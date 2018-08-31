Pinduoduo: Weak Earnings, Strong Headwinds

The government’s crackdown on the firm’s counterfeit product sales will likely see costs increase, while user and revenue growth decline.

I don’t believe this will end any time soon; the firm will need to keep spending in order to ensure user base growth doesn’t drop.

Revenues may have doubled QoQ, but expenses grew even more. The firm is spending more on marketing that it earns in revenue.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the sound of Pinduoduo’s (PDD) bubble bursting. If there was any hope that the company could blow investors away before the ramifications of the government’s counterfeit product investigation are seen, this was the chance. Revenues may have almost doubled from $220.6m in the first quarter to $409.3m, but the operating loss ballooned from $40.3m to $1.0bn over the same period. On a GAAP basis, net loss to ordinary shareholders grew 22 times to $981.2m quarter on quarter, while the non-GAAP figure more than doubled from $42.7m to $101.7m. I’ll leave it to the reader to decide whether the GAAP or non-GAAP figures are more representative of the company’s state.

In a sense, these results aren’t surprising. I’ve mentioned before about the marketing campaign Pinduoduo undertook in June – one of a few commercials shown repeatedly everyday throughout the month-long soccer World Cup on the state broadcaster’s sports channel. That certainly wasn’t cheap, as sales and marketing expenses grew from $194m to $449m over the quarter.

Expense growth keeps up the pace with revenue growth. Source: Pinduoduo investor relations

This chart can be viewed in several ways. First, excluding the $879m share-based compensation expense in the second quarter, the non-GAAP operating margin would have been -30.1%, down from -17.3% in the first quarter. Second is how the growth of revenues is completely offset by sales and marketing expenditure. For every dollar of revenue generated in the second quarter, $1.10 was spent on sales and marketing.

The sales and marketing expense for every dollar of revenue generated. Source: Pinduoduo investor relations

It would be a fair argument to say that Pinduoduo is a relatively young company, so high marketing expenses are normal. However, given its recent troubles (discussed below), it will have to spend heavily on marketing in order to improve its image. I therefore believe this cost trend will continue for the foreseeable future. Investors should therefore consider for how long this wild spending can remain sustainable.

Remember: Pinduoduo’s troubles happened in Q3

Those unfamiliar with Pinduoduo’s counterfeit product troubles can read about them in my previous report, but to summarize, Pinduoduo has seen huge user and transaction growth because it’s become a haven for the sale of fake products. The Chinese government has now got involved.

This all came to light in July and August, so Pinduoduo’s Q2 report doesn’t show the likely repercussions. The response from the company will be standard:

Remove notorious merchants from the platform.

Increase the monitoring of counterfeit products sold on the platform.

Prepare for legal ramifications for lapse monitoring, both from the government and brands.

It was addressed in the firm's inaugural quarterly earnings call by CEO Colin Huang:

We are the first and one of the few platforms in China that have insisted on the 10 times penalty of counterfeit products and we will not compromise on this.

That may be the case, but there have been huge lapses in monitoring. It seems as though the firm only really took action when the government got involved.

As we continue to step up our efforts to eliminate infringement offences from August 2 to August 9 alone we closed 1,128 stores, removed almost 4.3 million problem products and blocked over 450,000 links that had infringement issues. - Colin Huang, CEO

It's worth remembering that the picture below is from my previous report about the counterfeit products on Pinduoduo just prior to the August censoring.

Left: A fake Samsung TV. Center: Fake Vivo smartphones. Right: Fake Pampers diapers. A selection of counterfeit products found on Pinduoduo in early August. Source: Pinduoduo

I believe the effect of this will be evident on the Q3 earnings report:

User growth will decline : not because users have just realized that many products are fake, but because they will look for other platforms to buy counterfeit goods.

: not because users have just realized that many products are fake, but because they will look for other platforms to buy counterfeit goods. Marketplace revenues decline : fewer users making purchases more infrequently will see revenues decline. Remember, as a platform that sells authentic products at group discounts, it can’t compete against Alibaba’s Juhuasuan platform.

: fewer users making purchases more infrequently will see revenues decline. Remember, as a platform that sells authentic products at group discounts, it can’t compete against Alibaba’s Juhuasuan platform. Operating expenses will rise: monitoring counterfeit products is a costly part of ecommerce.

This effectively means that we can expect costs to continue growing, while a slowdown in active user growth will decrease revenue growth.

As a frequent user of Chinese ecommerce platforms, I remain bullish on the industry. However, the only exposure investors really need is Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). Firms like Pinduoduo (PDD) are just a flash in the pan. The mounting expenses are not sustainable, and the pressure from its counterfeit product sale woes only increases the need to increase expenditures. All eyes will be on user base growth in the Q3 results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.