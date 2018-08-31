X Financial Files To Raise $250 Million In U.S. IPO

XYF is growing rapidly but experiencing a slowing growth rate, likely due to revenue model impacts from government regulatory actions.

The company provides peer-to-peer loans and investment opportunities to Chinese customers and investors.

X Financial wants to sell $250 million of its ADSs to U.S. investors in an IPO.

X Financial (XYF) intends to raise gross proceeds of $250 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a third-party marketplace of financing and wealth management services for the Chinese market.

XYF has seen its top line revenue growth rate drop significantly, likely due to regulatory impacts on its business from a Chinese government crackdown on online consumer lending.

Company and Technology

Shenzhen, China,-based X Financial was founded to offer a suite of products specifically catered to the financing and investment needs of individuals in China.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Yue (Justin) Tang, who previously co-founded eLong.com.

X Financial is comprised of several individual brands, including Xiaoying Wealth Management, Xiaoying P2P, Xiaoying Puhui and Xiaoying Card Loan.

The company’s peer-to-peer platform matches borrowers' loan requests with investors' investment demands and executes loan and investment transactions to provide borrowers with prompt funding.

X Financial’s major loan products include Xiaoying Card Loan, primarily a credit card balance transfer product, Xiaoying Preferred Loan, a high-credit-limit unsecured loan product, and a wealth management service marketplace.

Management claims to be the third largest non-traditional consumer high limit unsecured credit provider in China, according to an Oliver Wyman report.

Investors in the firm have included Bainian Kangcheng, Shanghai City Holdings, Gold Mantis Enterprise and China Century Group, among others.

XYF has a strategic partnership with ZhongAn, an online-only insurance company in China.

ZhongAn provides credit insurance on the loans that XYF facilitates and was the firm’s third-largest ecosystem partner "in terms of gross written premiums."

Notably, the firm has significantly reduced the interest rates and service fees it facilitates or charges due to a regulatory crackdown on high interest rates for consumer loan products.

Customer Acquisition

XYF uses both online (direct-to-consumer/investor advertising and channel partners) and offline channels to source new prospects and typically provides a credit decision within 48 hours of a completed application.

Channel partners include financial technology companies, loan intermediaries, real estate agencies, and car dealers.

As of June 30, 2018, 84.2% of the loans that XYF facilitates were largely funded through investments that individual investors make via its Wealth Management online portal. The remaining loans were funded via corporate or institutional investors.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 5.8%

2017: 4.3%

2016: 16.6%

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, outstanding loan balances for online peer-to-peer lending platforms has exploded in recent years, from RMB 31 billion ($467 million) in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion ($129 billion) by January 2017.

This spectacular rise represents a 27.6 times growth multiple in just a three-year period.

Furthermore, "China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities (in 2016) and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments," as the chart below shows:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

China also is home to a growing number of "unicorns," tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn followed by Lufax's valuation of $18.5 billion:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

Until the recent government crackdown, the growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic. In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance, and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

During this tremendous growth period, the People’s Bank of China cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times.

Also, during the past few years, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.

So, it isn’t surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate and regulatory environment.

That liberalized regulatory environment has shifted to a more constrained environment since the government’s regulatory actions impacting non-traditional consumer credit firms such as XYF.

Financial Performance

XYF’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Variable topline revenue growth, likely due to government regulatory changes

Sharply increased operating profit

Increasing operating margin

Fluctuating cash flow from or used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: XYF S-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $279.3 million, 206% increase vs. prior

2017: $270.0 million, 663% increase vs. prior

2016: $35.4 million

Operating Profit

Q2 2018: $107.7 million

2017: $75.8 million

2016: ($21.0 million)

Operating Margin

Q2 2018: 38.6%

2017: 28.1%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $30.9 million cash flow

2017: ($93.0 million) cash used in operations

2016: $12.7 million cash flow

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $94.1 million in cash and $217.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $30.1 million.

IPO Details

XYF intends to raise $250 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, primarily the company founder and CEO, will be entitled to 20 votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control of the firm even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple class of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The primary purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our shares for the benefit of all shareholders, retain talented employees by providing them with equity incentives and obtain additional capital. We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include investment in product development, sales and marketing activities, technology infrastructure, improvement of corporate facilities and other general and administrative matters.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Deutsche Bank Securities, Morgan Stanley and China Merchants Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

