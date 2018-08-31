Is Campbell Soup A Buy After Latest Decline?

Because of this, the stock should continue to be avoided.

These initiatives will take quite a bit of time to come to fruition, and the company will continue to face headwinds in the near term.

Campbell Soup Company is down after wrapping up its fiscal 2018 with another revenue miss that included a decrease in organic sales of 3%.

Back in May of last year, shares of soup icon Campbell Soup Company (CPB) were trading near $63 per share. I made a call that shares were massively overvalued. Since then, the stock price has eroded down to as low as $32.63 per share over the past year. Management wrapped up its fiscal year with Q4 earnings on Thursday. The quarter included a revenue miss, and organic sales that decreased 3%. Management has unveiled some new directives, as it's clear a shake up is needed. Now trading at just over $39 per share, it's time for investors to revisit the company to determine if there is upward potential in a stock that has become very unpopular with the market.

4 Observations From Earnings

Organic Sales Retracted For Both Quarter And Full Year

Campbell Soup wrapped up its final quarter of 2018 on Thursday. The quarter saw organic sales fall 3% from last year, putting full year organic sales at minus 2%. The bump in revenues stemmed from the acquisition of Snyder's-Lance.

Significant Margin Compression

A common theme among packaged food companies has hit Campbell Soup as well - inflation. Inflation contributed to a year over year margin drop of 2.7%. This stemmed mostly from increased input and freight costs. In addition, acquisitions cost another 3.0%. Despite a 1.7% margin gain from cost cutting, the overall margins for fiscal year 2018 fell all the way to 30.6% from 2017's margin base of 36.2%.

The acquisition of Snyder's-Lance and Pacific Foods have been damaging to overall margins in the short term, so the company should feel the continued impact on margins through the first half of FY2019. The company will continue to cut costs, as management has repeatedly emphasized the need for Campbell's to be more "focused". By FY2022, the company aims to achieve $945M in savings.

Divestitures Signal A Change In Direction

The enormous $6.1B deal to acquire Snyder's-Lance has put a huge anchor on the balance sheet. With more than $9B in total debt, the company sits at a very uncomfortable leverage ratio of more than 5X EBITDA.

The company plans to divest its international business, and its Campbell Fresh segment. These two branches accounted for approximately $2.1B of 2018's $8.7B in revenues.

The proceeds will be used to help pay down the balance sheet. The company is aiming for a leverage ratio of 3.0X EBITDA by FY2021. The goal of management is to "lean up" the business, by shedding non-core businesses and raising margins. The Campbell Fresh was supposed to be a growth category for the company, but has continuously operated at an earnings loss for the company.

More Pain To Come Before It Gets Better

While you need to credit management for taking drastic action in an attempt to turn this ship in the right direction, it's going to get worse before it gets better.

Regardless of whether management divests its international and Fresh businesses next year, earnings are expected to contract. At that point, Campbell Soup will begin to rebuild its revenues with higher margin business driven through a new two-legged business structure centered around the strengths of the company such as market share in select categories, and scale.

It's Not All Bad... There Is Something To Work With

With the current state of the business, there is a lot to frown upon. However, it's not quite all doom and gloom.

Despite its flaws, Campbell Soup does convert a solid amount of its revenues into free cash flow. I typically set a benchmark of 10%, and Campbell Soup exceeds that. Additionally, I use the cash rate of return on invested capital to measure how effective a company is with its resources, and to get a gauge on the overall strength of the business. I look for this to come in at the low teens, and Campbell Soup achieves that as well.

When we look at the dividend, we see some more positives. The dividend only consumes approximately 45% of cash flow, so it's not acting as an anchor on the company's cash flow. This is important because management has made it very clear that deleveraging the balance sheet is at the top of the priority list.

The dividend yields an attractive 3.50% on the current stock price. Those looking for dividend growth however, will be disappointed. The quarterly dividend of $0.35 is up to eight consecutive quarters without a raise, and given the debt position, I would expect that to continue for a while longer. Still, the 3.50% is a nice chunk of change to collect while you wait for the turnaround. It beats out 10 year treasury notes (currently yielding 2.89%).

Valuation

Based on next year's projected earnings of approximately $2.50 per share, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 15.6X. This is right in line with its 10 year median earnings multiple.

Next, I look at free cash flow yield. I like free cash flow yield because as an investor I am trying to maximize how much FCF I get per dollar invested. I typically look for a free cash flow yield in the high single digits or higher, and Campbell Soup's FCF yield hits that bench mark. This would normally indicate that the stock is undervalued.

Despite a 15X earnings multiple (that is much less than the 25X earnings multiple that the market is trading at), and the high FCF yield, I feel that Campbell Soup could be a bit of a value trap right now.

Wrapping Up

That is why I would continue to avoid the stock. With high debt, and massive restructuring of the business model ahead, there is a lot of execution risk present.

While Campbell Soup holds various brands that consumers recognize, and cherish, this turnaround is clearly not a short term project. The company is expecting its soup business to continue shrinking next year, meanwhile increasing input costs and carryover from the Snyder's-Lance acquisition will continue to squeeze margins.

The company has stamped 202X completion dates on various initiatives such as its revamped cost savings program, and deleveraging of the balance sheet. Until then and/or a significant turnaround occurs in sales, I think the stock could easily test 52 week lows in the near-intermediate future if any turbulence were to hit the overall market.

