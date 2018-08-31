15% Yield Upgraded To Neutral, Beware The Long-Term Risks
About: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), Includes: HTS, MTGE, NLY
by: Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Summary
We have upgraded AI to a neutral rating for the short term.
AI just recently cut the dividend and is unlikely to do so again in the near future.
We believe there is a decent chance that a REIT will buyout AI.
This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.
Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (AI) is not a great mortgage REIT. It is quite mediocre. However, our