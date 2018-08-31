Emerson Electric: Dividend King With Recent 2-Year Growth

EMR's total return underperformed the Dow average for my 55.0-month test period by 36.11%, which is a concern, but the recent total return has been good.

The three-year forward CAGR of 14% is good and will give you strong growth as the world economy continues to grow.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend for 60 years and presently has a yield of 2.5% which is above average.

Emerson Electric (EMR) is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial products in the United States and foreign countries. EMR is a hold for the total return investor and a buy for the income investor. The management of EMR is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to its existing products. Emerson Electric is being reviewed for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Emerson Electric has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope in 2016 through mid-2018, and in previous years, EMR had some rough times.

Fundamentals of Emerson Electric will be reviewed in the following topics below:

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Emerson Electric passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Emerson Electric does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last 10 years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 60 years of increasing dividends and a 2.6% yield. Emerson Electric is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by developing new products, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. EMR easily passes this guideline. It is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $47 Billion. Emerson Electric's 2018 projected cash flow at $3 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 14.0% easily meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Emerson Electric can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. EMR fails this guideline since the total return is 20.77%, less than the Dow's total return of 56.88%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,300 today. Looking back, this makes Emerson Electric a poor investment for the total return investor, but it has future growth as the economy continues to grow. Recent two-year total return has been good and will have to be watched. As an added plus, we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign) which have increased earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. EMR's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $83, passing the guideline. EMR's price is presently 8% below the target. EMR is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 24, making it a possible buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants an above-average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no, not right now. The total return is weak long term, but strong short-term, and the above average yield and increasing cash flow make EMR a good business to own for income long term. So this is a mixed report depending on your goals. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes EMR interesting is the potential long-term growth as the need for industrial products increases, and there is increasing dividend for dividend income investors.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Emerson Electric underperforms against the Dow baseline in my 55.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 20.77% makes Emerson Electric a poor investment for the total return investor but does have a steadily increasing income. EMR has an above-average dividend yield of 2.6% and has had increases for 60 years, making EMR a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in November 2018 to $0.495/Qtr. from $0.485/Qtr. or a 2% increase.

DOW's 55.0-month total return baseline is 56.88%

Company Name 55.0 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Altria Group +20.77% -36.11% 2.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on August 7, 2018, Emerson Electric reported earnings per share that beat expectations by $0.26 at $1.12 and compared to last year at $0.83. Total revenue was higher at $4.5 Billion, 10% more than a year ago. This was a good report with bottom line beating expectations, and the top line is increasing and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in November 2018 and earnings per share are expected to be $0.89 compared to last year at $0.83, a fair gain.

The graphic below shows a summary of the third-quarter 2018 earnings:



Source: Emerson Electric web site

Business Overview

Emerson Electric is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per except from Reuters:

"Emerson Electric is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions. The Company's principal production operations are electronics assembly, metal stamping, forming, casting, machining, welding, plating, heat treating, painting, and assembly. In addition, the Company uses specialized production operations, including automatic and semiautomatic testing, automated material handling and storage, ferrous and nonferrous machining, and special furnaces for heat treating and foundry applications."

Overall Emerson Electric is a great business with a 14% projected CAGR as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for industrial products. The recent good earnings growth provides EMR the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the improving United States economy.

Also as a tailwind, we had President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporate tax rate is lowered, earnings of Emerson Electric have increased.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th, it raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that it will not raise rates two more times this year, but will go slow with one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for consumers. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From August 7, 2018, EMR earnings release:

"All profitability measures improved in the third quarter. Gross profit margin of 43.7 percent improved 220 basis points compared with the prior year, driven by leverage on higher sales and the benefit of prior year restructuring actions. Both pretax margin of 17.2 percent and EBIT margin of 18.1 percent improved 180 basis points. GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations increased 78 percent to $1.12, and were $0.88, up 40 percent, excluding a one-time tax benefit related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Operating cash flow from continuing operations was $924 million in the quarter, up 19 percent compared with the prior year, and free cash flow from continuing operations was $804 million, up 20 percent. Year to date operating cash flow from continuing operations was up 5 percent to $1.9 billion, and free cash flow from continuing operations was up 5 percent to $1.6 billion, reflecting approximately 100 percent conversion of net earnings from continuing operations. 'Our third quarter results reflect broad-based momentum across our end markets and the strength of our global competitive position, as Emerson continues to be the clear industrial partner of choice,' said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr. This quarter marks our fifth consecutive quarter of strong net and underlying sales growth and sixth quarter of positive underlying orders, pointing to a steady trend that we believe sets Emerson up for a strong fourth quarter and start to fiscal 2019."

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of Emerson Electric and shareholder returns with increases in future cash flows driven by the economy.

Takeaways

Emerson Electric is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above-average growing dividend and a poor choice for the total return investor. Emerson Electric will be watched for inclusion in The Good Business Portfolio but not purchased now because of its long-term poor total return. I want companies that are stable and growing without any major dips due to the economy. If you want a growing dividend income, EMR may be the right investment for you.

