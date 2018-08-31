132 Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Stocks Flaunt 1.73% To 50% Yields To September 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August 27 top-yield Canadian MoPay stocks showed 19.68% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. All prices quoted in $CAD.

10 Top Canadian MoPay stocks ranged in estimated net gain from 16.16% to 54.5%. Top 10, HOT.UN.TO; M.V; TZS.TO; TZZ.TO; IVQ.U.TO; ALA .TO; NXR.UN.V; LFE.TO; CBL.TO; and KWH.UN.TO, averaged 27.6%.

Of 206 MoPay equities listed by YCharts yielding +0.5% with Market Cap +$10M, as of 8/27/18, Canadian stock exchanges showed 132 to the US 69.

Monthly Paying (MoPay) dividend equities make dividend payouts to shareholders twelve times a year instead once, twice, or four times.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Projected 16% To 54.5% Net Gains For 10 Canadian MoPay Stocks By September 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding stocks were identified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. So this month the yield strategy for the Canadian MoPay gains as graded by Wall St. (King St.) wizards was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the 30 highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 27, 2019 were:

Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF) was projected to net $545.20, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

Callidus Capital Corp. [CBL.TO] (OTC:CCAOF) was projected to net $480.00, based on just projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 139% more than the market as a whole

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. [LFE.TO] was projected to net $253.97, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 122% more than the market as a whole.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust [NXR.UN.TO] (OTC:EFRTF) was projected to net $253.61, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

AltaGas [ALA.TO] (OTCPK:ATGFF) was projected to net $220.65, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Invesque [IVQ.U.TO] (OTC:MHIVF) was projected to net $216.05, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for IVQ.U.TO.

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment [TZZ.TO] was projected to net $215.56, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% less than the market as a whole.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment [TZS.TO] was projected to net $213.73, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

Mosaic Capital Corp. [M.V] netted $200.08, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 89% more than the market as a whole.

American Hotel Income [HOT.UN.TO] (OTC:AHOTF) was projected to net $161.62, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 equities. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

Top 132 Canada MoPays

Canadian Dividend MoPays were ranked above by yield 8/27/18 to determine the top 132.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Canada MoPay Stocks

Top 10 Canadian MoPay Dividend dogs selected 8/27/18 represented two sectors in the Morningstar 11 sector scheme: (1) Financial services [9 listed]; and (1) utilities [1 listed].

Top stock by yield was a financial services representative, Callidus Capital Corp. Financial services stocks placed first through seventh, ninth and tenth: Canadian Life Cos Split [2]; Trez Capital Mortgage Investment [3]; Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment [4]; Brompton Oil Split Corp [OSP.TO] [5]; Dividend 15 Split Corp II [DF.TO] (OTC:DVSPF) [6]; North American Financial 15 [FFN.TO] (OTC:FNCSF) [7]; Canadian Banc [BK.TO] (OTC:CNDCF) [9]; and Dividend Select 15 [DS.TO] [10].

The lone utilities equity in the top 10 by yield placed eighth, Crius Energy [8], and completed the top 10 September Canadian MoPay top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): 10 Canadian MoPay Stocks Showed 3.5% To 43.7% Upsides, While (31) One Showed A Downside Of -1.44% To September 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Guesstimated A 19.68% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Canadian MoPay Stocks To September 2019

Ten top Canadian MoPay Dividend stocks were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Yield Metrics Extracted Bargains

As noted above, top 10 Dividend stocks selected 8/27/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield MoPay Stocks (32) Delivering 26.91% Vs. (33) 22.48% Net Gains By All 10 By September 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Canada MoPay kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 19.68% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all 10. The seventh lowest priced Canada MoPay dividend equity, Crius Energy Trust, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 48%.

The five lowest-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities for August 27 were: Callidus Capital, Trez Capital Mortgage Investment, Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment, Canadian Life Cos Split, and Brompton Oil Split Corp. with prices ranging from $2.40 to $5.94.

Five higher-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities were: Dividend 15 Split Corp II, Crius Energy, Dividend Select 15, North American Financial 15, and Canadian Banc, whose prices ranged from $6.49 to $12.89.

The distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. A scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.