to book again through the airline. In the meantime, Oscar Munoz has transformed his company behind the scenes and emerged with an airline smashing earnings estimates and running up 35% since August of 2017 while still only trading at 13 times earnings. Despite rising fuel costs and the threat of tariffs, United is positioned to continue to generate upside in the airline industry.

Leadership Under Oscar Munoz Propelling United Forward

Behind the scenes of the media crisis that enveloped United Airlines for several months, Oscar Munoz worked to transform UAL and drive it forward. Cutting through all the market noise as an investor during this tumultuous period was difficult, but United has emerged with leading momentum in the airline space. Munoz, along with senior management, has laid out an aggressive expansion strategy for United in 2018 and beyond.

In late January, United unveiled a plan to increase network growth and capacity by 4% to 6% a year through 2020. Essentially, United plans to fly 4-6% more seats every year through 2020, which is a significant increase and will take major operational efforts and increases in labor to accomplish. The plan was not immediately embraced by investors who worried about decreasing margins and operational costs that could result.

When is the transition year transitioning to higher margins instead of lower margins? And what are the most important drivers of that from tonight's presentation, because it's not really clear to me the timing or the contribution. -J.P. Morgan Analyst Jamie Baker

The sentiment was broadly felt, and United Airlines suffered a sharp pullback from late January through February:

UAL data by YCharts

However, it was simply investor overreaction, and the stock has rebounded nearly 40% since through the end of August 2018. Many investment analysts and those covering the airline sector have failed to realize that United is taking advantage of consumer demand for better airfare through regional airports that have long suffered from a lack of flight schedules that have driven consumers to larger airports. United Airlines is stepping into these communities and these regional airports and is expanding its network capacity to accommodate flights where other airlines haven't touched. The demand is high at these regional airports, and United Airlines will build out its capacity to serve more routes through them over the next 2-3 years.

The demand is there, and the money is there. Nearly every hub-spoke that United is adding is at an airport where current flights are seeing over 80% of their seats filled across their departures. Passenger demand is high at mid-size airports, and the demand is exceeding capacity. United will be streamlining its revenue by offering more capacity to consumers who are seeking these options.

This is a long-term strategy that has been overlooked by Wall Street investors and will benefit United enormously in the next few years as it continues to build out this plan.

Smashing Earnings Estimates Despite Rises in Fuel Costs

With recent earnings estimates, it is clear that United's expansion efforts and work behind the scenes amidst media crises have been paying off. Despite rising fuel costs, United Airlines dominated earnings in Q2 2018. United Airlines reported Q2 2018 diluted earnings per share of $2.48, $0.17 higher per share than consensus estimates. Total net income was $684 million, and United purchased $407 million in stock buybacks in the second quarter. After the second quarter and updated guidance for 2018, United expects full-year 2018 diluted earnings per share to be between $7.25 and $8.75.

Earnings have exploded despite a synonymous explosion in fuel prices. In Q2 2018, United spent $2.390 billion in fuel costs as compared to $1.669 billion in Q2 2017. A $721 million, or 43% increase in fuel costs in one year alone should spell disaster for airline profits. So while margins fell between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018, operating margins still stood at a healthy 10.8%.

Looking forward, United should see continued growth from its expansion plans and ability to continue to be profitable despite significant headwinds from rising fuel and labor costs.

The company has adjusted its guidance in light of these programs and has raised its diluted EPS guidance for full year 2020 to between $11.00 and $13.00 at the recent Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in May.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, May 2018

Undervalued in the Surging Airline Industry

For years, the airline industry struggled with operational costs including fuel and labor as well as cyclical downturns. Until recently, pre-tax earnings for passenger airlines in the United States were consistently in the red.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, May 2018

In only the past few years have U.S. airlines found their footing and been able to generate consistent profit year-over-year. Some of that can be credited to the long-lasting bull market that we have benefitted from, but historical performance shows poor results even in the pre-Recession era. Strategic initiatives by airlines have streamlined efficiencies and resulted in positive margins on the bottom line. United, for example, has added segmentation improvements with Polaris Business Class attracting high-revenue clients and network optimization and connectivity improvements across United's hubs.

Despite the recent growth in the stock price, its strategic initiatives, and the recent stabilization of the airline industry, United is still a value play.

UAL data by YCharts

UAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

United has outperformed the three other major airline companies over the past year by a wide margin and is still only trading at 10-11X estimated 2019 EPS. Despite the ability to crush earnings in the face of exploding fuel costs and revised guidance for $12 EPS in 2020, it remains a cheap play. A cheap play that has been rocketing forward.

Some risks to consider moving forward are the potential cyclical nature of airline travel. Should economic activity slow through 2020, it will have a ripple effect through the airline industry that will cause significant delays to growth. In addition, despite United's progress in the face of rising fuel costs, these fuel costs could continue to rise or remain stagnant, preventing margins from expanding and limiting the growth opportunities of the company.

