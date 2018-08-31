Is TJX Companies An Anti-Gravity Stock?

The stock has performed well in bull and bear markets, and I believe it will continue to do so going forward.

I'm attracted to the idea of companies and stocks that perform as well in strong macroeconomic environments as during unfavorable ones.

I have become increasingly impressed by the ability of certain companies and their stocks to perform as well in strong macroeconomic environments as during unfavorable ones. In the general merchandise discount space, my favorite name is Dollar General (DG), a stock that I have called "all-weather" for that exact reason.

But DG is not alone, and TJX Companies (TJX) has become the most recent name to catch my attention. The company did very well in the most recent quarter, challenging my previous "common sense" belief that a strong economy driving low unemployment and robust consumer discretionary spending could hurt discount retailers as buyers theoretically funnel more of their dollars toward higher-end and fuller-priced purchases.

Those who follow me know that I'm primarily most interested in finding stocks whose future returns look promising not only on an absolute basis, but most importantly relative to risk. Looking back over the past year, TJX has been up about 50% with only 19% of volatility (measured in this case as one standard deviation of the annualized weekly returns). Assuming a risk-free rate of 2%, TJX had generated a Sharpe ratio of 2.6 since August 2017 that's nearly twice as good as the broad market's (SPY) already impressive 1.4.

I decided to go further back in time and understand how TJX has performed over the past 20 years and what the results might tell me about an investment in the stock today. Perhaps most importantly, I looked more closely as TJX's behavior during the two severe bear markets contained within this 20-year stretch of time: The 2000-2003 period that followed the dot-com bubble burst, and the 2008-2009 stock market meltdown that marked the Great Recession of 10 years ago. The table below summarizes my observations (click to enlarge it).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Let me address each of the few key takeaways of my study individually:

A great stock through the bull years : TJX's performance during the good years illustrates how bargain-hunting consumers have not quite flocked away from discount retailers, even while the U.S. economy remained strong. Helping to explain the phenomenon might be the fact that expenses have outstripped wage growth, as Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos has recently suggested. I would add that, with savings rate low and debt levels rising, it's likely that cost-conscious consumers have been more focused on "catching up" than on making more numerous high-ticket purchases. Between March 2009 and today, TJX returned an annualized 29.5% compared to the broad market's 18.6%, with a robust Sharpe ratio of 1.42 topping the benchmark's 1.21.

TJX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Not much of a safe haven during the 2008-2009 meltdown: The Great Recession turned out to be a much more challenging period in which TJX produced dismal annualized returns of -35.2% between March 2008 and February 2009. Here, I believe the economic meltdown that was centered around the near collapse of the global financial system (and not on an overvalued tech sector correcting to more realistic levels) was a much more damaging macroeconomic event that not even TJX was able to sidestep. Consumer spending, I rationalize, was probably much more at risk during the 2008 recession than it had been through the early 2000s one. Still, TJX's absolute performance during the period was better than the broad market's nearly catastrophic -47.2%, with its worst week having returned -14.1% vs. the S&P 500's -19.8%.

Is TJX worth a shot?

As the old saying goes, "the higher the climb, the harder the fall." With TJX having raced to nearly $110/share from only $72/share only one year ago, I understand why some investors might be skeptical about an investment in the stock at current levels. It's possible that much of the share price upside associated with strong comps and improving margins may have already been captured and reflected in a current-year earnings multiple of 22.1x that's about four turns higher YOY (see graph below).

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield TJX Co. - TJX 22.1x 2.1x 3.4% Ross (ROST) 23.3x 2.2x 4.2% Kohl's (KSS) 14.2x 1.9x 13.7% Macy's (M) 8.9x 1.7x 10.4%

I, on the other hand, think that TJX will likely continue to be a strong performer relative to the risks associated with owning the shares. Is it an "anti-gravity stock," as the title of this article suggests it could be? Not so much, in my opinion. Under a set of circumstances (the 2008-2009 bear is an example of such scenario), TJX could hurt from depressed levels of consumption, pricing weakness and deteriorating investor sentiment.

But compared to other options in the market that I believe would be much more exposed to an eventual deterioration in macroeconomic factors (think of FANG and other high-growth tech names, or stocks in pro-cyclical sectors), TJX seems to be a smart, strategic play worth further consideration.

