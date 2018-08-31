Ciena Converting Skeptics And Finding Its Groove

Between 5G deployments, webscale growth, and overall traffic volume growth, the demand outlook for Ciena is healthy, and the company has the opportunity to make some noise in data centers.

A strong third quarter with revenue and gross margin both above expectation is just what Ciena needed, and there appears to be solid momentum in both Tier 1/telco and data center.

Ciena (CIEN) has been a patience-testing call at times, as the market has been unwilling to trust this optical equipment provider given a not-so-great history and reputation for its sector. While there are still too many subscale players in optical transport, Ciena is doing well on Tier 1 metro spending, growth overseas in markets like India and Japan, and data center growth. Margins are still a bit of a sensitive subject, but I think management has made a good case for why margins should rebound over time.

With the big post-earnings jump (up more than 10%), it's harder to call Ciena a bargain, though I don't think the upside is tapped out yet. I'm a little concerned that Ciena could disappoint on gross margins in the next quarter and shake some of this newly-won confidence, but this is definitely a name I'd look at again if it were to slide back into the mid-$20s.

Delivering The Goods In Fiscal Q3

Ciena produced the sort of quarter it needed to reward the bulls and turn up the pressure a bit on skeptics, as management delivered on pretty much all of the major notes except for software.

Revenue rose 12% yoy and 12% qoq, driven by strong mid-teens growth in Network, as Converged Packet rose 16% and Packet Networking rose 3%. Software was down again (down 3% yoy, but up more than 6% qoq), while Service climbed more than 6%. Waveserver revenue flattened out sequentially (up about 1% qoq to $94 million), but the company added another 12 customers, bringing the total to 96, while adding another 11 customers for WaveLogic AI. All told, the company had three 10%-plus customers this quarter, including one webscale customer, as non-telco revenue has risen to about 37% of the total, with webscale making up about 20%.

Stronger packet networking sales to Verizon (VZ) gave an unexpected boost to gross margin, with gross margin declining about two points from last year (and improving almost three points sequentially), but beating expectations by more than two points. Operating income rose 12% and more than doubled sequentially.

Business Seems To Be Hitting That Inflection Point

Along with "catalyst", "inflection" is one of those often overused buzzwords of the sell-side, but in this case, I think both are relevant to describing Ciena's situation. Although spending from Tier 1 providers like Verizon and AT&T (T) is probably going to remain lumpy, I expect 5G deployments to support ongoing demand for Ciena's metro optical equipment over the next three to five years. I also believe there are opportunities to win more business, as Japan continues to invest ahead of the Olympics, India continues to upgrade its capacity, and CenturyLink (CTL) has yet to finalize its plans (which I expect will include consolidating down from five to six optical vendors, with Ciena and Infinera (INFN) best-placed to benefit).

I also believe that the non-telco data-center-driven webscale business can continue to deliver excellent growth from here. Ciena is, I believe, the only optical company shipping 400G product, and I believe it has proven its capabilities to major customers like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and I believe the company is in the very early stages of what could be a strong ramp on the back of its WaveLogic Ai DSP. The data center market is certainly getting attention from rivals like Nokia (NOK) and Cisco (CSCO) (as well as Infinera), but I believe Ciena has a pretty compelling value/performance argument today, and one that can continue to drive good growth.

Margin remains a talking point, and I'm a little concerned that the unexpectedly high gross margin in this quarter might set expectations a little too high for the next quarter. Still, over the next couple of years, I do expect gross margin improvement, driven by increasing software penetration (software gross margin has been running around 5% to 10% higher), higher sales of WaveLogic Ai DSP-driven products, and a shift in the line card/chassis ratio back toward line cards (I talked about the impact of selling chasses in my last write-up).

Challenges Still Remain

Although I think Ciena is in the relatively early stages of what should be a multiyear run of above-average revenue growth and FCF generation, I don't want to give the impression that this is all in the bag. I believe Tier 1 customers like AT&T will need to continue spending on optical equipment to keep up with customer demand, but near-term factors like acquisitions can certainly delay or interrupt capital spending plans enough to cause chaos for suppliers like Ciena. I'd also note that Nokia is really trying to step up its game in areas where it competes with Ciena; you can say what you like about Nokia's execution in recent years, but the R&D and marketing capabilities that company still has make it a viable threat.

I also believe there is risk from the optical transport market players themselves. Ciena, Nokia, and Huawei are reasonable and responsible competitors now, and none of them have any incentive to pee in the pool where they all have to swim. Together they account for around half to two-thirds of the market, and ZTE (which has high-single-digit share) is likewise more likely than not to be a responsible competitor. The trouble is in the remainder, which is made up of numerous subscale companies that will often behave irresponsibly to try to drive business. Infinera recently took out one of these when it acquired Coriant, but there's still a potential overhang from there being too many vendors in the market today.

The Opportunity

I'm once again raising my expectations as Ciena continues to deliver the sort of results that give more credibility to management's projections (a management that has unfortunately earned a reputation for too often looking on the bright side of life). I believe revenue growth will approach the double-digits this year, and I'm expecting five-year revenue growth (from FY 2017 to FY 2022) to come in above 6%, with long-term revenue growth of around 5%.

I'm also a little more bullish on operating margins and free cash flow generation in the coming three-to-five-year period, and I believe FCF margin could exceed 10% at the peak. I'm also modeling only a modest post-peak decline, so my overall FCF margin expectations may be too high given Ciena's history. Then again, I believe there is sustained demand in the market for metro and data center optical hardware, and I believe management has the company in a better position with respect to margins and cash flows than in the past.

The net result of this is that my DCF-driven fair value moves up, but not enough to keep pace with the share price gains. I still think Ciena could deliver a high-single-digit return on the basis of cash flow, but it's below my double-digit hurdle rate. EV/EBITDA is more encouraging though, and I think the company's improving operating margin and improving returns on capital and assets argue for a double-digit forward EBITDA multiple that can support a fair value in the mid-$30s.

The Bottom Line

When I have the opportunity, I like to buy below DCF-driven fair value and hold up through EV/EBITDA-based fair value. Ciena is now in the middle, which makes it a tougher call as a buy, but a pretty sound call in my view as a hold. Were the shares to sell off back into the mid-$20s, I'd definitely be more aggressive and I frankly think this may still be a name to consider, though I might wait for the dust to settle a bit after this earnings-driven spike.

