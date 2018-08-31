Mid-Con Energy Partners: A Further Look At Second-Half Expectations

Most of the production growth is from Mid-Con's acquired assets, which may provide close to 30% of total production by Q4 2018.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) recently presented at Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference. Its presentation provides more information about its expectations for the second half of 2018 as well as its 2018 acquisitions.

Mid-Con's second-half production is now expected to increase by around 35% from first half production levels. Most of this increase is coming from Mid-Con's recent acquisitions (from the acquired production levels along with added production from optimisations to the acquired assets).

Second Half Production

It appears that Mid-Con's presentation shows production at approximately 3,830 BOEPD in Q3 2018 and 3,900 BOEPD in Q4 2018. Combined with the actual 1H 2018 results, this would result in approximately 3,370 BOEPD production for 2018, towards the high end of its current guidance range of 3,200 to 3,400 BOEPD.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

The slide also shows how Mid-Con's production growth is primarily driven by its new acquisitions (the Wyoming and Oklahoma Waterflood properties). Excluding those areas, Mid-Con's production looks like it is expected to grow by around 3% from Q1 2018 to Q4 2018.

The Acquisitions

Mid-Con has made Wyoming a new core area with its 2018 acquisitions. It entered this area in January 2018 and now expects approximately 22% of its total Q4 2018 production to come from this area. The Wyoming production has started to rebound in 2018 as some inactive wells have been returned to service and Mid-Con works on optimisation.

The information also shows that the average Wyoming well only produces a modest amount of oil. The gross oil production per well appears to be around 2.6 barrels per day in Q2 2018. This would result in a high lease operating cost per BOE and contributes to why the purchase price was pretty low compared to current production.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

The Oklahoma Waterflood assets are similar in terms of having a low amount of production per well. Gross daily oil production was noticeably under 2 barrels per well in Q1 2018, although Mid-Con appears to have improved this to over 3 barrels per well per day in August 2018.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con is also increasing production at its acquired assets from returning wells to service and optimisation projects. The combined May 2018 production at the Wyoming and Oklahoma Waterflood assets was a bit over 1,000 BOEPD and it looks like Mid-Con is estimating that those assets will provide around 1,130 BOEPD production in Q4 2018.

Distributions

There have been occasional questions about when Mid-Con's common unit distributions will be restored. I believe that it will likely be years before Mid-Con will offer a common unit distribution again. It is continuing to focus on managing its debt and attempting to increase production (through waterfloods and optimisation projects as well as selective acquisitions) and is not yet in a position where it can spare cash flow towards distributions.

The preferred units will likely need to be addressed before the common unit distribution resumes, and the preferred unitholders' decision to convert to common units or redeem the units for cash may take until August 2021.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's acquired assets are helping to push its expected production to around 3,900 BOEPD by Q4 2018. The acquired Wyoming and Oklahoma Waterflood assets are expected to account for close to 30% of Mid-Con's production in Q4 2018.

Mid-Con's organic production growth appears to be approximately 200 BOEPD during 2018, with a bit under half of that coming from its legacy assets and the remainder coming from increasing production at its acquired assets. I am counting the difference between Mid-Con's Q4 2018 production and May 2018 production at those acquired assets as organic (post-acquisition) growth.

The acquisitions are also pushing Mid-Con's lease operating costs up as the acquired wells have low rates of production. At $60s oil, those new assets should have solid margins though.

