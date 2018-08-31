Tesla Has Reached A Point Of No Return

We believe Model 3 demand is low and Tesla has to ramp down production to reduce inventory and operational burn.

Prolog

Tesla (TSLA) has historically had the problem of overvaluation thanks to the messianic reputation of CEO Elon Musk. The story became a very high risk one when Musk announced a dramatic ramp of Model 3 on an unprecedented timeline. From then on, Tesla has been on a steady march towards bankruptcy. However, despite the rapid deterioration in fundamentals, public capital markets, the same markets the CEO Musk now loathes, were very generous to Tesla. Mr. Musk’s reputation was such that investors kept pumping money into a unrealistic Model 3 manufacturing ramp in spite of overwhelming evidence that the ramp was not going per management commitments.

The unending supply of cash meant that Tesla kept extending its operating runway in the face of non-stop operational bungling by the CEO. However, something went seriously wrong during the last year. For some unexplainable reason, Tesla has not raised equity capital. While management maintained it was by choice, the rapidly deteriorating balance sheet was suggesting otherwise. Instead, to keep the doors open, Tesla has been leveraging various parts of its operations and layering tons of debt. Tesla’s interest expenses are currently at a mind numbing $640M per year run rate.

Contemporaneously, Tesla’s earnings calls became spectacles where investors increasingly questioned CEO Musk’s tall tales. Tesla’s Q2 earnings call narrative, which was received well by the market in spite of the blatant obfuscation, stretched the believability of the Tesla story to new levels . While Elon Musk was able to maintain his composure for the length of the call, the pressure was taking a toll. Not surprisingly, immediately after Q2 earnings, operating under severe stress, Mr. Musk tweeted out the now fateful going private commentary. As with most proclamations that come from Elon Musk, the taking private narrative too was not credible and was withdrawn in a short period of time.

Where does this leave Tesla?

Before we discuss that, let us consider the operational aspects, financial picture, and financing prospects:

Model 3 Demand

Demand, as measured by desirability of Model S, Model X, and Model 3 has been the single largest driver of the Tesla narrative during the last couple of years. While we have forecasted relatively modest demand for Model 3 for a long time, we can now say without hesitation that Elon Musk’s Model 3 demand pitch is vastly overplayed.

As can be seen from the image below from Model 3 tracker, there is currently very low demand for the $50K LR version of Model 3.

Depending on the sample rate one assumes, the demand for this model in the US market may be around 1000 to 2000 units a week going forward.

The newly introduced AWD and performance versions will do well in the immediate future as there is pent up demand for these models from the reservation queue. We estimate that the current total remaining AWD/P version demand is likely around 20,000 units. Even if we are wrong by 100%, and the demand is about 40,000 units, this demand will be satisfied sometime during Q4. While we have no data on what the steady state demand may be, we estimate that it could be around 500 units per week (i.e. roughly half to quarter of the LR model demand).

Shipping to international markets can provide some near-term spike but that is unlikely to last beyond a quarter as there will be considerable competition for Model 3 in several international markets. The competition for Jaguar i-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona, Kia Nero, etc., implies that ex-US demand for the Model 3 is likely to be not much more than 1000 units a week. This assumes that the current Model 3 can be homologated shortly - a process that seems to be not going well per SeekingAlpha writer CoverDrive. Unless Model 3 is homologated in Europe quickly, the Model 3 demand will fall to about 1500 to 2500 cars per week sometime in Q4.

Even with rapid homologation, we now estimate that Model 3 LR/P/AWD version worldwide demand to be about 2500 to 3500 a week – well below even the 5k per week production level Tesla reached in Q2. This number can double with the base short range $35K version of Model 3 but given the Company’s cost structure we do not expect to see the $35K car until mid-to-late 2019 if at all.

The consequence of the above is that Tesla now has significant amount of Model 3 overcapacity once the reservation queue is exhausted which is almost certain to happen in Q4 – if not sooner.

Model S And Model X Demand

The situation with Model S and Model X demand also appears to be deteriorating rapidly. Demand indicators from US, China, and Norway – three of the key markets – show that Model S and Model X sales are declining.

We believe that Model S and Model X demand downtrend is being driven by various factors including: Competition, Osborne effect of Model 3, trade war with China, and the ageing of Model S and Model X.

We do not believe any of these factors are in Tesla’s control and there is not much Tesla can do to reverse the demand trends. As such, we expect the demand problem to get worse as concerns about Tesla viability and abysmal Tesla quality increase.

We are now forecasting only about 20 to 22 thousand units of Model S and Model X sales in Q3 and a similar number in Q4. This is disastrous for Tesla as the Tesla profitability story rides partly on the Company selling about 28,000 per quarter of these vehicles.

Manufacturing Problems

There has been little doubt that Tesla was experiencing severe quality problems with Model 3. The results of Mr. Musk’s unwise push to manufacture a beta car on a half-baked production line are now becoming evident. Thanks to a scoop from Business Insider, we now know that the extent of the problem turned out to be much more severe than even the most pessimistic expectations.

With 84% of the cars rolling off the production line needing repairs, there is a strong likelihood that Model 3 is the lowest quality mainstream car ever produced. This kind of yield for any other company would only occur during prototype stages. What this abysmal rework rate indicates is that Tesla is not taking the time to fix the problems and stabilize the production processes before ramping production.

It does not help that Mr. Musk has been intent to ramp the car despite these problems. The CEO has nothing to show for his efforts but the pyrrhic victories of meeting production targets. Should Tesla focus on quality and make a sincere effort, the quality will certainly improve over time. However, fixing quality once a car is in production is an extremely time consuming and expensive process. Unfortunately, Tesla is critically cash constrained and is running short of time.

Quality Implications

Model 3 quality has been horrendous. We are now starting to see data that shows how bad the quality problems are. For example, public Model 3 tracker shows that:

62% had defects in the first 30 days of ownership

47% had AT LEAST one visit to the service center in the first 30 days

20% were out of service AT LEAST one day in the 30 days

Consider that this data is from the cars that are delivered to customers! When taken in the context of customers not even accepting many of the Model 3s because of quality problems, one can easily see that Model 3 quality is beyond the pale. It is telling that the problems with just one aspect of quality, paint, has become so acute that Mr. Musk has now acknowledged it on Twitter.

The Company is now repainting entire sections of cars or building new cars for the paint problem.

The impact of the poor quality shows up in several areas of Tesla business:

Output: Improving the quality means fixing the underlying problems on the product or the production line. This will invariably lower manufacturing output until the problems are fixed. While Tesla has guided for 50K to 55K units of production, we believe that level may not be possible if quality is a key criterion.

Improving the quality means fixing the underlying problems on the product or the production line. This will invariably lower manufacturing output until the problems are fixed. While Tesla has guided for 50K to 55K units of production, we believe that level may not be possible if quality is a key criterion. Labor/material costs: Reworking increases the labor and material costs per car and reduces potential profit margin.

Reworking increases the labor and material costs per car and reduces potential profit margin. Logistics costs: There is evidence of significant inventory buildup at several places in California including Lathrop, Burbank, Fremont, Richmond, and Costa Mesa. Long term storage, especially in high daytime temperatures mean that batteries run down, displays get damaged, and other problems occur. This type of logistics nightmare not only adds to direct costs but also adds to delays in getting cars to customers.

There is evidence of significant inventory buildup at several places in California including Lathrop, Burbank, Fremont, Richmond, and Costa Mesa. Long term storage, especially in high daytime temperatures mean that batteries run down, displays get damaged, and other problems occur. This type of logistics nightmare not only adds to direct costs but also adds to delays in getting cars to customers. Service center overload: Shipping low quality product means that the Company’s service infrastructure will be stressed. This will not only increase costs but will not only reduce customer service for Model 3 customers but will also impact the customer service for the premium Model S and Model X cars. This customer service setback is a dynamic that the Company can ill afford.

Shipping low quality product means that the Company’s service infrastructure will be stressed. This will not only increase costs but will not only reduce customer service for Model 3 customers but will also impact the customer service for the premium Model S and Model X cars. This customer service setback is a dynamic that the Company can ill afford. Service center indirect expenses: Many of the Model 3 quality problems will result in Tesla providing customers with loaner cars. In many cases these tend to be the more expensive Model S and Model X versions. In other words, to serve Model 3 customers with quality problems, the Company is depreciating cars that are 2 to 3 times more expensive than Model 3s – a very expensive proposition. This dynamic will also reduce the chance of Model S and Model X customers getting a desirable loaner for their service needs thus taking away from the Company’s overall service experience.

Many of the Model 3 quality problems will result in Tesla providing customers with loaner cars. In many cases these tend to be the more expensive Model S and Model X versions. In other words, to serve Model 3 customers with quality problems, the Company is depreciating cars that are 2 to 3 times more expensive than Model 3s – a very expensive proposition. This dynamic will also reduce the chance of Model S and Model X customers getting a desirable loaner for their service needs thus taking away from the Company’s overall service experience. Longer cash conversion cycle: Repairing low quality cars takes time and, depending on the logistics, will ultimately cause significant delays in converting production into cash. This is a problem for Tesla as the Company is currently starved for cash.

Repairing low quality cars takes time and, depending on the logistics, will ultimately cause significant delays in converting production into cash. This is a problem for Tesla as the Company is currently starved for cash. Interest and carrying costs: Longer cash conversion cycle means more stress on ABL and higher interest and overall costs.

Longer cash conversion cycle means more stress on ABL and higher interest and overall costs. Lawsuits: Tesla is already facing several lemon law related suits due to quality issues. These lawsuits, and the cost of defending these lawsuits, will only increase over time. In addition, whistle blower action within the Company is also increasing.

Other Headwinds

In addition to the above challenges, Tesla has a few other headwinds that complicate the matter:

Trade war impact: The new trade wars that are being initiated by President Trump have adverse impact on Tesla BOM. Material cost increases will reduce already depressed profit margins.

The new trade wars that are being initiated by President Trump have adverse impact on Tesla BOM. Material cost increases will reduce already depressed profit margins. Trade war retaliation impact: Trump’s trade war has caused retaliation from China which has led to significant increase in Tesla car prices in China. While we do not know the exact impact, this will likely lead to significant reduction in China sales.

Trump’s trade war has caused retaliation from China which has led to significant increase in Tesla car prices in China. While we do not know the exact impact, this will likely lead to significant reduction in China sales. Supplier issues: A recent Wall Street Journal article provides evidence that many suppliers are concerned about Tesla’s financial condition. With Tesla carrying several billions of dollars of credit from supplier on its books, there is a significant risk that the suppliers will stop extending favorable terms and create a cash crunch at Tesla.

A recent Wall Street Journal article provides evidence that many suppliers are concerned about Tesla’s financial condition. With Tesla carrying several billions of dollars of credit from supplier on its books, there is a significant risk that the suppliers will stop extending favorable terms and create a cash crunch at Tesla. Loss of confidence in the CEO: CEO Elon Musk’s reputation and credibility has taken a beating in the recent past and it has come to a point where even some long-term boosters are calling for Musk to step aside or a take a lesser role. For a Company whose image is closely tied to the CEO, this development is alarming and, if the situation were to deteriorate, could lead to a significant erosion in stock price.

CEO Elon Musk’s reputation and credibility has taken a beating in the recent past and it has come to a point where even some long-term boosters are calling for Musk to step aside or a take a lesser role. For a Company whose image is closely tied to the CEO, this development is alarming and, if the situation were to deteriorate, could lead to a significant erosion in stock price. Reducing Federal Tax Credit: Tesla passed the 200K FTC trigger in July and the $7500 credit per car will reduce to $3750 starting January 1, 2019. This is a significant demand headwind for Tesla as other manufacturers would not have lost their full credits by that point in time. For example, on a typical 3 year lease, the difference in credits can make Tesla cars about $100 more expensive per month compared to similarly priced competitive cars.

Tesla passed the 200K FTC trigger in July and the $7500 credit per car will reduce to $3750 starting January 1, 2019. This is a significant demand headwind for Tesla as other manufacturers would not have lost their full credits by that point in time. For example, on a typical 3 year lease, the difference in credits can make Tesla cars about $100 more expensive per month compared to similarly priced competitive cars. Insurance: As we have predicted in the past, Tesla customers are starting to see increases in insurance costs. A recent article pegs average insurance rates of a Model 3 as being comparable to a Porsche. The high insurance rates also act as demand headwinds further suppressing the volume potential for Model 3.

Financial Stress

What do the challenges discussed above mean to Tesla?

Financial stress!

The quality and demand problems are particularly challenging for Tesla. Inventory build out, especially low-quality inventory build out, causes considerable stress on the balance sheet. The carrying cost of the inventory and the subsequent discounting also puts a significant strain on the P&L.

For example, 10,000 inventory units of Model 3 at $50K cost about $500M. Assuming these can be financed under the ABL at 85%, Tesla will still take a $75M cash flow hit. Conversely, clearing out 10,000 units of Model 3 inventory even at zero margin would release about $75M of cash.

Since Tesla cannot meaningfully drive profitable demand in the near term, there are only two key levers left for Tesla to dig out of its cash situation:

Tesla must reduce the existing inventories significantly so that the Company can release some much-needed cash. There is some evidence that inventory sales promotions have begun. We expect these promotions to accelerate as the quarter progresses. Tesla must reduce the quality problems dramatically and match production with demand. There are indications that Tesla production has reduced significantly. While the extent of slowdown is not known, if it continues, it is a sure sign that Tesla is adjusting its business model to a new-found reality.

These moves will significantly improve Tesla’s cash situation but they come at a steep cost. While matching supply with demand is the right financial move, this fundamentally changes the Tesla story.

Firstly, Tesla will not be able to breakeven at the lower demand level even if Tesla were to meet its corporate margin goals.

Secondly, Tesla growth story will be broken, and losses will mount. This will lead to Tesla having to reorganize in a few quarters.

As such, we are skeptical that Model 3 quality can be improved effectively on a ramping/running production line. We find it highly likely that the Company may have to shut down Model 3 production and layoff most of the employees to conserve cash. However, for the discussion below, we assume that Tesla can stabilize manufacturing sufficiently in the coming weeks.

Financial Prospects

We believe there is currently no way for Tesla to avoid the financial stress discussed above without the remedies described above. However, such a move would cause a severe downtrend in the stock price.

We believe that Tesla, which was already in cash conservation mode, has now moved to more extreme cash conversion mode. One key indicator is that there are multiple reports that Tesla production, for all of its vehicles, has slowed down and is likely tracking below guidance. This production slowdown will likely help improve the quality somewhat but more importantly, it will allow Tesla to bleed out the inventory from the balance sheet. This is absolutely the right thing to do for Tesla as the alternative would be burning up much needed cash in inventory. However, this change to lower production means that Tesla narrative is no longer credible.

There will be primarily the following options for Tesla.

Option 1: Dilution

Tesla would need several billions of dollars in a short order to satisfy debt and for operational burn. The most likely way it can procure that would be through a heavily dilutive raise. Given Tesla’s recent problems and given that Tesla is likely to miss guidance for Q3, this event could easily push Tesla stock below $200 level. We believe this is the most likely scenario.

Option 2: Distress and Bankruptcy

This scenario could occur if Tesla is unable to raise cash in the public markets for any reason. Raising capital in private markets would likely be with stringent terms setting the Company on a path to reorganization or bankruptcy.

Prognosis

The challenge for Tesla is that there are so many things currently wrong. Most paths from here lead to distress. In most scenarios, investor sentiment will sour, and the stock will likely collapse.

Effectively, Tesla has reached a point of no return. We do not see any likely scenarios where the stock price can move up significantly from the current levels. Most scenarios suggest that the stock is likely to implode in a matter of months, if not weeks.

Consequently, we have now moved to short Tesla. To generate income in the event the distress is delayed, we have sold and expect to sell puts on the short position. In the next few weeks, when the fate of the company becomes clearer, the strategy may have to be revised for better outcomes.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the most grave errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.