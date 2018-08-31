How To Retire In 2018 With Your Vanguard Account

Vanguard is the home to some of the best ETFs with low expense ratios.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

If you have an account with Vanguard, you probably like ETFs or mutual funds.

The commission schedule for Vanguard is not particularly great for trading individual stocks unless the investor has more than $500,000.

Source: Vanguard

Once the investor exceeds $500,000, they will qualify for $2 commissions on trades. That is very competitive and should be appealing to investors with over half a million who want to add some individual stocks to their portfolio. However, the core for this portfolio will be built with ETFs or mutual funds because it is designed to grow with the retiree.

The idea here is that the future retiree can begin building up their positions with the mutual funds and ETFs as they aim for that half a million mark. By the time an investor has half a million in their account, maximizing returns become more important compared to simply pouring additional capital into the account. When the investor has less than $50,000 in their account, contributing more money is much more effective than trying to maximize returns. The biggest value in buying individual stocks for an investor with a small portfolio is getting the experience of managing their own money.

The Vanguard ETFs

Vanguard has been in a fierce battle with Charles Schwab (SCHW), Fidelity (FIS), and BlackRock (BLK) to create the lowest cost index funds. In the process, they have produced several excellent funds. Investors can get relatively low-cost index exposure to most segments of the market. For instance, Vanguard offers the following sector ETFs:

ETF Name Ticker Vanguard Energy (VDE) Vanguard Materials (VAW) Vanguard Industrials (VIS) Vanguard Consumer Discretionary (VCR) Vanguard Consumer Staples (VDC) Vanguard Health Care (VHT) Vanguard Financials (VFH) Vanguard Information Technology (VGT) Vanguard Telecommunications (VOX) Vanguard Utilities (VPU) Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ)

If investors want to focus on a particular sector, these ETFs are a very viable way to do it. Vanguard's REIT index ETF is absolutely massive. It now represents a material portion of the total REIT investments in America. The REIT ETF can be particularly appealing to Vanguard clients with tax-advantaged accounts. If the client chooses Vanguard because they wanted to use an index fund, they would probably consider VNQ as one of their first choices. REITs pay dividends that are not considered 'qualified' for tax purposes. These dividends are taxed at a higher rate in taxable accounts, but they are not taxed at all in IRA accounts or 401ks. This is a very good deal for the investor because the REIT does not pay any income tax. Consequently, the investor is able to avoid taxation at the corporate level and taxation at the personal level.

I would like investors to pay attention to the holdings within each of these ETFs. I will use VDC and VGT as an example as these are both very top-heavy in their holdings. For VDC, Procter & Gamble (PG) is 11% of the ETF and The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is 10.10% of the portfolio. Even Walmart (WMT), at the 5th largest holding, is 7%. Once we get to the 10th holding, Colgate-Palmolive (CL), we are down to 3.20% of the ETF.

VGT is also top-heavy with a large chunk of the portfolio being in the top 2 holdings. Apple (AAPL) accounts for 16.10% of VGT's holdings and Microsoft (MSFT) accounts for 13%. Once we move down to the 3rd position, Visa (V), we are already down to 3.8%.

Many investors will be using these ETFs to diversify their portfolio and should be aware that many of them are top heavy. These holdings were as of 7/31/2018 according to Vanguard.

Taxes on withdrawals

Many investors believe that they are still taxed on the REIT dividends because there is a tax on the withdrawal. That isn't quite accurate. If an investor uses a Roth account, they pay taxes on their income going in, but they pay zero taxes thereafter. If they use a traditional account, they pay the taxes at the end. So long as the investor would've paid the same tax rate, there is no difference to their total rate of return between paying the taxes upfront and paying the taxes at the end.

Photo source

Some investors may tell you otherwise. Those investors are usually relying on a logical fallacy. They will have to change a number somewhere in the equation to make the values work for them.

Vanguard bond ETFs

An investor focusing on index funds should plan to incorporate at least a moderate allocation to bonds in their portfolio. The size of the allocation will vary depending on the investor, but it should be very substantial. A few of Vanguard's top bond ETFs are Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT), Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND), and Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH).

Investors should want to know the duration and credit risk characteristics on these funds. Vanguard has this laid out nicely. First, here is VCLT:

Source: Vanguard

Here is VGLT:

Source: Vanguard

Here is BND:

Source: Vanguard

Here is VGSH:

Source: Vanguard

Investors using a heavy exposure to sectors with high beta should certainly include a long-term Treasury fund. The long-term Treasuries should help to protect the portfolio value from a decline in the event of a recession.

Picking individual stocks

Adding individual stocks to a portfolio can be very rewarding. We like to focus on stocks with a much lower level of risk. If you are picking individual stocks with much lower than average debt levels, your positions should be less exposed to risk from a recession. For instance, Simon Property Group (SPG), AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Federal Realty Trust (FRT) all have A- credit ratings. They carry significantly less debt than most companies. An investor who incorporates more of these low-risk stocks has less need for the long-term Treasury position. Through prudent management, the companies are actively reducing risk for the investor.

On a day to day basis, the individual companies may still increase the average volatility in the portfolio. Therefore, it is important for investors to recognize that the volatility measured on a daily basis is not necessarily reflecting the risk in the portfolio for recession planning.

Preparing for the next recession

Most people reading this article will experience the next recession. We don't know when it will start, but we don't believe the economic cycle has abruptly ended after the Great Recession. We believe the next recession will be tied to the high levels of debt in both the national and global economies. When that recession occurs, it will be much more difficult for companies with poor balance sheets to refinance their debts. The companies with stronger balance sheets should be in a great position to buy up assets from weaker peers or purchase the weaker peers entirely.

One way an investor can evaluate the quality of the balance sheet is to look at the credit ratings from any of the 3 major credit rating agencies. Alternatively, we provide risk ratings across the REITs we cover.

Our risk ratings incorporate additional factors that the credit rating agencies leave out. For instance, we would incorporate the quality of management. A REIT that is poorly managed is more likely to make bad decisions in the future which would reduce the strength of their balance sheet.

Preferred shares

An investor whose portfolio is mostly built on ETFs will usually be lacking any exposure to preferred shares. If they do own preferred shares, it will be through a fund with a high expense ratio. Preferred shares are significantly less liquid than common shares, but they usually offer a high yield.

While prices rarely move dramatically for long, investors should still beware the impact of terrible liquidity. If you need access to the capital, don't lock it up in the preferred shares.

Getting a great low price on entry and a great high price on selling means the investor often doesn't know the time frame of their investment. They can guess and they can set goals, but the market doesn't always cooperate.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum's preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

The preferred shares are a great area for picking individual stocks. By picking individual shares and avoiding the high expense ratio on preferred share ETFs, the investor is able to acquire either materially higher yields or take on significantly higher quality shares. Removing a high expense ratio is a significant benefit over the long term.

The preferred share ETFs are also forced to trade in enormous transactions. They do not get the benefit of tossing in lowball limit-buy orders. Consequently, I have found it to be quite easy to outperform the preferred share ETFs when comparing the performance of my positions in preferred shares to one of the largest preferred share ETFs, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

Final thoughts

Investors who have chosen Vanguard will often begin building their portfolio with mutual funds or ETFs. They usually value the diversification and the low expense ratios. When they want to branch out into individual stocks, it makes sense to focus on the stronger companies. By emphasizing companies with less debt, they can reduce the need for a large Treasury allocation. The investor also has an opportunity to add preferred shares. The preferred shares give the investor a relatively high yield which makes it easier to achieve a solid dividend yield across the total portfolio.

About "The REIT Forum" Prices will be going up on September 1st The REIT Forum focuses primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term. The focus of the service is primarily on equity REITs, mortgage REITs, and preferred shares/baby bonds. Subscribers to The REIT Forum have the benefit of real-time alerts via SMS and e-mail on our most actionable content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, FRT, SPG, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.