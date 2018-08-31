Manhattan Associates Inc.: Revenue Stability With R&D, Sales And Marketing Ramp Coming

With “Amazon Effect” and “Retail Apocalypse” now likely tailwinds, growth outlook seems to be all uphill from here.

Overview

Centaur Investments is raising the price target to $69 from $60 and offers a “strong buy” opinion on shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH). Among the factors motivating this positive outlook, is an upgraded outlook for U.S. retail, following continued record measures of consumer confidence. Additionally, significant interest is building around omnichannel retail software solutions, and there is renewed interest from investors for retail shopping malls.

For evidence of this, readers could turn to CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) affiliate, CBRE Global Investors’ recent 49% stake acquisition of three shopping malls owned by GGP Inc., valuing at $1 billion. The Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) recent acquisition of GGP Inc. for $9 billion, is another notable move within the retail property space. Additionally, strong e-commerce sales results from Nordstrom Inc.(JWM), Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS), and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), should likewise be seen as indicators of strong consumer confidence translating into sales. Also, this week the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published the revised estimates for Q2 GDP, which increased by ten basis points. The BEA cited corporate spending on software as one of the reasons for the upward revision.

Relating specifically to the company, last month’s Q2 earnings report provided reassuring evidence that revenue has stabilized, and growth appears to be well underway. The company’s aggressive ramp-up in marketing and sales spending coupled with continued hiring across sales roles, is suggestive of the revenue growth that is to come.

Centaur Investments finds Manhattan’s seemingly constant innovation within their software pipeline highly appealing. To meet a growing demand for omnichannel retail solutions, the company has responded by adding features such as machine learning capabilities and allowing retailers to integrate artificial intelligence programs like Amazon’s Alexa to their experience. Moving forward, Manhattan is sure to allure potential clients, elevating the probability of capturing additional market share from unwary competitors.

Lastly, the company’s historical avoidance of debt and compelling undervaluation relative to peers, adds to the attractiveness of the current share price. Given the continued positive business environment, and Manhattan’s modest increase to full year guidance for both revenue and earnings, sustainable demand for their software and services seem highly likely.

In mid-February, following FY 2017 earnings report, the shares declined quite aggressively (to just $40) due to what seemed to be investor confusion over FY 2018 guidance. This apparent misunderstanding was discussed previously in “ Manhattan Associates Inc.: What Was That Pullback About Again?”

Since then, the shares have climbed roughly 45% this year and seem poised to gain another 20%. In recent trading sessions, the company’s shares have made an aggressive move higher, but still seem undervalued for a growing software company with zero leverage. The next section will summarize recent events including the second quarter earnings report, and the FASB accounting rule change which brought down the company’s shares.

Source: TradingView.com

Accounting Rule Changes and Manhattan’s Comeback Story

To keep things brief, the reason for Manhattan’s steep share price decline which started in late 2015, is part of a twofold story. The first part of that story involves what is known as the “retail apocalypse.” That is, the idea that a substantial number of consumer retail companies would inevitably become casualties of the “ Amazon effect.”

Until at least the middle part of this year, the retail apocalypse appeared to be gaining momentum. Shopping malls across North America were left abandoned as retailers shuttered poorly performing stores, and restructured supply chains to adapt to growing ecommerce demand.

In the early 1990’s, Manhattan was a pioneer and eventually an industry leader in supply chain and warehouse management software. With the emergence of e-commerce in the 2000’s, came Amazon.com and the disruption of brick and mortar retailing. Naturally, the old-style retailers were left pondered their next move.

But the growing popularity of e-commerce didn’t really become mainstream until the 2010’s, following the introduction of online marketplaces such as Etsy and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). The growing number of pop-up shops, youtuber’s, and other home-based creators selling their merchandise through these channels is astounding. Preexisting online retailers such as like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), also added marketplaces to compete directly with eBay’s popular marketplace.

Starting in 2016, Manhattan’s top-line revenue was starting to become severely impacted by a declining number of perpetual license renewals and lack new contracts. The overhead tied to on-prem software and growing appeal of cloud services forced Manhattan to revaluate their solutions portfolio.

Impressively though, the company managed to quickly adapt to the changing environment by changing up their pricing models and aggressively expanding on their cloud services offerings. The company’s subscription-based packages are raking in revenue, and the transition from perpetual licensing to software-as-a-service (SaaS) is now more apparent than ever, as revenue growth appears to be finally gaining traction.

The Second Part of The Story

During the Q3 2017 earnings call, Manhattan’s Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Story, pinpointed the four elements which would impact the company during FY 2018.

“There are four primary elements impacting our 2018 P&L profile. Number one is ASC 606 revenue recognition adoption January 1, 2018 which all companies will be adopting this accounting standard. Second is our Manhattan cloud transition, third performance-based compensation reset and fourth strategic investment.” – Dennis Story, CFO of Manhattan Associates

On January 1, 2018, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) ASC 606 revenue recognition adoption went into effect. Manhattan started preparing investors for this event during the second quarter of 2017, by openly discussing the impact this would have on their accounting statements. The key change for the company was the cost of hardware.

For Manhattan, this meant the cost of hardware acquired and resold to clients would have to be deducted completely from revenue, before including it in the income statement. As a result, revenue effectively appeared to have declined quite dramatically when looking at each quarter on a year-on-year basis. So, while Manhattan’s revenue had in fact declined during the year, the accounting rule change did more to exacerbate the way investors interpreted the results.

The market reaction was far more exaggerated in February, after FY 2017 earnings were reported along with updated guidance. The guidance was the major downside catalyst here because despite all the previous warnings about the accounting change, (one could only assume) many investors still compared total revenue guidance under the new accounting rule, ex-hardware costs, directly with historical total revenue. In other words, investors took it as a signal of continued downward revenue slide for FY 2018.

Source: Centaur Investments, SEC.gov

Looking at Manhattan’s income statement above for comparison, you can see that revenue declined by less than 2% during FY 2017 while margins remained stable. In addition, the company’s reduced share count thanks to the annual $100 million share buyback plan, helped keep earnings more in-line. Despite this, the stock still traded in the low $40’s for most of the year.

Management included the revised quarterly figures for the last three years near the end of the FY 2017 10-K filing. Again, there was a bit of a decline during the year, but direct apples to apples comparison would be inherently inaccurate because of the exclusion of hardware costs from the income statement (see quarterly statements below). Even though the new revenue breakdown was introduced, the historical statements were not amended for ex-hardware.

Centaur’s Notes from Manhattan’s Q2 2018 Earnings

Looking at the most recent earnings report, cloud revenue was up $5.4 million or 126% over Q2 2017. Year to date, cloud revenue totaled $9.8 million which equates to a surge of 154% over the first half of 2017. The company’s internal projections suggest the momentum will carry on into the next few quarters. Management estimates cloud will grow 150% to $6.3 million in Q3, and full year results will more than double for this category, which includes cloud subscriptions, hosting, and infrastructure-as-a-service.

Source: Centaur Investments, SEC.gov

Some revenue categories were down year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter largely due to customers transitioning from perpetual software licensing to cloud subscriptions. As mentioned above, robust growth in cloud subscriptions helped offset the decline in license revenue. Hardware revenue on the other hand, was affected by the FASB ASC 606 accounting rule change, of course. Still, with total revenue growing sequentially during the second quarter, it seems last year’s downtrend has finally stabilized. Revenue stabilization and ultimately growth momentum continue to be the core components of this long thesis.

On the balance sheet side, cash was down by roughly $20M. Investments went from $0 to $4 million during the quarter, due to additional R&D spending, some PP&E activity, and additional share buybacks. Despite this, the company’s operating margins have held steady through the turnaround. For the six-month period there was also a cash outflow due to the share buybacks, which have been completed for the year. One should expect to see positive cash flow come back in during the back half of the year.

(See: Manhattan's Q2 2018 Highlights and Guidance)

Fundamentally, the company is valued quite richly but is still valued far lower than average software companies, on a multiple basis. With continued downward trend of the company’s shares count, earnings per share should multiply and shareholders will be rewarded once cloud sales start to dominate on the income statement.

The Retail Revolution and Manhattan Active Omni

Before moving on to peer/comp analysis and valuation, it’s important to highlight what makes Manhattan unique. Manhattan isn’t just a company that hires a bunch of engineers to develop software and sales people to monetize the software. The company is thoroughly engaged within their target markets by staffing academic researchers who frequently publish case studies, white papers, and research reports on industry developments.

Additionally, the company and management are actively engaged with their target markets by frequently hosting industry events, as well as their annual “Momentum Conference.” The company can take advantage of these events to gather feedback to improve or add features to their software or open up selling opportunities by showcasing their software solutions.

Source: https://www.manh-momentum.com/

This likely explains how the company was able to identify their problem and come up with an effective solution so quickly. Very few companies are able to identify secular changes in their industry and adapt to those changes in time to stave off more serious financial challenges. If you need anexample, just look at Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), or Campbell Soup (CPB), which just put itself out on the chopping block. These are all companies which have struggled to adapt to secular disruption within their industries.

Source: https://www.manh.com/

Because the company is constantly active within their customer community, they were able to catch the secular decline stemming from the “retail apocalypse” on time, and curb the revenue slide which started in early in 2016. Just as retail and supply chain customers started to pull away from on-premises software to and realigning their supply chains, Manhattan began studying a more viable solution to their problem.

That solution came with a two-fold approach to taming the revenue decline. First, to help potential customers better manage their expenses while improving their shoppers own experience, Manhattan developed, tested, and ultimately launched updates to expand on their cloud solutions (Active Omni).

Second, Manhattan began expanding their subscription options to their software. The transition period was volatile, and while some customers left their perpetual license deals for a competitor, some switched to the more flexible subscription solution. As a result, there was no need to throw large sums of capital at the problem or make structural changes to the company, other than announcing a few layoffs in FY 2017. Fast-forward to the present, the company appears to have managed past the retail apocalypse and into a new environment for retail.

In the last year, the company has made an extensive effort to appeal to new clients, and those efforts appear to be paying off. During the second quarter earnings call, Eddie Capel, Manhattan’s CEO noted that 50% of license and cloud sales came from new customers during the quarter. Also during the call, Terry Tillman, an analyst from SunTrust asked about the type of client mix the company was seeing and whether that was Tier 2 or Tier 1 retail players. Dennis Story, CFO of Manhattan mentioned that interest for Manhattan’s license and cloud was coming from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers. Bear in mind that for information security purposes, some companies will still be looking for on-prem license deals. So, it is highly unlikely that license software will decline completely and eventually be fully replaced by cloud subscriptions.

Relative Valuation – A Peer/Comp Analysis and Discounted Cash Flows Model

Source: Centaur Investments

As mentioned in the introductory paragraph, Manhattan Associates appears relatively undervalued relative to peers, despite the fact that some peers present heightened risks due to extensive leverage or operate with worse margins. In fact, from the heatmap above, one can see the divergence where Manhattan's margins and financial metrics are some of the best in the peer group, yet the valuation multiples are considerably lower for the company.

This is something which has been brought up in the past in our initial article covering the company. When the tech sector rises, Manhattan’s shares tend to rise with the peer group, but the company stays below the average industry multiples. Being leveraged doesn’t always translate into more robust growth, which is why it’s tempting to see Manhattan trading at a discount relative to the peer group. Its quite often that with reliable evidence of revenue growth, unlevered well-performing companies will quickly reach a fair value multiple, in line with peers. This represents a clear opportunity for investors to take advantage of the apparent mispricing.

To further reinforce the idea that, and likewise prove that this is not just an arbitrary number of multiples slapped on to the company, a discounted cash flows (NYSE:DCF) analysis is presented below. This model has been used in our previous articles covering the company but has been updated with the projected compounded annual growth rates (OTCPK:CAGR) from management’s recent guidance. The market-based measures for cost of equity and risk-free rates were also updated. Manhattan’s equity likewise appears undervalued.

Initially, the price target and implied equity valuation differed from the multiple approach by a larger value ($75 PT) than is observed here. The recent rise across the tech sector (including Manhattan’s shares) following second quarter results, closed that gap and that difference is now minimal.

Source: Centaur Investments

The DCF model found above, arrives at a $4.6 billion equity valuation and $69 price target for the shares. On a multiple basis, the implied price targets ranged from $70 up to $95. Book value multiple should be ignored here because of leverage differences. We expect to see Manhattan’s shares rise back to previous levels between $69-$75 per share. Note that most of Manhattan's growth is happening near the tail-end of the 10-year horizon which is modeled here. Due to the lack of debt, Manhattan's growth has been slow and steady for the last 25 years, and it's likely that disciplined pace of growth will continue.

Conclusion and Forex Risk Factors

It is our opinion, that the company’s recent setbacks on sales and the impact from the recent FAASB accounting rule changes are now tailwinds. With retail sector challenges now passed, the main focus moving forward will be on how well the company executes on their new sales and marketing ramp. The positive trajectory in cloud revenue implies that the new pricing model is working. As an example of how well SaaS packages have grown in popularity in recent years, on may look at Microsoft Office 360 subscriptions plans versus the traditional licensing deals, which have helped boost Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) sales and margins over the last half-decade.

One major concern includes foreign currency (NYSE:FX) conversion risk. The company has taken a $3.5 million hit on FX conversion during the six-month period, and the macro environment remains unpredictable given fluctuations in currencies across emerging markets. It is likely that currency hedging will not help much under these circumstances. The upside to this is the losses on foreign currency conversions did not cause a significant impact net income earnings.

Finally, the software products the company is offering fill an important niche in key markets like retail, grocery, logistics, and warehousing. Any company looking to remain competitive will eventually find it necessary to transition their platforms to what Manhattan is offering right now. Additionally, in the event of an economic downturn, companies will be spending some time transforming themselves to become more efficient and technologically advanced to better appeal to their customers.

With the sharp rise in shares across the technology sector, investors should not be surprised to see the sector fluctuate at some point after this article is published and should stand ready to take advantage of any decline in shares of Manhattan Associates. Manhattan continues to be one of few attractive investments in the market at this stage, particularly in the frothy technology space.

Given the success of Manhattan's turnaround story and factors outlined in this article, Centaur Investments is upgrading the previous $60 price target on the shares to $69, and will continue to monitor company filings and industry developments and update Manhattan's valuation as additional information becomes available.

Disclaimer: As always, past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Please conduct your own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.