My Short Move On Sears Holdings

Through the use of a $1 put option, I recently took a short position against Sears Holdings (SHLD). It's my first foray into options. I'm excited and nervous all at once. I've been a bear on Sears for two years, and I see nothing that has changed the company's prognosis. The stock jumped 13% today off of news of a tire deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and I am taking advantage of the situation. Could the short time frame bite me? It absolutely could. But I have a feeling Sears's upcoming earnings results will provide all the bear case needed for this thing to keep diving.

The company has failed to produce any meaningful changes that can right the ship. Today, there's been a big upswing and chatter because of the retailers announced deal with Amazon (AMZN) for the nationwide rollout of their "ship to store" tire service. Long story short, you buy tires on Amazon, and they ship them to Sears to have them installed for you. That's great and all, but I think it's a little too late. The store closures, huge losses, and very nerve-wracking debt situation are all too far developed for this tire service to be a meaningful catalyst for growth.

It's quite clear to me that Eddie Lampert is using his hedge fund to siphon the assets out of Sears that he wants while keeping it alive on life support. Take, for instance, the way that real estate has been siphoned into Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). The company was created specifically to gain control of Sears real estate without taking on the liabilities of the company itself. As Seritage (partly owned by Lampert) purchases failed locations from Sears, they either then lease the spot back to Sears, thereby taking some of the cash right back, while they sell off the store's inventory.

Once the location is completely closed, they're revamping the properties for leases to new businesses. These aren't exactly the actions of a group of investors that actually believe the retailer can possibly survive. Here, you have a real estate company that is setting itself up for big gains, while Sears stock is virtually worthless. It's a huge case for going short. Seritage has taken so many of the prime locations that Warren Buffett even got involved; lending Seritage $2 billion for redevelopment of properties. It's clear indicator that Seritage is where the focus is at; not Sears.

Were it not for this tire service announcement, I think the stock would already have been under $1 a share. If you can explain to me how a tire installation service will create enough cash to cover the quarterly losses, debt obligations, and provide left-over capital for store revitalization, I'm all ears. I doubt anyone can really lay out a path with which that will happen.

As Sears has sold off its assets like the real estate, Craftsmen Tool Brand, and now, the potential sale of Kenmore to Lampert's ESL Investments (assuming the feds let it happen), the cash from the sales has burned away through constant annual losses. Through the past five fiscal years, revenues have steadily fallen as the business simply withers away. Even if the company has managed to show a profitable quarter, it usually lacks positive free cash flow. The entire business is being run on debt. Credit facilities are being deployed with no means of creating capital to repay them. I don't see an end game where shareholders win.

My put is for September 28th. It's specifically a play on the company's second quarter earnings results. First quarter results were simply terrible. SHLD lost $424 million versus turning a profit of $245 million in 2017. A big contributor to that loss was the interest expense on its liabilities. The company paid $166 million in interest payments in the first quarter. They had a mere $184 million in cash at the end of the quarter and will almost definitely be relying on cash from the credit card deals with Citi, and revolving credit facilities. The company paid off $300 million of debt in the first quarter with cash that seems to be coming from newer debt. It's a self-imploding practice, with very little signs of revamping the business to compete with other retailers.

I think we're going to see a repeat of JCPenney (JCP), where higher losses nosedived the stock price by over 30%. The two have been the weakest retailers in the last year, and I don't expect either of them to survive through 2019 or 2020. I view the current little rally as simply a reactionary measure to seeing Sears and Amazon in the same news headline. Once the markets see some more quarterly results and realize how little tires will mean to the long-term picture, I think we see Sears fall below $1.00 a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.